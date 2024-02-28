How to watch F1 free on ServusTV securely with a VPN

Austrian Formula 1 fans are in luck as they can watch free F1 live streams throughout the 2024 racing calendar! Austrian broadcaster ServusTV will show several races for free online, and local fans can stream securely online with ExpressVPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location in Austria Visit ServusTV . Find the race you want to watch and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Stream F1 on ServusTV with a VPN

Can I use a VPN to watch ServusTV from another country?

Some users might watch ServusTV by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch Formula 1 races in 2024?

Best VPN for watching ServusTV in 2024

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to watch ServusTV on different devices

iOS

The ServusTV iOS app lets you watch races live or on-demand using your Apple mobile or tablet! Just download the official ServusTV app to get started.

Android

The ServusTV app for Android devices lets you stream the races live and on-demand on your Android mobile or tablet, as well as on your Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices. You can also cast from a browser using Google Chromecast.

Mac

Austrian F1 fans who own a Mac and want to securely watch free F1 live streams on ServusTV using their VPN can do so easily—simply connect to an ExpressVPN server in Austria and live stream the races from the ServusTV website on your browser. You can also cast from a browser to your TV using Apple Airplay.

Windows

Austrian F1 fans who want to securely live stream F1 GPs on their Windows computer can connect to a secure ExpressVPN server in Austria and visit the ServusTV website to watch securely and free!

2024 Formula 1 schedule

ServusTV shares broadcasting rights for free F1 live streams with ORF, so be sure to check the table below or ServusTV’s F1 page to see when and which races are available to stream. Race dates and times are subject to change.

Race Date and time Venue Broadcaster Winner Bahrain Grand Prix Saturday, March 2, 6 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir ServusTV Max Verstappen Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah ORF Max Verstappen Australian Grand Prix Sunday, March 24, 3 p.m. local time / 12 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. GMT Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne ServusTV Carlos Sainz Japanese Grand Prix Sunday, April 7, 2 p.m. local time / 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. BST Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka ORF Max Verstappen Chinese Grand Prix Sunday, April 21, 3 p.m. local time / 3 a.m. local time / 8 a.m. BST Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai ServusTV Max Verstappen Miami Grand Prix Sunday, May 5, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BST Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, Florida ORF Lando Norris Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Sunday, May 19, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Imola Circuit, Imola ServusTV Max Verstappen Monaco Grand Prix Sunday, May 26, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Circuit de Monaco, Monaco ORF Charles Leclerc Canadian Grand Prix Sunday, June 9, 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal ServusTV Max Verstappen Spanish Grand Prix Sunday, June 23, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló ORF Max Verstappen Austrian Grand Prix Sunday, June 30, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Red Bull Ring, Spielberg ServusTV George Russell British Grand Prix Sunday, July 7, 3 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone ORF Lewis Hamilton Hungarian Grand Prix Sunday, July 21, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Hungaroring, Mogyoród ORF Oscar Piastri Belgian Grand Prix Sunday, July 28, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot ServusTV Lewis Hamilton Dutch Grand Prix Sunday, August 25, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort ServusTV Italian Grand Prix Sunday, September 1, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST Monza Circuit, Monza ORF Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sunday, September 15, 3 p.m. local time / 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BST Baku City Circuit, Baku ServusTV Singapore Grand Prix Sunday, September 22, 8 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. BST Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore ORF United States Grand Prix Sunday, October 20, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas ServusTV Mexico City Grand Prix Sunday, October 27, 2 p.m. local time / 4 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City ORF São Paulo Grand Prix Sunday, November 3, 2 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo ServusTV Las Vegas Grand Prix Saturday, November 16, 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. GMT Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise, Nevada ORF Qatar Grand Prix Sunday, December 1, 8 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMT Lusail International Circuit, Lusail ServusTV Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Sunday, December 8, 6 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. GMT Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi ORF

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.