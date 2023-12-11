Home Streaming degli sport Football FIFA Club World Cup

Live stream the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup online for free

Updated: December 22, 2023

Stream the final between Man City vs. Fluminense (Dec 22)!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Officially known as the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023, the tournament will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from December 12-22, 2023, and features seven sides of the world’s top football sides, including UEFA Champions League winner Manchester City (also the defending Premier League champion). Last year, Real Madrid won a record-extending fifth title with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Al Hilal—who will take the crown this year?

How to watch 2023 FIFA Club World Cup live streams for free

You can live stream FIFA Club World Cup games with a VPN by following just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, British fans can connect to a secure server in London to watch the games on TNT Sports.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch and find the match you want to stream.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to watch the FIFA Club World Cup from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Best VPN for watching the FIFA Club World Cup

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup live. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a game. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for WindowsMacAndroid, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup With a VPN

Where to watch the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in your country

FIFA+

Price: Free

Country: Most countries (except select territories)

Fans in several countries and territories worldwide will be able to watch free live streams of the 2023 FIFA World Cup on FIFA+. The service is also a great companion app for football fans who want to rewatch previous tournaments and classic FIFA World Cup games, browse the latest news and results, and browse match data from games around the world. FIFA’s own streaming platform does offer highlights, documentaries, and plenty of other content to watch on-demand.

Watch FIFA+ Securely With a VPN

Live stream the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in the UK

Discovery+ 

Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)

Channels: TNT Sports

Country: UK

Watch live streams of 2023 FIFA World Cup games in the UK with TNT Sports, included in discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. It’s also a great way to watch other football, including the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League, as well as premium sports leagues like Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, cricket, UFC, boxing, and WWE.

Watch Discovery+ With a VPN

When does the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup start?

The FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 will take place from December 12-22, 2023.

Where will the FIFA Club World Cup be held in 2023?

The tournament is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The games will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.

Which teams are playing in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup?

The seven teams taking part in the FIFA Club World Cup are the winners of these regional competitions.

TournamentWinnerCountry
UEFA Champions LeagueManchester CityEngland
CONCACAF Champions LeagueClub LeónMexico
AFC Champions LeagueUrawa RedsJapan
Copa LibertadoresFluminense FCBrazil
OFC Champions LeagueAuckland City FCNew Zealand
CAF Champions LeagueAl Ahly FCEgypt
Saudi Pro LeagueAl-Ittihad FCSaudi Arabia (host nation)

2023 FIFA Club World Cup schedule

DateKick offRoundFixtureStadium
Tuesday, December 12, 202319:00 CET1st RoundAl Ittihad vs. Auckland CityKing Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah
Friday, December 15, 202315:30 CET2nd RoundClub León vs. Urawa RedsPrince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, Jeddah
Friday, December 15, 202319:00 CET2nd RoundAl Ahly vs. Al IttihadKing Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah
Monday, December 18, 202319:00 CETSemi-final 1Fluminese vs. Al AhlyKing Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah Stadium
Tuesday, December 19, 202319:00 CETSemi-final 2Manchester City vs. Urawa RedsKing Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah
Friday, December 22, 202315:30 CETThird placeUrawa Reds vs. Al AhlyPrince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, Jeddah
Friday, December 22, 202319:00 CETFinalManchester City vs. FlumineseKing Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah

Recent FIFA Club World Cup winners

YearWinner
2014–15Real Madrid
2015–16Barcelona
2016–17Real Madrid
2017–18Real Madrid
2018–19Real Madrid
2019–20Liverpool
2020–21Bayern Munich
2021–12Chelsea
2022–23Real Madrid

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About FIFA Club World Cup live streams

Which channel is the FIFA Club World Cup on?
What apps can I use for watch FIFA Club World Cup?
Where can I watch FIFA Club World Cup live for free?
Can I watch FIFA Club World Cup on YouTube?
Can you watch FIFA Club World Cup on Hulu?
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Talk to a Human

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!
watch football live streams
Start streaming football now
Get ExpressVPN