The sixth edition of the Laver Cup takes place over the weekend of September 22–24 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. Having won its first cup last year, John McEnroe’s Team World will defend its title against Team Europe, led by captain Björn Borg. Each team features six international tennis players, with three qualifying based on their ATP singles ranking and three chosen by their captains. Don’t miss a single game from the star-studded men’s tournament featuring Norway’s Casper Ruud, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, and more! Each player competes in at least one singles match during the first two days, and both singles and doubles are best of three sets. Points are awarded to wins (one point on Friday, two on Saturday, and three on Sunday), and the first team to reach 13 points wins the Laver Cup. Learn how to securely watch 2023 Laver Cup live streams and never miss a minute of the action!

Date September 22–24, 2023 Location Rogers Arena. Vancouver, Canada Format Match play Captains Björn Borg (Team Europe) and John McEnroe (Team World)

How to watch Laver Cup 2023 with a VPN

You can stream the 2023 Laver Cup with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Australian tennis fans who want to stream an Australian broadcaster should connect to a secure server in Australia. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 9Now , and find the match you want to stream. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to watch Laver Cup 2023 with free trials

Several streaming services offer a free trial, allowing you to watch the Laver Cup for free for a time. So if you only want to watch a specific match, try using a trial from services including Discovery+ (UK), Stan Sport (Australia), Fubo (U.S.), and DirecTV Stream (U.S.).

You can stream the 2023 Laver Cup with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Aussie tennis fans who want to stream Australian coverage should connect to a secure server in Australia. Sign up for a free trial with your preferred broadcaster. For example, Aussie tennis fans can get a seven-day free trial with Stan Sport . Tune in and enjoy!

While you can watch the Laver Cup by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Laver Cup online?

A premium VPN like ExpressVPN is the perfect way to live stream the 2023 Laver Cup securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 94 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN, you can live stream every game across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles. Securely live stream Laver Cup tennis matches with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams at home, on the go, or even abroad.

Best VPN for watching the Laver Cup

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 Laver Cup. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss a single minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Where to watch Laver Cup 2023 live stream in your country

Watch the Laver Cup in the U.S.

Tennis Channel Plus

Price: 110 USD/year

Viewers in the U.S. can subscribe to Tennis Channel Plus to live stream games from the 2023 Laver Cup, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Australian Open.

Get ExpressVPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Laver Cup and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

How to Stream With Sling

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

With Fubo, you can live stream all the games from the 2023 Laver Cup via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription). Fubo offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

Stream Fubo With a VPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 100 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

You can live stream matches from the Laver Cup on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch the Laver Cup in the UK

Discovery+

Price: 30 GBP/month

Channels: Eurosport 1 and 2

UK tennis fans can follow the action on Eurosport, which is available through Discovery+’s Premium plan. Along with Eurosport, the package also comes with TNT Sports channels and a host of entertainment channels. Discovery+ offers a seven-day free trial.

Note: You will need a UK payment method to subscribe. If you do not have one, subscribe with PayPal instead.

Watch Discovery+ With a VPN

Watch the Laver Cup in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Viewers in Canada can watch US Open live streams in English on TSN+. TSN is also home to live coverage of ATP and WTA Tour tennis events throughout the season.

Note: You will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.

Get ExpressVPN

TVA Sports

Price: 20 CAD/month

Montreal-based television network TVA will also carry coverage of the Laver Cup, available to live stream on TVA+. The commentary is in French, of course.

Note: You will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the Laver Cup in Australia

Stan Sport

Price: 10/AUD month

Country: Australia

Every match of the 2023 Laver Cup will be available to stream ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. Stan Sport is available as an add-on package (10/AUD month) on top of a Stan subscription (10/AUD month). The Australian broadcaster also offers a seven-day free trial, which is handy if you only want to watch one particular game.

Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the Laver Cup in New Zealand

Sky Sports Now

Price: 20 NZD/week, 40 NZD/month, or 400 NZD/year

Sky Sport Now gives you live streaming and on-demand access to 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels in New Zealand—perfect for watching Laver Cup live streams. The broadcaster also offers week-long, monthly, and annual passes to suit your sports viewing needs.

Note: You will need a New Zealand payment method to subscribe to Sky Sports Now; otherwise, use PayPal.

Get ExpressVPN

Laver Cup 2023 schedule

Date Time Match Friday, September 22, 12 p.m. PDT (3 p.m. ET) Singles Match 1 2 p.m. PDT (5 p.m. ET) Singles Match 2 7 p.m. PDT (11 p.m. ET) Singles Match 3 9 p.m. PDT (1 a.m. ET) Doubles Match 4 Saturday, September 23 12 p.m. PDT (3 p.m. ET) Singles Match 5 2 p.m. PDT (5 p.m. ET) Singles Match 6 7 p.m. PDT (11 p.m. ET) Singles Match 7 9 p.m. PDT (1 a.m. ET) Doubles Match 8 Sunday, September 24 12 p.m. PDT (3 p.m. ET) Doubles Match 9 2 p.m. PDT (5 p.m. ET) Singles Match 10 If necessary: 4 p.m. PDT (7 p.m. ET) Singles Match 11 6 p.m. PDT (9 p.m. ET) Singles Match 12

Please note that Vancouver is three hours behind Eastern Time. Start times of the matches and the actual playing time may vary.

Who is playing in the Laver Cup 2023?

Team World Team Europe Taylor Fritz (USA) Holger Rune (Denmark) Frances Tiafoe (USA) Casper Ruud (Norway) Tommy Paul (USA) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) Félix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) Andrey Rublev (Russia) Francisco Cerúndolo (Argentina) Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) Ben Shelton (USA) Gaël Monfils (France)

Recent Laver Cup winners

Year Winner Points 2022 Team World 13-8 2021 Team Europe 14-1 2019 Team Europe 13-11 2018 Team Europe 13-8 2017 Team Europe 15-9

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.