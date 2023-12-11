Officially known as the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023, the tournament will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from December 12-22, 2023, and features seven sides of the world’s top football sides, including UEFA Champions League winner Manchester City (also the defending Premier League champion). Last year, Real Madrid won a record-extending fifth title with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Al Hilal—who will take the crown this year?
How to watch 2023 FIFA Club World Cup live streams for free
You can live stream FIFA Club World Cup games by following just a few simple steps:
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, British fans can connect to a secure server in London to watch the games on TNT Sports.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch and find the match you want to stream.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Can I use a VPN to watch the FIFA Club World Cup from another country?
Where to watch the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in your country
FIFA+
Price: Free
Country: Most countries (except select territories)
Fans in several countries and territories worldwide will be able to watch free live streams of the 2023 FIFA World Cup on FIFA+. The service is also a great companion app for football fans who want to rewatch previous tournaments and classic FIFA World Cup games, browse the latest news and results, and browse match data from games around the world. FIFA’s own streaming platform does offer highlights, documentaries, and plenty of other content to watch on-demand.
Live stream the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in the UK
Discovery+
Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)
Channels: TNT Sports
Country: UK
Watch live streams of 2023 FIFA World Cup games in the UK with TNT Sports, included in discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. It’s also a great way to watch other football, including the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League, as well as premium sports leagues like Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, cricket, UFC, boxing, and WWE.
When does the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup start?
The FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023 will take place from December 12-22, 2023.
Where will the FIFA Club World Cup be held in 2023?
The tournament is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The games will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.
Which teams are playing in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup?
The seven teams taking part in the FIFA Club World Cup are the winners of these regional competitions.
|Tournament
|Winner
|Country
|UEFA Champions League
|Manchester City
|England
|CONCACAF Champions League
|Club León
|Mexico
|AFC Champions League
|Urawa Reds
|Japan
|Copa Libertadores
|Fluminense FC
|Brazil
|OFC Champions League
|Auckland City FC
|New Zealand
|CAF Champions League
|Al Ahly FC
|Egypt
|Saudi Pro League
|Al-Ittihad FC
|Saudi Arabia (host nation)
2023 FIFA Club World Cup schedule
|Date
|Kick off
|Round
|Fixture
|Stadium
|Tuesday, December 12, 2023
|19:00 CET
|1st Round
|Al Ittihad vs. Auckland City
|King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah
|Friday, December 15, 2023
|15:30 CET
|2nd Round
|Club León vs. Urawa Reds
|Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, Jeddah
|Friday, December 15, 2023
|19:00 CET
|2nd Round
|Al Ahly vs. Al Ittihad
|King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah
|Monday, December 18, 2023
|19:00 CET
|Semi-final 1
|Fluminese vs. Al Ahly
|King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah Stadium
|Tuesday, December 19, 2023
|19:00 CET
|Semi-final 2
|Manchester City vs. Urawa Reds
|King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah
|Friday, December 22, 2023
|15:30 CET
|Third place
|Urawa Reds vs. Al Ahly
|Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, Jeddah
|Friday, December 22, 2023
|19:00 CET
|Final
|Manchester City vs. Fluminese
|King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah
Recent FIFA Club World Cup winners
|Year
|Winner
|2014–15
|Real Madrid
|2015–16
|Barcelona
|2016–17
|Real Madrid
|2017–18
|Real Madrid
|2018–19
|Real Madrid
|2019–20
|Liverpool
|2020–21
|Bayern Munich
|2021–12
|Chelsea
|2022–23
|Real Madrid
FAQ: About FIFA Club World Cup live streams
Which channel is the FIFA Club World Cup on?
In the UK, British fans can watch the FIFA Club World Cup on TNT Sports, available through Discovery+.
What apps can I use for watch FIFA Club World Cup?
Watch on your devices using the Discovery+ app (UK) and the FIFA+ app (worldwide) for iOS and Android.
Where can I watch FIFA Club World Cup live for free?
Fans in many countries around the world can live stream FIFA Club World Cup games for free on the FIFA+ website and apps for iOS and Android.
Can I watch FIFA Club World Cup on YouTube?
No, the FIFA Club World Cup is not available to stream live on YouTube.
Can you watch FIFA Club World Cup on Hulu?
No, the FIFA Club World Cup is not available to stream live on Hulu.
Need step-by-step streaming help?
