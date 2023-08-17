NFL fans can prepare for the weekend with a healthy dose of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video this fall. Al Michaels and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit return as the lead announcers of an excellent Thursday Night Football slate beginning Thursday, September 14, when Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles host Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings.

The 2023 Thursday Night Football slate includes a Black Friday showdown between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins on Friday, November 24. That game will be available for free.

Even if you can’t be in the stadium live, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream every Thursday Night Football game throughout the 2023 season.

Regular season: Thurs, Sept. 7, 2023 – Sun, Jan. 7, 2023 Playoffs Sat, Jan. 13 – Sun, Jan. 28 2024 NFL Super Bowl Feb. 11, 2024 Streaming services NFL Game Pass International, Prime Video, TSN, Sky Sports, beIN Sports

Football fans can stream every Thursday Night Football game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Twitch

Price: Free

Twitch.tv is expected to once again offer free Thursday Night Football streams throughout the 2023 season. Twitch also offers alternate broadcasts, including a Spanish-language simulcast.

Chicken wings, cold drinks, and a comfy chair aren’t the only ways to properly enjoy Thursday Night Football games. You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your football-viewing palate this fall. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from the preseason through Super Bowl 58, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. A 6-month or 12-month subscription covers up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams—and track your fantasy team along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming Thursday Night Football throughout the 2023 NFL season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every touchdown without missing a single snap regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPNs may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy : No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer , wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

U.S.

Prime Video

Price: 15 USD/month

Every Thursday Night Football games will air on Prime Video in 2023. Although most viewers will need to pay for Prime Video to watch every Thursday night game, fans in local markets will be able to watch the games without a Prime subscription. For example, an Eagles fan living in Philadelphia or a Vikings fan living in Minneapolis can watch the Eagles-Vikings showdown through a local affiliate (channel varies depending on the market) in Week 2. However, an Eagles fan living in Detroit would need to watch through Prime. All TNF games will air at 8:20 p.m. ET each week.

Canada

TSN

Price: 20 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year

Country: Canada

TSN airs select Sunday afternoon NFL games, along with Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football in Canada. Please note you will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Living in the UK and want to catch Thursday Night Football games? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the games. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

France

beIN Sports

Price: 19 EUR/month

Football fans in France can watch Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football games on beIN Sports channels and the beIN Sports Connect app throughout the 2023 season.

Game Date and time Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions+ Thursday, September 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Thursday, September 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants Thursday, September 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Thursday, September 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears Thursday, October 5, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Thursday, October 12, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, October 19, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, October 26, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans Thursday, November 2, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Thursday, November 9, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, November 16, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers* Thursday, November 23, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Friday, November 24, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys Thursday, November 30, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots Thursday, Dec. 7, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Thursday, Dec. 14, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Thursday, Dec. 21, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets Thursday, Dec. 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT

*denotes game will air on NBC/Peacock and is not considered a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.