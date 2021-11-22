Watch free Davis Cup streams on 9Now
Price: Free
Channels: Channel 9
Channel 9 in Australia offers a free stream of select tennis tournaments. All you need to do is connect to a VPN server location in Australia and sign up. Be sure to check the schedule to know when to tune in.
To watch tennis on 9Now:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Australia.
- Head to 9Now and sign up.
- Enjoy watching for free!
Watch free Davis Cup streams on ServusTV
Price: Free
Country: Austria
ServusTV (which also broadcasts Formula 1 races and UEFA Champions League games) provides free German-language Davis Cup streams.
To watch tennis on ServusTV:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Austria.
- Head to ServusTV and sign up.
- Enjoy watching for free!
Stream Davis Cup live on the Tennis Channel
Price: 45 USD/month and up
Channel: The Tennis Channel
Watch the 2023 Davis Cup with the Tennis Channel. Free trials are available. For game times, be sure to check the official schedule.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to fuboTV (70 USD/month), Sling TV (35 USD/month + 10 USD/month for the “Sports Extra” package), or DirecTV Stream (90 USD/month, use the “Ultimate” package or above) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
- Enjoy the matches!
Stream Davis Cup live online on Eurosport UK
Channels: Eurosport 1 and 2
Eurosport holds broadcasting rights for the 2023 Davis Cup in the UK. A seven-day free trial is available. Here’s how to watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Sign up at Eurosport. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).
- Enjoy the stream!
Note: You may need a valid UK credit/debit card to subscribe to Eurosport UK.
When and where are the 2023 Davis Cup Finals?
This year’s Davis Cup Finals will take place November 21–26, 2023, in Malaga, Spain.
I’m having trouble with live tennis streams
Having trouble watching live tennis? Don’t get stumped by a troublesome connection. Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team if you have any issues while watching tennis live.
2023 Tennis calendar
Here’s the 2023 calendar for major events in tennis. Check your streaming site of choice for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change.
|Date
|Tournament
|Location
|January–December 2023
|ATP Tours (1000, 500, and 250)
|Various
|January 16-29, 2023
|2023 Australian Open
|Melbourne, Australia
|March 19–April 2, 2023
|2023 Miami Open
|Miami Gardens, Florida
|May 28–June 11, 2023
|2023 Roland Garros (French Open)
|Paris, France
|July 3-16, 2023
|2023 Wimbledon
|London, UK
|August 28–September 10, 2023
|2023 U.S. Open
|U.S.
|November 12—19, 2023
|Nitto ATP Finals
|Turin, Italy
|November 21–26, 2023
|Davis Cup Finals
|Malaga, Spain
FAQ for tennis live streams
Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
Check out the event-specific information at the top of this page, which will always list out the date, time, and streaming platforms available to watch the latest tennis events. We’ve also got dedicated pages for each of the Grand Slam tournaments: The Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open.
To watch tennis online, simply follow these steps:
1. Get ExpressVPN
2. Connect to a server location in the country of your preferred broadcaster
3. Log in to your preferred streaming services (such as 9Now)
4. Watch tennis live streams!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
No, ExpressVPN does not come with a Tennis Channel subscription. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to sign up separately. But ExpressVPN does work seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite player from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.