If you like expensive cars and racing, you won’t want to miss the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed! Fresh off Formula 1‘s British Grand Prix, racing fans will flock to Goodwood House in West Sussex for four days of fancy maneuvers, hill climbing, and the always-exciting timed shootout. The action officially gets underway on Thursday, July 13, with the festivities slated to end Sunday, July 16.
Even if you can’t get a ticket for the action, ExpressVPN has you covered. On this page, you’ll learn how to safely and securely stream the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
|Date
|Thu, Jul 13, 2023 – Sun, Jul 16, 2023
|Location
|Goodwood House, West Sussex, England
|Opened
|1988
|Owner
|Charles Gordon-Lennox, 11th Duke of Richmond
|Race lap record
|0:39.081 (Max Chilton, McMurtry Spéirling, 2022)
How to watch the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed
With the help of a VPN, you can safely and securely stream Goodwood Festival of Speed races in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location where YouTube is available.
- Head to Goodwood Road & Racing’s official YouTube channel.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Where to watch the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in your country
YouTube
The Goodwood Festival of Speed is offering free live streams of this year’s races on its official YouTube channel. The Goodwood Road & Racing’s official YouTube channel is an excellent source of free races, including both live streams and full events after the fact.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 schedule
The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed officially begins Thursday, July 13, and runs through Sunday, July 16. The timed shootout is tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Make sure you check out the official schedule so you don’t miss a single event, whether it’s on Full-Throttle Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Shootout Sunday.
All about the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed
The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed marks 30 years of fun in West Sussex. Over 100 drivers, including ex-Beatles star George Harrison, raced at the inaugural event in 1993. In addition to celebrating the Festival’s 30th anniversary, the 2023 FOS will also honor the 75th anniversary of motorsport starting at Goodwood in 1948.
To properly commemorate the occasion, the Festival of Speed theme is “Goodwood 75” and will feature a hillclimb batch featuring bikes and cars from 1948 through now. Additionally, the FOS will also take a look at what the next 75 years of racing may hold.
FAQ: About 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed live streams
Is the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed worth it?
The Goodwood Festival of Speed is an excellent opportunity for racing fans to enjoy themselves! From the hillclimb and Full Throttle Thursday to air displays and car debuts, you’ll love what’s in store this year!
Do F1 drivers go to the Goodwood Festival of Speed?
Yes, Formula 1 drivers do often attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed! Formula 1 teams Williams, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, and Ferrari will all attend the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. Additionally, four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel intends to drive some of his own cars at the Festival.
Which F1 drivers will be at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed?
Formula 1 racers expected to attend the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed include Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Logan Sargeant, and Alex Albon. Additionally, Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, will race his father’s W02 on both Saturday and Sunday.
Where is the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed held?
The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed will be held at Goodwood House in West Sussex.
Can I stream the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
