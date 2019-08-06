Why would I want to hide my IP?

Your IP address says a lot about you. When you don’t hide your IP address, you’re probably revealing more than you realize about your location, your identity, and your activity, allowing other parties to control your online experience.

Hide my IP = Hide my location

IP addresses are often tied closely to a physical location. Anyone who knows your public IP address can make a very good guess as to where you are right now.

Depending on who you are, this can be either very convenient or very dangerous. Either way, most people want to be in control of who they reveal their location to and when, and don’t enjoy having their location revealed without their permission.

ExpressVPN lets you replace your IP address with a secure VPN IP address in any of 160 locations in 94 countries around the world, putting you back in control.

Hide my IP = Protect my identity

Because each device on the internet has a unique public IP address, that IP address can also be used to uniquely identify that device, which can be traced back to a single person. That makes it relatively easy for a website, service, or app to link specific internet activity to a specific person.

This is very convenient for people and companies who want to keep track of you, but not great for anyone who believes in personal privacy. If you’re not comfortable with third parties knowing which websites you visit, what you download, and who you talk to, you need to hide your IP.

Hide my IP = Restore my freedom

Knowing your public IP address allows websites, apps, and services to control your experience based on where or who they think you are. But if you can change your IP address, you can enjoy whatever experience you want.

Other parties along your connection, like your Wi-Fi network operator, internet service provider, or even government agencies, can also use your IP address to block, redirect, and censor your web activity. Proxying your traffic through a VPN with a different IP address allows you to defeat censorship and restore your freedom.