Officially known as the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023, the tournament will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from December 12-22, 2023, and features seven sides of the world’s top football sides, including UEFA Champions League winner Manchester City (also the defending Premier League champion). Last year, Real Madrid won a record-extending fifth title with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Al Hilal—who will take the crown this year?

How to watch 2023 FIFA Club World Cup live streams for free

Where to watch the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in your country

FIFA+

Price: Free

Country: Most countries (except select territories)

Fans in several countries and territories worldwide will be able to watch free live streams of the 2023 FIFA World Cup on FIFA+. The service is also a great companion app for football fans who want to rewatch previous tournaments and classic FIFA World Cup games, browse the latest news and results, and browse match data from games around the world. FIFA’s own streaming platform does offer highlights, documentaries, and plenty of other content to watch on-demand.

Live stream the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in the UK

Discovery+

Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)

Channels: TNT Sports

Country: UK

Watch live streams of 2023 FIFA World Cup games in the UK with TNT Sports, included in discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. It’s also a great way to watch other football, including the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League, as well as premium sports leagues like Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, cricket, UFC, boxing, and WWE.

When does the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup start?

The FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 will take place from December 12-22, 2023.

Where will the FIFA Club World Cup be held in 2023?

The tournament is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The games will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.

Which teams are playing in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup?

The seven teams taking part in the FIFA Club World Cup are the winners of these regional competitions.

Tournament Winner Country UEFA Champions League Manchester City England CONCACAF Champions League Club León Mexico AFC Champions League Urawa Reds Japan Copa Libertadores Fluminense FC Brazil OFC Champions League Auckland City FC New Zealand CAF Champions League Al Ahly FC Egypt Saudi Pro League Al-Ittihad FC Saudi Arabia (host nation)

2023 FIFA Club World Cup schedule

Date Kick off Round Fixture Stadium Tuesday, December 12, 2023 19:00 CET 1st Round Al Ittihad vs. Auckland City King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah Friday, December 15, 2023 15:30 CET 2nd Round Club León vs. Urawa Reds Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, Jeddah Friday, December 15, 2023 19:00 CET 2nd Round Al Ahly vs. Al Ittihad King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah Monday, December 18, 2023 19:00 CET Semi-final 1 Fluminese vs. Al Ahly King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah Stadium Tuesday, December 19, 2023 19:00 CET Semi-final 2 Manchester City vs. Urawa Reds King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah Friday, December 22, 2023 15:30 CET Third place Urawa Reds vs. Al Ahly Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, Jeddah Friday, December 22, 2023 19:00 CET Final Manchester City vs. Fluminese King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah

Recent FIFA Club World Cup winners

Year Winner 2014–15 Real Madrid 2015–16 Barcelona 2016–17 Real Madrid 2017–18 Real Madrid 2018–19 Real Madrid 2019–20 Liverpool 2020–21 Bayern Munich 2021–12 Chelsea 2022–23 Real Madrid

FAQ: About FIFA Club World Cup live streams Which channel is the FIFA Club World Cup on? In the UK, British fans can watch the FIFA Club World Cup on TNT Sports, available through Discovery+. What apps can I use for watch FIFA Club World Cup? Watch on your devices using the Discovery+ app (UK) and the FIFA+ app (worldwide) for iOS and Android. Where can I watch FIFA Club World Cup live for free? Fans in many countries around the world can live stream FIFA Club World Cup games for free on the FIFA+ website and apps for iOS and Android. Can I watch FIFA Club World Cup on YouTube? No, the FIFA Club World Cup is not available to stream live on YouTube. Can you watch FIFA Club World Cup on Hulu? No, the FIFA Club World Cup is not available to stream live on Hulu.