Held every year on the first Tuesday of November at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse, the Melbourne Cup is Australia’s most renowned horse race, often referred to as “the race that stops a nation.” The 2023 Melbourne Cup takes place on November 7 at 3 p.m. local time, with 24 horses competing for this prestigious award.
Learn how to safely and securely stream the 2023 Melbourne Cup online with ExpressVPN!
|Date
|Tuesday, November 7, 2023
|Location
|Flemington Racecourse
|Track
|Left-handed
|Surface
|Turf
|Weight
|Handicap
How to watch 2023 Melbourne Cup online for free
You can watch Melbourne Cup live streams securely with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, Australian horse racing fans can connect to a server in Australia to watch 10 play.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch.
- Tune in and enjoy the matches!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
10 play
Price: Free
Country: Australia
Catch the draws, previews, and highlights show available on Network 10’s Melbourne Cup Hub, which you can live stream for free on 10 play.
TVNZ
Price: Free
Country: New Zealand
Unlocking the thrilling action at Flemington Racecourse on TVNZ is a breeze for viewers in New Zealand. Just connect to an ExpressVPN New Zealand server and dive into the excitement by signing up or logging in – all for free!
Can I use a VPN to watch the Melbourne Cup from another country?
ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.
Why do you need a VPN to watch the Melbourne Cup online?
Finest racing, outstanding fashion, food and wine aren’t the only ways to properly enjoy the 2023 Melbourne Cup. If you plan on watching the 2023 Melbourne Cup, you’ll want to do so with ExpressVPN protecting you along the way. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream many horse racing events on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite racing events in blazing-fast HD.
Best VPN for watching the Melbourne Cup in 2023
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the 2023 Melbourne Cup. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every second regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Key Features:
- High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
- Up to 8 simultaneous connections
- 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
- Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
- Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
- The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
- Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
- Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
Where to watch the 2023 Melbourne Cup in your country?
Several broadcasters will carry live coverage of the 2023 Melbourne Cup. Check below to see where you can watch in your country!
Watch the 2023 Melbourne Cup in the UK
NOW
Price: 35 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Country: UK
Channel: Sky Sports Racing
NOW is the perfect way for British users to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including coverage of some of the biggest horse racing events such as the Melbourne Cup. If you only want to tune in to one particular race, you can also buy a day pass or take advantage of NOW’s seven-day free trial.
Sky Sports
Sky Sports Racing has the rights to 25 UK racecourses including Ascot, Chester, and Doncaster. Internationally the channel has rights to racing from France, Hong Kong, the Melbourne Cup Carnival, US Triple Crown, and the Breeders’ Cup. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Watch the 2023 Melbourne Cup in Canada
TSN
Price: 20 CAD/month
Viewers in Canada can watch Melbourne Cup live streams in English on TSN. TSN is also home to live coverage of many tennis, golf, cycling, and other sports events throughout the season.
Note: You will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.
What are the best form races for the Melbourne Cup?
The best form races for the Melbourne Cup are typically the Caulfield Cup, Geelong Cup, and The Bart Cummings. Horses that perform well in these races often go on to compete strongly in the Melbourne Cup. The Caulfield Cup, held in mid-October, is a particularly reliable indicator of a horse’s abilities. Additionally, international races like the Irish St. Leger have occasionally produced successful Melbourne Cup contenders.
Melbourne Cup Field 2023
Take a look at the 2023 final field below:
|Horse
|Trainer
|Jockey
|Gold Trip
|Ciaron Maher & David Eustace
|James McDonald
|Alenquer
|Michael Moroney
|Damien Oliver
|Without A Fight
|Anthony & Sam Freedman
|Mark Zahra
|Breakup
|Tatsuya Yoshioka
|Kohei Matsuyama
|Vauban
|Willie Mullins
|Ryan Moore
|Soulcombe
|Chris Waller
|Joao Moreira
|Absurde
|Willie Mullins
|Zac Purton
|Right You Are
|Ciaron Maher & David Eustace
|John Allen
|Vow and Declare
|Danny O’Brien
|Billy Egan
|Cleveland
|Kris Lees
|Michael Dee
|Ashrun
|Ciaron Maher & David Eustace
|Kerrin McEvoy
|Daqiansweet Junior
|Phillip Stokes
|Daniel Stackhouse
|Okita Soushi
|Joseph O’Brien
|Dylan Gibbons
|Sheraz
|Chris Waller
|Beau Mertens
|Lastotchka
|Mick Price & Michael Kent (Jnr)
|Craig Williams
|Magical Lagoon
|Chris Waller
|Mark Du Plessis
|Military Mission
|Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott
|Ms Rachel King
|Serpentine
|Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott
|Jye McNeil
|Virtuous Circle
|Liam Howley
|Craig Newitt
|More Felons
|Chris Waller
|Jamie Kah
|Future History
|Ciaron Maher & David Eustace
|Hollie Doyle
|Interpretation
|Ciaron Maher & David Eustace
|Teo Nugent
|Kalapour
|Kris Lees
|Zac Lloyd
|True Marvel
|Matthew Smith
|Ben Thompson
Recent Melbourne Cup winners
|Year
|Winner (Jockey)
|2022
|Gold Trip (Mark Zahra)
|2021
|Verry Elleegant (James McDonald)
|2020
|Twilight Payment (Jye McNeil)
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ for streaming sports
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
- With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
- By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
- By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
- By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
- With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as some streaming consoles and gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN.
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.