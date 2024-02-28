How to watch F1 free on ServusTV securely with a VPN
Austrian Formula 1 fans are in luck as they can watch free F1 live streams throughout the 2024 racing calendar! Austrian broadcaster ServusTV will show several races for free online, and local fans can stream securely online with ExpressVPN in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location in Austria.
- Visit ServusTV.
- Find the race you want to watch and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Can I use a VPN to watch ServusTV from another country?
Some users might watch ServusTV by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch Formula 1 races in 2024?
Rather than use a free VPN to watch Formula 1 races on ServusTV, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Best VPN for watching ServusTV in 2024
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Austrian F1 fans who want to safely stream races in 2024 on ServusTV. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to watch ServusTV on different devices
iOS
The ServusTV iOS app lets you watch races live or on-demand using your Apple mobile or tablet! Just download the official ServusTV app to get started.
Android
The ServusTV app for Android devices lets you stream the races live and on-demand on your Android mobile or tablet, as well as on your Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices. You can also cast from a browser using Google Chromecast.
Mac
Austrian F1 fans who own a Mac and want to securely watch free F1 live streams on ServusTV using their VPN can do so easily—simply connect to an ExpressVPN server in Austria and live stream the races from the ServusTV website on your browser. You can also cast from a browser to your TV using Apple Airplay.
Windows
Austrian F1 fans who want to securely live stream F1 GPs on their Windows computer can connect to a secure ExpressVPN server in Austria and visit the ServusTV website to watch securely and free!
2024 Formula 1 schedule
ServusTV shares broadcasting rights for free F1 live streams with ORF, so be sure to check the table below or ServusTV’s F1 page to see when and which races are available to stream. Race dates and times are subject to change.
|Race
|Date and time
|Venue
|Broadcaster
|Winner
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Saturday, March 2, 6 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
|Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
|ServusTV
|Max Verstappen
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT
|Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
|ORF
|Max Verstappen
|Australian Grand Prix
|Sunday, March 24, 3 p.m. local time / 12 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. GMT
|Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
|ServusTV
|Carlos Sainz
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m. local time / 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. BST
|Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
|ORF
|Max Verstappen
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Sunday, April 21, 3 p.m. local time / 3 a.m. local time / 8 a.m. BST
|Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
|ServusTV
|Max Verstappen
|Miami Grand Prix
|Sunday, May 5, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST
|Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida
|ORF
|Lando Norris
|Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
|Sunday, May 19, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
|Imola Circuit, Imola
|ServusTV
|Max Verstappen
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
|Circuit de Monaco, Monaco
|ORF
|Charles Leclerc
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Sunday, June 9, 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST
|Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
|ServusTV
|Max Verstappen
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Sunday, June 23, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
|ORF
|Max Verstappen
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Sunday, June 30, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
|Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
|ServusTV
|George Russell
|British Grand Prix
|Sunday, July 7, 3 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET
|Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
|ORF
|Lewis Hamilton
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Sunday, July 21, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
|Hungaroring, Mogyoród
|ORF
|Oscar Piastri
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Sunday, July 28, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
|Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot
|ServusTV
|Lewis Hamilton
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Sunday, August 25, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
|Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
|ServusTV
|Italian Grand Prix
|Sunday, September 1, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST
|Monza Circuit, Monza
|ORF
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Sunday, September 15, 3 p.m. local time / 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BST
|Baku City Circuit, Baku
|ServusTV
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Sunday, September 22, 8 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. BST
|Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
|ORF
|United States Grand Prix
|Sunday, October 20, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
|Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|ServusTV
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Sunday, October 27, 2 p.m. local time / 4 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT
|Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
|ORF
|São Paulo Grand Prix
|Sunday, November 3, 2 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT
|Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo
|ServusTV
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|Saturday, November 16, 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. GMT
|Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise, Nevada
|ORF
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Sunday, December 1, 8 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT
|Lusail International Circuit, Lusail
|ServusTV
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Sunday, December 8, 6 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. GMT
|Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi
|ORF
FAQ: About Formula 1 live streams
Can I use a VPN to watch Formula 1 races from another country?
Should I use a free VPN to watch Formula 1 races?
No. ExpressVPN offers premium features that free VPN services may not include, such as high-speed servers in 105 countries. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream Formula 1 without buffering or stuttering. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with your 30-day money-back guarantee!
Where can I watch F1 races for free?
Belgian fans can live stream every F1 race for free with French commentary on RTBF, while fans in Austria can watch select races throughout the season for free on ServusTV with German commentary. In Australia, 10play carries the Australian GP (March 24) for free. The British GP (July 7) will be available for local residents to live stream for free on Channel 4.
U.S. residents hoping to watch F1 live streams for free can do so on YouTube TV, which offers free trials.
What channel are F1 races available on?
If you want to watch every F1 race throughout the season, you can live stream on RTBF (free in Belgium; French commentary); ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 (available through Sling, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV in the United States); Sky Sports F1 (available through NOW and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom), Fox Sports (available through Kayo Sports and Foxtel Now in Australia), and Viaplay (Netherlands).
Additionally, ServusTV (Austria; German commentary) is showing select races, while the Australian GP airs for free on 10play (Australia) and the British GP is showing for free on Channel 4 (United Kingdom).
Can I watch F1 on Amazon Prime Video?
No, you cannot watch F1 live streams on Amazon Prime Video.
Can I watch F1 on Paramount Plus?
No, you cannot watch F1 live streams on Paramount Plus.
Can I watch Formula 1 on Disney+?
No, you cannot watch F1 live streams on Disney+.
Is F1 free on Hulu?
No, but subscriber to Hulu + Live TV are able to watch F1 live streams online.
Can I watch Formula 1 on Netflix?
No, you cannot watch F1 live streams on Netflix.
How much does F1 TV cost?
F1 TV varies by price according to which country you’re trying to access it from. Please check the price in your region on the official website.
Can I stream F1 live races on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
What TV channel is F1 on in Spain?
As of 2024, Formula 1 races air on DAZN in Spain.
How can I watch F1 without Sky?
United Kingdom residents looking to watch Formula 1 races without purchasing Sky Sports can catch select events on NOW.
Which TV channel is showing the British Grand Prix?
The British Grand Prix will air for free on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom, ORF in Austria, and RTBF in Belgium. United States viewers can catch the British GP on ABC through streaming services such as YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream.
Can I stream F1 live streams on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch F1 live streams on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.