How to live stream the 2024 Giro d’Italia Women

Want to watch Giro d’Italia Women live streams? You can watch the race (previously called Giro Rosa and Giro Donne) in just a few steps with ExpressVPN:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Canadian cycling fans can connect to a server in Canada to follow the broadcast on FloBikes. Log in to your preferred streaming platform, such as FloBikes. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to live stream Giro d’Italia Women from another country?

Some users watch Giro d’Italia Women by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to live stream the Giro d’Italia Women for free

RaiPlay

RAI has the official Italian broadcasting rights for the Giro d’Italia Women. The best part? The stream is completely free on its platform RaiPlay! The stream commentary is in Italian.

How to live stream the Giro d’Italia Women in your country

United States

Max

Price: Varies

Cycling fans can live stream the Giro d’Italia Women on Max. Previously called HBO Max before a 2023 merger with Discovery Plus, Max brings together 10,000 hours of content from companies under WarnerMedia, including Warner Bros., CNN, Adult Swim, TBS, Cartoon Network, HBO, and TNT.

Canada

FloBikes

Price: 30 CAD/month

Canadian residents can catch cycling events, including the 2024 Giro d’Italia Women, throughout the year on FloBikes. You may need a Canadian payment method to subscribe.

United Kingdom

Discovery+

Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)

Channels: Eurosport

United Kingdom residents can watch the Tour de Suisse with Eurosport, which is included in discovery+’s Premium plan, along with TNT Sports and a host of entertainment channels. It’s also a great way to watch other sports, including the UEFA Champions League, MotoGP, and more.

Check back for more ways to live stream the Giro d’Italia Women!

When will the 2024 Giro d’Italia Women start?

The 2024 Giro d’Italia Women will begin Sunday, July 7.

How many stages does the Giro d’Italia Women have?

The 2024 Giro d’Italia Women will have eight stages.

Where does the Giro d’Italia Women take place?

The 2024 Giro d’Italia Women will take place throughout northern Italy.

2024 Giro d’Italia Women schedule

You can find the entire 2024 Giro d’Italia Women schedule and route on the Giro d’Italia Women’s official website.

Live Stream Cycling Races

Who has won the most Giro d’Italia Women races?

Fabiana Luperini leads all racers with five Giro d’Italia Women victories, triumphing in 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, and 2008.

Recent Giro d’Italia Women winners

Year Winner 2014 Marianne Vos (Third victory) 2015 Anna van der Breggen (First victory) 2016 Megan Guarnier (First victory) 2017 Anna van der Breggen (Second victory) 2018 Annemiek van Vleuten (First victory) 2019 Annemiek van Vleuten (Second victory) 2020 Anna van der Breggen (Third victory) 2021 Anna van der Breggen (Fourth victory) 2022 Annemiek van Vleuten (Third victory) 2023 Annemiek van Vleuten (Fourth victory) 2024 Elisa Longo Borghini (First victory)

