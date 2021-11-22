Home Stream Sports Tennis Davis Cup Finals

Watch 2023 Davis Cup live streams online

Updated: January 26, 2023

The 2023 Davis Cup Qualifiers stage takes from February 3-5

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Watch 2023 Davis Cup live streams online

Watch free Davis Cup streams on 9Now

Price: Free

Channels: Channel 9

Channel 9 in Australia offers a free stream of select tennis tournaments. All you need to do is connect to a VPN server location in Australia and sign up. Be sure to check the schedule to know when to tune in.

To watch tennis on 9Now:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Australia.
  3. Head to 9Now and sign up.
  4. Enjoy watching for free!

Learn more about watching 9Now with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch free Davis Cup streams on ServusTV

Price: Free

Country: Austria

ServusTV (which also broadcasts Formula 1 races and UEFA Champions League games) provides free German-language Davis Cup streams.

To watch tennis on ServusTV:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in Austria.
  3. Head to ServusTV and sign up.
  4. Enjoy watching for free!

Learn more about watching ServusTV with ExpressVPN.

Stream Davis Cup live on the Tennis Channel

Price: 45 USD/month and up

Channel: The Tennis Channel

Watch the 2023 Davis Cup with the Tennis Channel. Free trials are available. For game times, be sure to check the official schedule.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.
  3. Head to fuboTV (70 USD/month), Sling TV (35 USD/month + 10 USD/month for the “Sports Extra” package), or DirecTV Stream (90 USD/month, use the “Ultimate” package or above) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
  4. Enjoy the matches!

Learn more about watching fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream Davis Cup live online on Eurosport UK

Channels: Eurosport 1 and 2

Eurosport holds broadcasting rights for the 2023 Davis Cup in the UK. A seven-day free trial is available. Here’s how to watch:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location in the UK.
  3. Sign up at Eurosport. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).
  4. Enjoy the stream!

Note: You may need a valid UK credit/debit card to subscribe to Eurosport UK.

Learn more about watching BBC iPlayer with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

When and where are the 2023 Davis Cup Finals?

This year’s Davis Cup Finals will take place November 21–26, 2023, in Malaga, Spain.

I’m having trouble with live tennis streams

Having trouble watching live tennis? Don’t get stumped by a troublesome connection. Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team if you have any issues while watching tennis live.

2023 Tennis calendar

Here’s the 2023 calendar for major events in tennis. Check your streaming site of choice for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change.

DateTournamentLocation
 January–December 2023ATP Tours (1000, 500, and 250)Various
January 16-29, 20232023 Australian OpenMelbourne, Australia
March 19–April 2, 20232023 Miami OpenMiami Gardens, Florida
May 28–June 11, 20232023 Roland Garros (French Open)Paris, France
July 3-16, 20232023 WimbledonLondon, UK
August 28–September 10, 20232023 U.S. OpenU.S.
November 12—19, 2023Nitto ATP FinalsTurin, Italy
November 21–26, 2023Davis Cup FinalsMalaga, Spain

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ for tennis live streams

Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Chat with us

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT