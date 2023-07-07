If you like expensive cars and racing, you won’t want to miss the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed! Fresh off Formula 1‘s British Grand Prix, racing fans will flock to Goodwood House in West Sussex for four days of fancy maneuvers, hill climbing, and the always-exciting timed shootout. The action officially gets underway on Thursday, July 13, with the festivities slated to end Sunday, July 16.

Even if you can’t get a ticket for the action, ExpressVPN has you covered. On this page, you’ll learn how to safely and securely stream the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Date Thu, Jul 13, 2023 – Sun, Jul 16, 2023 Location Goodwood House, West Sussex, England Opened 1988 Owner Charles Gordon-Lennox, 11th Duke of Richmond Race lap record 0:39.081 (Max Chilton, McMurtry Spéirling, 2022)

How to watch the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

With the help of a VPN, you can safely and securely stream Goodwood Festival of Speed races in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Head to Goodwood Road & Racing’s official YouTube channel . Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Where to watch the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in your country

YouTube

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is offering free live streams of this year’s races on its official YouTube channel. The Goodwood Road & Racing’s official YouTube channel is an excellent source of free races, including both live streams and full events after the fact.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 schedule

The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed officially begins Thursday, July 13, and runs through Sunday, July 16. The timed shootout is tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Make sure you check out the official schedule so you don’t miss a single event, whether it’s on Full-Throttle Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Shootout Sunday.

All about the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed marks 30 years of fun in West Sussex. Over 100 drivers, including ex-Beatles star George Harrison, raced at the inaugural event in 1993. In addition to celebrating the Festival’s 30th anniversary, the 2023 FOS will also honor the 75th anniversary of motorsport starting at Goodwood in 1948.

To properly commemorate the occasion, the Festival of Speed theme is “Goodwood 75” and will feature a hillclimb batch featuring bikes and cars from 1948 through now. Additionally, the FOS will also take a look at what the next 75 years of racing may hold.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.