Held every year on the first Tuesday of November at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse, the Melbourne Cup is Australia’s most renowned horse race, often referred to as “the race that stops a nation.” The 2023 Melbourne Cup takes place on November 7 at 3 p.m. local time, with 24 horses competing for this prestigious award.

Date Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Location Flemington Racecourse Track Left-handed Surface Turf Weight Handicap

How to watch 2023 Melbourne Cup online for free

You can watch Melbourne Cup live streams securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, Australian horse racing fans can connect to a server in Australia to watch 10 play. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch . Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

10 play

Price: Free

Country: Australia

Catch the draws, previews, and highlights show available on Network 10’s Melbourne Cup Hub, which you can live stream for free on 10 play.

TVNZ

Price: Free

Country: New Zealand

Unlocking the thrilling action at Flemington Racecourse on TVNZ is a breeze for viewers in New Zealand. Just connect to an ExpressVPN New Zealand server and dive into the excitement by signing up or logging in – all for free!

Can I use a VPN to watch the Melbourne Cup from another country?

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Melbourne Cup online?

If you plan on watching the 2023 Melbourne Cup, you'll want to do so with ExpressVPN protecting you along the way. ExpressVPN offers servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, and you can stream many horse racing events on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite racing events in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching the Melbourne Cup in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the 2023 Melbourne Cup. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every second regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Where to watch the 2023 Melbourne Cup in your country?

Several broadcasters will carry live coverage of the 2023 Melbourne Cup. Check below to see where you can watch in your country!

Watch the 2023 Melbourne Cup in the UK

NOW

Price: 35 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Country: UK

Channel: Sky Sports Racing

NOW is the perfect way for British users to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including coverage of some of the biggest horse racing events such as the Melbourne Cup. If you only want to tune in to one particular race, you can also buy a day pass or take advantage of NOW’s seven-day free trial.

Sky Sports

Sky Sports Racing has the rights to 25 UK racecourses including Ascot, Chester, and Doncaster. Internationally the channel has rights to racing from France, Hong Kong, the Melbourne Cup Carnival, US Triple Crown, and the Breeders’ Cup. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch Sky Sports With a VPN

Watch the 2023 Melbourne Cup in Canada

TSN

Price: 20 CAD/month

Viewers in Canada can watch Melbourne Cup live streams in English on TSN. TSN is also home to live coverage of many tennis, golf, cycling, and other sports events throughout the season.

Note: You will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.

What are the best form races for the Melbourne Cup?

The best form races for the Melbourne Cup are typically the Caulfield Cup, Geelong Cup, and The Bart Cummings. Horses that perform well in these races often go on to compete strongly in the Melbourne Cup. The Caulfield Cup, held in mid-October, is a particularly reliable indicator of a horse’s abilities. Additionally, international races like the Irish St. Leger have occasionally produced successful Melbourne Cup contenders.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Melbourne Cup Field 2023

Take a look at the 2023 final field below:

Horse Trainer Jockey Gold Trip Ciaron Maher & David Eustace James McDonald Alenquer Michael Moroney Damien Oliver Without A Fight Anthony & Sam Freedman Mark Zahra Breakup Tatsuya Yoshioka Kohei Matsuyama Vauban Willie Mullins Ryan Moore Soulcombe Chris Waller Joao Moreira Absurde Willie Mullins Zac Purton Right You Are Ciaron Maher & David Eustace John Allen Vow and Declare Danny O’Brien Billy Egan Cleveland Kris Lees Michael Dee Ashrun Ciaron Maher & David Eustace Kerrin McEvoy Daqiansweet Junior Phillip Stokes Daniel Stackhouse Okita Soushi Joseph O’Brien Dylan Gibbons Sheraz Chris Waller Beau Mertens Lastotchka Mick Price & Michael Kent (Jnr) Craig Williams Magical Lagoon Chris Waller Mark Du Plessis Military Mission Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott Ms Rachel King Serpentine Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Bott Jye McNeil Virtuous Circle Liam Howley Craig Newitt More Felons Chris Waller Jamie Kah Future History Ciaron Maher & David Eustace Hollie Doyle Interpretation Ciaron Maher & David Eustace Teo Nugent Kalapour Kris Lees Zac Lloyd True Marvel Matthew Smith Ben Thompson

Recent Melbourne Cup winners

Year Winner (Jockey) 2022 Gold Trip (Mark Zahra) 2021 Verry Elleegant (James McDonald) 2020 Twilight Payment (Jye McNeil)

