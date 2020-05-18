Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

The best VPN app on Apple TV is ExpressVPN.

The best VPN app on Apple TV is ExpressVPN. You can:

  • Enjoy blazing-fast streaming on 4K and HD
  • Change your location to any of 105 countries
  • Install from the App Store like any other app
  • Try risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee
Use a VPN app on your Apple TV.

How to set up a VPN app on Apple TV

You can directly download the ExpressVPN app on Apple TV generations that have an App Store (tvOS), which includes HD and 4K models. See our support page for full instructions.

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN
Sign up for ExpressVPN

Visit the order page and select the option that’s right for you. All of our plans are fully covered by our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2

Step 2 of setting up VPN for Smart TVs.
Download the app

On your Apple TV, go to the App Store and search for ExpressVPN. Select the ExpressVPN app and select “Get” to install.

Step 3

TV with tvOS and remote.
Sign in to your account

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account with your username and password or via QR code. Connect to any VPN location and stream your favorite shows.

Watch our video on how ExpressVPN’s app for Apple TV works.

Download the all-new ExpressVPN app for Apple TV

How to use ExpressVPN with older Apple TVs

Benefits of Android VPN.

The ExpressVPN app works on Apple TV models that have tvOS, which includes all three generations of Apple TV 4K as well as Apple TV HD (also known as Apple TV 4th Generation). The app cannot be used on older Apple TV 3rd, 2nd, or 1st Generation models, which are from 2015 and earlier and do not come with the App Store. However, you may still use ExpressVPN with these older models using the following methods.

Connect to a router with ExpressVPN

The first method is by connecting the Apple TV to a VPN-enabled router, such as Aircove, which has ExpressVPN functionality built in. You may also be able to install ExpressVPN on another Wi-Fi router, if it’s compatible. Either way, you’ll enjoy the full privacy and security benefits of a VPN on all devices connected to the router, including smart TVs and game consoles. A few taps on your phone or computer lets you turn your router’s VPN on and off and change server locations.

Use MediaStreamer (DNS service)

You can also use our MediaStreamer service, which is included in your subscription and can deliver an enhanced viewing experience no matter where you are in the world. Setup is a snap. Just follow these step-by-step instructions. Please note that while MediaStreamer can be useful for people with slow internet connections, it does not offer the same privacy protection as a VPN.

FAQ: VPN for Apple TV

Do I need a VPN on Apple TV?
Does tvOS support VPN?
What is the best VPN for Apple TV?
Is there a free VPN on tvOS 17?
Does ExpressVPN work with Apple TV 4K 3rd gen (2022)?
Is Apple TV+ the same thing as Apple TV?
How do I get Netflix through VPN on Apple TV?
Does MediaStreamer offer the same protection as VPN?
Is it illegal to use a VPN with Apple TV?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider's terms, and any applicable laws.

Choose language