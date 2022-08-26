The 15th Asia Cup will run from August 27 – September 11. Top squads will come together in Dubai, with a first round clash of the titans (India vs. Pakistan) happening on August 28. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka, but due to the ongoing political crisis there it has moved to the United Arab Emirates, though The Lions are still the official host nation.
How to live stream the 2022 Asia Cup?
You can stream the Asia Cup in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to watch on Sky, connect to a server in the UK or New Zealand. To watch Disney+ Hotstar India, connect to our secure India (via Singapore) server. For the Yupp broadcast, connect to a secure server in Australia or one of the other dozens of countries where Yupp is streaming the Asia Cup.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, and connect to start streaming your match.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Where to watch Asia Cup cricket 2022
All of the usual suspects will be airing the Asia Cup, including Hotstar in India and Canada, Sky Sports in the UK and New Zealand, Fox Sports in Australia, and Willow TV in the United States. See below for more info on how to live stream cricket with these platforms. The OTT streaming platform YuppTV will also be live streaming the tournament in 70+ countries around the globe—including Australia, New Zealand, and continental Europe—at a cost of just 10 USD to live stream all Asia Cup matches.
Watch the Asia Cup on YuppTV
Price: 10 USD for the tournament
The OTT streaming platform YuppTV will be live airing the tournament in 70+ countries around the globe—including Australia, New Zealand, continental Europe, and most of Southeast Asia (excluding Singapore)—at a cost of just 10 USD to live stream all Asia Cup matches.
To live stream the 2022 Asia Cup on YuppTV, connect to a secure server in your preferred country—such as Australia—then visit www.yupptv.com/cricketpackages to sign up and start streaming!
Watch the Asia Cup in India
Disney+ Hotstar
Price:
Hotstar Premium: ₹299/month or ₹1499/year (4 USD/month or 20 USD/year)
Hotstar VIP: ₹399/year (5.4 USD/year)
Wherever you are, Hotstar provides the cheapest way to watch cricket. There are currently no free trials available, but there is a 48-hour refund policy if you decide to unsubscribe. For any other queries, or information about the content offered check the Hotstar FAQ page.
Watch the Asia Cup in the UK
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Living in the UK? Sky is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a valid UK/Ireland credit or debit card. Sky will also broadcast the Asia Cup in New Zealand.
If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!
Watch the Asia Cup in Canada
Hotstar Canada
Price: 50 CAD /year
India’s Hotstar also caters to overseas viewers with much of the same content including live cricket, Bollywood movie premieres, popular dramas and much more. In addition to the 2022 Asia Cup, cricket fans can also stream the IPL, Women’s T20, and other international India tours.
To stream Hotstar India securely and in blazing-fast HD, simply connect to one of our high-speed Canada servers, such as Toronto or Montreal, then visit www.hotstar.com/ca/ to sign up or start streaming!
Watch the Asia Cup in the U.S.
Willow TV
Price: 30 USD/month and up
Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)
Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in. You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.
Other 2022 Asia Cup broadcasters
In Australia, in addition to YuppTV viewers who subscribe to Fox Sports will also be able to catch all the action. In Pakistan, the tournament will air on PTV and Ten Sports. SuperSport Network will broadcast the Asia Cup in South Africa. And in the Middle East the Asia Cup will air on OSN Sports.
Asia Cup 2022 schedule
Here is a breakdown of all first round matches:
|Teams
|Date
|Time (local/GMT)
|Sri Lanka vs. Afghanistan
|Saturday, August 27
|7:30 p.m. / 2:00 p.m. GMT
|India vs. Pakistan
|Sunday, August 28
|7:30 p.m. / 2:00 p.m. GMT
|Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan
|Tuesday, August 30
|7:30 p.m. / 2:00 p.m. GMT
|Hong Kong vs. India
|Wednesday, August 31
|7:30 p.m. / 2:00 p.m. GMT
|Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh
|Thursday, September 1
|7:30 p.m. / 2:00 p.m. GMT
|Hong Kong vs. Pakistan
|Friday, September 2
|7:30 p.m. / 2:00 p.m. GMT
Asia Cup 2022 teams
Six teams are playing in the Asia Cup tournament. Traditional powers Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka all earned automatic bids, while Hong Kong joins the fray after topping other qualifying teams from Kuwait, Singapore, and the UAE.
Who will win the 2022 Asia Cup?
It’s hard to pick against Captain Rohit Sharma and his top-ranked Team India compatriots, who have won the last two Asia Cup championships and hold seven titles overall. That last win came all the way back in 2018, however; meanwhile India’s arch-rivals, Pakistan, emerged victorious from their most recent clash at the 2021 T20 World Cup, where the Green Shirts won by 10 wickets. Another dark horse pick to watch is Sri Lanka, which is currently ranked just behind Pakistan in the world standings, and has a hopeful nation pulling for what would be an emotional and timely victory.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ for streaming sports
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.