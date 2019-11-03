What NFL Week 9 games should I watch with ExpressVPN?

Game of the Week – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints [Nov. 8, 8:20 p.m. Eastern Time (U.S.)]

A lot has changed since these two met in Week 1. Tom Brady has settled in and has the Buccaneers on a positive offensive trajectory while their defense has also improved, making them a balanced threat. The Saints have become a more run-heavy offense with Michael Thomas out and worries about Drew Brees’s deep ball have come to fruition. Although the Buccaneers have to be the favorite, these teams have identical records, Hall of Fame quarterbacks, and the same NFC South crown to fight for. Add in the intrigue of Antonio Brown’s return to the NFL and this could be special.

You can check out the other top Week 9 battles here or view the full Week 9 schedule.

Get NFL Game Pass International and stream every game live without blackouts

Price: 75 USD/season and up

If you’re looking to catch all 256 NFL games this year but don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass is your best option. There’s a seven-day free trial available too.

You can access NFL Game Pass worldwide, but the U.S. version does not allow live streaming of regular-season games. Some games are blacked out in parts of Europe as well. Only users who sign up for Game Pass from a non-U.S. and non-Europe location will have live-streaming access to every game, everywhere.

NFL Game Pass offers a “FREE” or “PRO” subscription. With the free subscription, you get 24/7 access to the NFL Network, as well as content downloads and highlights for every game. Upgrading to the “PRO” subscription gives you all 250+ live NFL games (including the playoffs and the Super Bowl), full game replays, All-22 Coaches Film, and more.

To access NFL Game Pass with a VPN:

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Stream NFL games free with Locast.org

Price: Free

Channels: CBS and FOX

The best way to watch NFL games free is to tune into local American television with Locast.org. Log into one of the service’s many available markets and watch the games local to that market on CBS or FOX. You can also find Sunday Night Football on NBC.

To stream the NFL with Locast:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. that Locast serves (such as New York or Seattle) Go to Locast.org and sign up. Select the market that corresponds with the server location you’re connected to. Tune into the local CBS or FOX channel and enjoy the football!



Live stream NFL games on 7plus

Price: Free

The Australian streaming service 7plus broadcasts two Sunday games a week for free. Check the schedule for dates and times.

To watch the NFL on 7plus:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia. Go to 7plus and sign up. Enjoy your stream.



Watching on mobile? Fire up the 7plus app on your Android or iOS device.

Stream the NFL live online on Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network

Sling TV provides access to every channel that carries NFL playoff games. A three-day free trial is available.

To watch the NFL live on Sling TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Sling TV and sign up for Sling Orange and Blue. Tune in and enjoy!



Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sling TV app on Android and iOS.

Learn more about watching Sling TV with ExpressVPN.

Stream the NFL live online on YouTube TV

Price: 65 USD/month

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

YouTube TV gives you all of the networks carrying the NFL, including the Super Bowl, and offers a five-day free trial.

The available games will depend on your location. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

To watch the NFL on YouTube TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to YouTube TV and sign up. Kick back and enjoy!



Watching on mobile? Fire up the YouTube TV app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching YouTube with ExpressVPN.

Stream NFL 2020 games on fuboTV

Price: 60 USD/month

Channels: CBS, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network

How about another way to catch NFL games? Use the seven-day free trial on fuboTV to watch more football and other sports like MLB and the NHL!

To stream live NFL games with fuboTV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Sign up on fuboTV. Tune in and enjoy!



Watching on mobile? Fire up the fuboTV app on Android and iOS.

Learn more about watching fuboTV with ExpressVPN.

Live stream NFL games on Hulu + Live TV

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Hulu+ is another way to catch live NFL games and offers a seven-day free trial available. Games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

To watch live NFL games with Hulu + Live TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Hulu and select a plan. Tune in to the action!



Watching on mobile? Fire up the Hulu app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching Hulu with ExpressVPN.

Watch NFL Sunday Ticket live on AT&T TV Now

Price: 55 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket gives you access to out-of-market NFL games (based on your service address) on ABC, Fox, and CBS. Sunday Ticket is currently unavailable but will return ahead of the new NFL season.

Select international games are subject to blackouts. You will need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card.

To watch NFL games on AT&T TV Now:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to AT&T TV Now and sign up. Enjoy the games!



Watching on mobile? Fire up the AT&T TV Now app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching AT&T TV Now with ExpressVPN.

Price: 9 USD/month or 120 USD/year

Thursday Night Football is back on Prime Video this year. You can tune in to the games every Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

To watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Amazon Prime Video and use the free trial. You’re all set!



Stream the NFL live on DAZN Canada

Price: 20 CAD/month or 150 CAD/year

You can tune in to the 2020 NFL season live on DAZN.

You may need to provide a valid Canadian credit/debit card and postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5). If you don’t have a Canadian bank account, you can subscribe via PayPal, Apple in-app purchase, or (pre-paid) gift card. A 30-day free trial is available for DAZN.

To watch the NFL live on DAZN:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Canada. Head to DAZN Canada and sign up. Enjoy the games!

Watching on mobile? Fire up the DAZN app on your Android or iOS device.

Learn more about watching DAZN with ExpressVPN.

Watch NFL replays and highlights on Pluto TV

Price: Free

Pluto TV and NFL partnered up and launched a new channel for watching NFL replays called the NFL Channel. There’s no need to sign up, and the content is available for free.

To watch NFL games on Pluto TV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Pluto TV. Enjoy watching!



Watching on mobile? Fire up the Pluto TV app on your Android or iOS device.

NFL blackouts: International Game Pass vs. U.S. Game Pass

What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? NFL Game Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know:

The U.S. NFL Game Pass does not offer live streaming of regular-season or postseason games. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, on-demand replays of every regular-season game, and the NFL Films archive. There are no blackouts of regular-season games (because none are shown live at all). A seven-day free trial is available.

In most other markets, such as Mexico and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 256 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. Users trying to watch the NFL in the UK or Ireland are subject to blackouts on some games, and for viewers who want to stream the NFL in Canada, Game Pass is available exclusively through DAZN.

Most international Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a seven-day free trial available.

Is NFL Game Pass UK the same as the international Game Pass?

In a word, no. Regional broadcasting rights in the UK and the Republic of Ireland mean certain games are subject to blackout restrictions.

This applies even if a subscriber from the UK or Ireland is in another part of the EU. Existing EU Portability Regulations require UK and Ireland blackout restrictions to apply no matter where in the EU the subscriber is.

Can I watch NFL Game Pass in Europe?

EU viewers who subscribe to NFL Game Pass from most locations other than the UK or Ireland should have access to all games live, although limited blackouts may apply if such users try to watch from the UK or Ireland.

Where is the cheapest location to get NFL international Game Pass?

NFL international Game Pass prices vary from region to region, but Asia Pacific locations tend to offer the lowest prices. For information about specific countries, contact ExpressVPN Support.

Subscription refunds are valid up to seven days from the purchase date. Free trial refunds are valid up to three days after the trial ends. More details can be found on the NFL Digital Care site.

Which devices can I watch NFL international Game Pass on?

NFL Game Pass works on the following devices. To set up ExpressVPN on your device, follow the corresponding link below:

What’s the difference between NFL Game Pass and NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Game Pass is the NFL’s streaming service. It is different from NFL Sunday Ticket, which is exclusive to AT&T TV Now.

NFL Game Pass comes in two flavors. The domestic Game Pass only shows out-of-market preseason games, regular-season game replays, and the full range of NFL Films. The international Game Pass shows every live regular season and playoff game, including the Super Bowl. Read more about the nuances of NFL Game Pass.

NFL Sunday Ticket is only available to U.S. with a valid service address. Sunday Ticket shows out-of-market games only and excludes select international games. In particular, games broadcast by your local Fox or CBS affiliate will not be available for streaming.

NFL Sunday Ticket starts at 73.50 USD/month for four months. If you live in the U.S. and don’t mind missing a portion of the games, NFL Sunday Ticket might be worth considering. The international version of NFL Game Pass costs at least 125 USD/season but gives you access to every game and a wide range of extras.

How to solve NFL Game Pass international streaming problems

Don’t let a troublesome connection knock you out of bounds! If you encounter any issues while streaming the NFL, contact ExpressVPN Support for immediate assistance.

Top 2020 Week 8 NFL Games

Thursday Night Football – Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers [Nov. 5, 8:20 p.m. ET]

Thursday night doesn’t always get the best matchups, so an NFC Championship Game rematch in this slot should be celebrated. Unfortunately, the 49ers aren’t the same team they were in 2019, thanks to a rash of injuries on both sides of the ball. They do have a route to an upset, though, because their rushing attack is their greatest strength, which exploits the Packers’ most significant weakness. If the 49ers can add to their NFL-best 14 rushing touchdowns, this could be a surprisingly fun game.

Early Game of the Week – Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills [Nov. 8, 1:00 p.m. ET]

Both of these teams have excellent records, but they might be trending in different directions. The Seahawks should see a defensive boost in this one with the return of Jamal Adams and the addition of new pass rusher Carlos Dunlap, while the Bills are coming off a four-game stretch in which they went 2-2, and were outscored 99-75. A win against Seattle would instantly put them back on track. Whoever wins this one, it should be a fun high-scoring affair between two teams whose offenses are way ahead of their defenses.

Late Game of the Week – Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals [Nov. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET]

The Tua Tagovailoa era began for the Dolphins last week, and this will be an interesting challenge for him as he tries to keep pace with the high-powered Cardinals offense. Miami’s defense and special teams were outstanding last week against the Los Angeles Rams, and if they step up again this team could claim their fourth straight victory.

Monday Night Football – New England Patriots at New York Jets [Nov. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET]

If you’re willing to voluntarily subject yourself to Jets football, your commitment to the sport as a whole should be commended. In some matchups, at least, this winless outfit engages with a good team that whallops them in an entertaining way. In this case, they’re going up against a Patriots team that looks hopeless at the moment. Even when New England is firing on all cylinders they feature a boring ball-control offense. There’s almost no upside for the viewing public here.

NFL 2020/21 season dates Event Date Location Regular season September 10, 2020–January 3, 2021 Various Playoffs Start date: January 9, 2021 Various Pro Bowl January 31, 2021 Paradise, Nevada Super Bowl LV February 7, 2021 Tampa, Florida

2020-21 NFL award races

MVP: At this stage of the season, Russell Wilson has to be the frontrunner considering he leads the league in passing touchdowns and passer rating. Patrick Mahomes is coming off a masterful game and is probably next behind Wilson thanks to his otherworldly 21:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Aaron Rodgers is also in play thanks to a similar disinclination to turnover the ball. Wilson is still in the driver’s seat thanks to his 59-touchdown pace, but this race is tightening.

Preseason prediction: Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs)

Offensive Player of the Year: : You could argue for one of the quarterbacks here, but the best case belongs to Alvin Kamara. Right now, the New Orleans Saints running back is doing it all, leading the league in scrimmage yards by 131 despite playing one fewer game than many of his competitors. As Drew Brees has declined, Kamara has been there to pick up the slack — and put up eye-popping numbers.

Preseason prediction: Christian McCaffrey (RB, Carolina Panthers)

Defensive Player of the Year: This is a murky race, but Myles Garrett deserves top billing. The Cleveland Browns pass rusher is in the midst of a career year, leading the league in sacks (9) and forced fumbles (4). Aaron Donald can’t be counted out thanks to his similar numbers, but he’s created fewer turnovers so he sits in second for now. This one looks like it will oscillate back and forth between Garrett and Donald depending on who’s had the most recent monster game.

Preseason prediction: Aaron Donald (DT, Los Angeles Rams)

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Joe Burrow has produced volume numbers as his Bengals are consistently playing from behind, but his efficiency has been dubious at times. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert is putting together an outstanding campaign that’s outshining the first overall pick. Through Week 8, Herbert has significantly more touchdowns than Burrow (16 to 11), a far better yards-per-attempt mark (8.0 to 6.9) and a superior passer rating (104.5 to 91.4). Neither signal caller is racking up wins, so Herbert has a great case on statistical accomplishments alone.

Preseason prediction: Joe Burrow (QB, Cincinnati Bengals)

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen has probably made the most balanced defensive contribution of any rookie. Along with his 48 tackles, he’s also got two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries — including one he returned 53 yards for a touchdown in Week 5.

Preseason prediction: Isaiah Simmons (LB, Arizona Cardinals)

Comeback Player of the Year: The prohibitive favorite for this one was Cam Newton, but he’s on a firm downward trajectory in recent weeks. Our preseason pick of Ben Roethlisberger is looking pretty good right now as the 38-year-old is putting up rock-solid passing numbers across the board— even if he’s not pushing the ball down the field like he used to. It’s hard to go against the quarterback for the only undefeated team in the league.

Preseason prediction: Ben Roethlisberger (QB, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Coach of the Year: This favorite for this award fluctuates wildly week-to-week, but right now Mike Tomlin of the Steelers is in a good spot. His team is the last one to stay out of the loss column, even though they’ve had to deal with some scheduling confusion due to the Titans COVID-19 outbreak. Tomlin deserves a lot of credit for keeping this club on an even keel and putting together a heck of a game plan for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

Preseason prediction: Kliff Kingsbury (Arizona Cardinals)

Who’s making Super Bowl LV?

We’re nearly halfway through the season and the true contenders are beginning to emerge. The Kansas City Chiefs look primed to defend their crown thanks to an offense that somehow got even better with the added dimension brought by their improved rushing attack. The Chiefs defense only needs to be respectable for this team to roll over its opponents, and even if it comes down to a shootout they are well equipped to win those games. Despite an anomalous loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, the Chiefs are the favorites.

In the second tier of contenders are teams like the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks. Each of these clubs is helmed by a veteran quarterback who’s won at least one Super Bowl before. What’s more, all four offenses look exceedingly strong out of the gate. The Steelers and Buccaneers are especially dangerous because they have elite defenses to match.The Baltimore Ravens also aren’t going anywhere, but their decisive Week 3 loss to the Chiefs raises questions about their ability to topple the reigning champs.

There are also a few dark horses in the field, like the Buffalo Bills, who’ve seen their previously-erratic quarterback Josh Allen take the next step, and the Titans, who were the story of last year’s playoffs. Ryan Tannehill is making the case that he’s an elite quarterback after all his mediocre years in Miami, and Derrick Henry is downright special.

Who are you picking to make Super Bowl LV? Leave your thoughts in the comments, and don’t forget to sign up for your VPN!