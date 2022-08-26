The 15th Asia Cup will run from August 27 – September 11. Top squads will come together in Dubai, with a first round clash of the titans (India vs. Pakistan) happening on August 28. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka, but due to the ongoing political crisis there it has moved to the United Arab Emirates, though The Lions are still the official host nation.

How to live stream the 2022 Asia Cup?

You can stream the Asia Cup in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to watch on Sky, connect to a server in the UK or New Zealand. To watch Disney+ Hotstar India, connect to our secure India (via Singapore) server. For the Yupp broadcast, connect to a secure server in Australia or one of the other dozens of countries where Yupp is streaming the Asia Cup. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, and connect to start streaming your match. Tune in and enjoy!

Where to watch Asia Cup cricket 2022

All of the usual suspects will be airing the Asia Cup, including Hotstar in India and Canada, Sky Sports in the UK and New Zealand, Fox Sports in Australia, and Willow TV in the United States. See below for more info on how to live stream cricket with these platforms. The OTT streaming platform YuppTV will also be live streaming the tournament in 70+ countries around the globe—including Australia, New Zealand, and continental Europe—at a cost of just 10 USD to live stream all Asia Cup matches.

Watch the Asia Cup on YuppTV

Price: 10 USD for the tournament

The OTT streaming platform YuppTV will be live airing the tournament in 70+ countries around the globe—including Australia, New Zealand, continental Europe, and most of Southeast Asia (excluding Singapore)—at a cost of just 10 USD to live stream all Asia Cup matches.

To live stream the 2022 Asia Cup on YuppTV, connect to a secure server in your preferred country—such as Australia—then visit www.yupptv.com/cricketpackages to sign up and start streaming!

Watch the Asia Cup in India

Disney+ Hotstar

Price:

Hotstar Premium: ₹299/month or ₹1499/year (4 USD/month or 20 USD/year)

Hotstar VIP: ₹399/year (5.4 USD/year)

Wherever you are, Hotstar provides the cheapest way to watch cricket. There are currently no free trials available, but there is a 48-hour refund policy if you decide to unsubscribe. For any other queries, or information about the content offered check the Hotstar FAQ page.

Watch the Asia Cup in the UK

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Living in the UK? Sky is your best bet for catching live streams of the games. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a valid UK/Ireland credit or debit card. Sky will also broadcast the Asia Cup in New Zealand.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

Watch the Asia Cup in Canada

Hotstar Canada

Price: 50 CAD /year

India’s Hotstar also caters to overseas viewers with much of the same content including live cricket, Bollywood movie premieres, popular dramas and much more. In addition to the 2022 Asia Cup, cricket fans can also stream the IPL, Women’s T20, and other international India tours.

To stream Hotstar India securely and in blazing-fast HD, simply connect to one of our high-speed Canada servers, such as Toronto or Montreal, then visit www.hotstar.com/ca/ to sign up or start streaming!

Watch the Asia Cup in the U.S.

Willow TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in. You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

Other 2022 Asia Cup broadcasters

In Australia, in addition to YuppTV viewers who subscribe to Fox Sports will also be able to catch all the action. In Pakistan, the tournament will air on PTV and Ten Sports. SuperSport Network will broadcast the Asia Cup in South Africa. And in the Middle East the Asia Cup will air on OSN Sports.

Asia Cup 2022 schedule

Here is a breakdown of all first round matches:

Teams Date Time (local/GMT) Sri Lanka vs. Afghanistan Saturday, August 27 7:30 p.m. / 2:00 p.m. GMT India vs. Pakistan Sunday, August 28 7:30 p.m. / 2:00 p.m. GMT Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan Tuesday, August 30 7:30 p.m. / 2:00 p.m. GMT Hong Kong vs. India Wednesday, August 31 7:30 p.m. / 2:00 p.m. GMT Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh Thursday, September 1 7:30 p.m. / 2:00 p.m. GMT Hong Kong vs. Pakistan Friday, September 2 7:30 p.m. / 2:00 p.m. GMT

Asia Cup 2022 teams

Six teams are playing in the Asia Cup tournament. Traditional powers Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka all earned automatic bids, while Hong Kong joins the fray after topping other qualifying teams from Kuwait, Singapore, and the UAE.

Who will win the 2022 Asia Cup?

It’s hard to pick against Captain Rohit Sharma and his top-ranked Team India compatriots, who have won the last two Asia Cup championships and hold seven titles overall. That last win came all the way back in 2018, however; meanwhile India’s arch-rivals, Pakistan, emerged victorious from their most recent clash at the 2021 T20 World Cup, where the Green Shirts won by 10 wickets. Another dark horse pick to watch is Sri Lanka, which is currently ranked just behind Pakistan in the world standings, and has a hopeful nation pulling for what would be an emotional and timely victory.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.