Stream the 2020 Masters Tournament live on CBS and ESPN

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Channel: CBS and ESPN

CBS and ESPN hold U.S. broadcasting rights for the 2020 Masters Tournament. A variety of cord-cutting services are available with free trials. You can also watch the CBS broadcast via CBS All Access.

To watch the 2020 Masters Tournament live online:

Watching on mobile? Fire up the AT&T TV Now app (on Android and iOS), the fuboTV app (on Android and iOS), the YouTube TV app (on Android and iOS), the Hulu app (on Android or iOS), the CBS All Access app (on Android and iOS), or the CBS All Access app (on Android and iOS).

Stream the 2020 Masters Tournament live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports in the UK provides live coverage of the event. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

To watch the PGA and European Tours on Sky:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK Go to Sky Go and sign up. Enjoy!

Watching on mobile? Fire up the Sky Go app on Android or iOS.

Watch golf highlights on YouTube and Pluto TV

You can find highlights, interviews, player profiles, swing analysis, tournament previews and much more on the official PGA Tour and European Tour YouTube channels as well as Pluto TV. All highlights are free.

To watch:

When and where is the 2020 Masters Tournament?

The 2020 Masters Tournament will be held between November 12–15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Date and time (ET) Where to watch? Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1 – 5:30 p.m. ESPN, Twitter, Masters website Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1 – 5:30 p.m. ESPN, Twitter, Masters website Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1 – 5 p.m. CBS, Twitter, Masters website Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. CBS, Twitter, Masters website

Here’s the 2020 major events golf calendar. Check your streaming site of choice for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change.

Date Event Location September 10, 2020 – August 29, 2021 2020-2021 PGA Tour U.S. November 28, 2019 – December 13, 2020 2019-2020 European Tour Various September 17 – 20, 2020 The U.S. Open Mamaroneck, New York, United States Rescheduled (2021) Ryder Cup Sheboygan, WI, United States Rescheduled (2021) Tokyo 2020 Olympic Golf Course Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan

World golf top 10 player rankings

Dustin Johnson Jon Rahm Justin Thomas Collin Morikawa Rory McIlroy Bryson DeChambeau Xander Schauffele Webb Simpson Patrick Cantlay Tyrrell Hatton