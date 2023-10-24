Home Stream Sports Horse Racing Melbourne Cup

Live stream the 2023 Melbourne Cup online

Updated: November 6, 2023

Catch every second of the 2023 Melbourne Cup, in blazing-fast HD!

Held every year on the first Tuesday of November at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse, the Melbourne Cup is Australia’s most renowned horse race, often referred to as “the race that stops a nation.” The 2023 Melbourne Cup takes place on November 7 at 3 p.m. local time, with 24 horses competing for this prestigious award.

Learn how to safely and securely stream the 2023 Melbourne Cup online with ExpressVPN!

DateTuesday, November 7, 2023
LocationFlemington Racecourse
TrackLeft-handed
SurfaceTurf
WeightHandicap

How to watch 2023 Melbourne Cup online for free

You can watch Melbourne Cup live streams securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, Australian horse racing fans can connect to a server in Australia to watch 10 play.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch.
  4. Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

10 play

Price: Free

Country: Australia

Catch the draws, previews, and highlights show available on Network 10’s Melbourne Cup Hub, which you can live stream for free on 10 play.

TVNZ

Price: Free

Country: New Zealand

Unlocking the thrilling action at Flemington Racecourse on TVNZ is a breeze for viewers in New Zealand. Just connect to an ExpressVPN New Zealand server and dive into the excitement by signing up or logging in – all for free!

Can I use a VPN to watch the Melbourne Cup from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Melbourne Cup online?

Finest racing, outstanding fashion, food and wine aren’t the only ways to properly enjoy the 2023 Melbourne Cup. If you plan on watching the 2023 Melbourne Cup, you’ll want to do so with ExpressVPN protecting you along the way. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream many horse racing events on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite racing events in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching the Melbourne Cup in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the 2023 Melbourne Cup. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every second regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

  • High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
  • Up to 8 simultaneous connections
  • 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
  • Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs
  • Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
  • The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
  • Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
  • Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
Where to watch the 2023 Melbourne Cup in your country?

Several broadcasters will carry live coverage of the 2023 Melbourne Cup. Check below to see where you can watch in your country!

Watch the 2023 Melbourne Cup in the UK

NOW

Price: 35 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Country: UK

Channel: Sky Sports Racing

NOW is the perfect way for British users to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including coverage of some of the biggest horse racing events such as the Melbourne Cup. If you only want to tune in to one particular race, you can also buy a day pass or take advantage of NOW’s seven-day free trial.

Sky Sports

Sky Sports Racing has the rights to 25 UK racecourses including Ascot, Chester, and Doncaster. Internationally the channel has rights to racing from France, Hong Kong, the Melbourne Cup Carnival, US Triple Crown, and the Breeders’ Cup. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. However, subscribers can also watch all of the action online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch Sky Sports With a VPN

Watch the 2023 Melbourne Cup in Canada

TSN

Price: 20 CAD/month

Viewers in Canada can watch Melbourne Cup live streams in English on TSN. TSN is also home to live coverage of many tennis, golf, cycling, and other sports events throughout the season.

Note: You will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.

What are the best form races for the Melbourne Cup?

The best form races for the Melbourne Cup are typically the Caulfield Cup, Geelong Cup, and The Bart Cummings. Horses that perform well in these races often go on to compete strongly in the Melbourne Cup. The Caulfield Cup, held in mid-October, is a particularly reliable indicator of a horse’s abilities. Additionally, international races like the Irish St. Leger have occasionally produced successful Melbourne Cup contenders.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Melbourne Cup Field 2023

Take a look at the 2023 final field below:

HorseTrainerJockey
Gold TripCiaron Maher & David EustaceJames McDonald
AlenquerMichael MoroneyDamien Oliver
Without A FightAnthony & Sam FreedmanMark Zahra
BreakupTatsuya YoshiokaKohei Matsuyama
VaubanWillie MullinsRyan Moore
SoulcombeChris WallerJoao Moreira
AbsurdeWillie MullinsZac Purton
Right You AreCiaron Maher & David EustaceJohn Allen
Vow and DeclareDanny O’BrienBilly Egan
ClevelandKris LeesMichael Dee
AshrunCiaron Maher & David EustaceKerrin McEvoy
Daqiansweet JuniorPhillip StokesDaniel Stackhouse
Okita SoushiJoseph O’BrienDylan Gibbons
SherazChris WallerBeau Mertens
LastotchkaMick Price & Michael Kent (Jnr)Craig Williams
Magical LagoonChris WallerMark Du Plessis
Military MissionGai Waterhouse & Adrian BottMs Rachel King
SerpentineGai Waterhouse & Adrian BottJye McNeil
Virtuous CircleLiam HowleyCraig Newitt
More FelonsChris WallerJamie Kah
Future HistoryCiaron Maher & David EustaceHollie Doyle
InterpretationCiaron Maher & David EustaceTeo Nugent
KalapourKris LeesZac Lloyd
True MarvelMatthew SmithBen Thompson

Recent Melbourne Cup winners

YearWinner (Jockey)
2022Gold Trip (Mark Zahra)
2021Verry Elleegant (James McDonald)
2020Twilight Payment (Jye McNeil)
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ for streaming sports

Can I stream sports on my computer?
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
