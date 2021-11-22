Watch free Davis Cup streams on 9Now

Price: Free

Channels: Channel 9

Channel 9 in Australia offers a free stream of select tennis tournaments. All you need to do is connect to a VPN server location in Australia and sign up. Be sure to check the schedule to know when to tune in.

To watch tennis on 9Now:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Australia. Head to 9Now and sign up. Enjoy watching for free!

Watch free Davis Cup streams on ServusTV

Price: Free

Country: Austria

ServusTV (which also broadcasts Formula 1 races and UEFA Champions League games) provides free German-language Davis Cup streams.

To watch tennis on ServusTV:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Austria. Head to ServusTV and sign up. Enjoy watching for free!

Stream Davis Cup live on the Tennis Channel

Price: 45 USD/month and up

Channel: The Tennis Channel

Watch the 2023 Davis Cup with the Tennis Channel. Free trials are available. For game times, be sure to check the official schedule.

Stream Davis Cup live online on Eurosport UK

Channels: Eurosport 1 and 2

Eurosport holds broadcasting rights for the 2023 Davis Cup in the UK. A seven-day free trial is available. Here’s how to watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Sign up at Eurosport. You may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA). Enjoy the stream!

Note: You may need a valid UK credit/debit card to subscribe to Eurosport UK.

When and where are the 2023 Davis Cup Finals?

This year’s Davis Cup Finals will take place November 21–26, 2023, in Malaga, Spain.

I’m having trouble with live tennis streams

Having trouble watching live tennis? Don’t get stumped by a troublesome connection. Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team if you have any issues while watching tennis live.

2023 Tennis calendar

Here’s the 2023 calendar for major events in tennis. Check your streaming site of choice for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change.

Date Tournament Location January–December 2023 ATP Tours (1000, 500, and 250) Various January 16-29, 2023 2023 Australian Open Melbourne, Australia March 19–April 2, 2023 2023 Miami Open Miami Gardens, Florida May 28–June 11, 2023 2023 Roland Garros (French Open) Paris, France July 3-16, 2023 2023 Wimbledon London, UK August 28–September 10, 2023 2023 U.S. Open U.S. November 12—19, 2023 Nitto ATP Finals Turin, Italy November 21–26, 2023 Davis Cup Finals Malaga, Spain

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.