2021-22 DFB-Pokal Preview

This year’s domestic cup competition could very well feature a first-time winner and at this stage, RB Leipzig looks like a strong contender. While RB Leipzig has struggled in the Bundesliga, Freiburg and Union Berlin are both enjoying solid seasons and can have high hopes to reach the semifinal of the cup. This is also thanks to a series of upsets, including St. Pauli eliminating defending champions Borussia Dortmund; and Hannover 96 knocking out Borussia Mönchengladbach—who embarrassed Bayern Munich 5-0 in the previous round. The quarterfinals will take place on March 1 and 2.

How to Live Stream German DFB-Pokal

Streaming the cup only takes a few simple steps:

Where to watch DFB-Pokal?

ARD (Live stream DFB-Pokal free)

Price: Free

ARD will broadcast nine DFB-Pokal matches per season (including the semifinals and the final) live and for free. This stream is in German.

ESPN 2

Price: 10 USD/month and up

You can tune in to the DFB-Pokal live on ESPN 2. You can watch the ESPN stream using a variety of free trials on fuboTV, Sling TV Orange, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV. (DirecTV Now does not offer a free trial).

Note: You may need a U.S. credit or debit card in order to subscribe to YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu, or DirecTV Now.

Catch up with the action and the best goals from every game on the official Bundesliga YouTube channel and the official German Football YouTube channel. The latter also provides live coverage of select DFB-Pokal games.

Date Event August 13, 2021 – May 14, 2022 2021-22 Bundesliga August, 2021 – May, 2022 2021-22 DFB-Pokal

2021-2022 DFB-Pokal season

The 2021-22 DFB-Pokal runs from August 6, 2021 to May 21, 2022. Games usually kick off at 12:30 p.m. or 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who won the DFB-Pokal Final 2021

Earlier this year on May 13, Borussia Dortmund claimed victory in the final with a three goal advantage against RB Leipzig at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Borussia Dortmund then featured in the 2021 edition of the DFL-Supercup at the start of the 2021-22 season, facing the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. By default, the team who wins the DFB-Pokal each year also earns qualification for the UEFA Europa League.

Which teams are you hoping to see in the finals this year? Leave your predictions in the comment section below!