Major League Cricket has finally arrived in the United States! Congratulations to MI New York on defeating the Seattle Orcas in the inaugural MLC season final! Kieron Pollard and MINY notched a seven-wicket victory over Seatle, etching their names in the history books.

Even if you can’t grab a seat in Texas or North Carolina to watch the action, we have you covered on how to safely and securely stream every Major League Cricket match. 

Learn how to live stream the 2023 Major League Cricket season with ExpressVPN:

  
No. of team6
Owner(s)American Cricket Enterprises
FoundedJanuary 2019
Related competitionsMinor League Cricket

How to watch Major League Cricket matches online with a VPN

With the help of a VPN, you can safely and securely stream Major League Cricket matches in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches your country. For example, U.S. cricket fans can connect to a server in Los Angeles or Seattle. 
  3. Head to the MLC Cricket Network’s official YouTube channel.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch Major League Cricket from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Why do you need a VPN to watch Major League Cricket online?

Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN you can live stream Major League Cricket matches across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles. Securely live stream Major League Cricket with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch your favorite teams at home, on the go or even abroad.

Best VPN for watching Major League Cricket

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming cricket matches. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you’ll never miss an over or minute of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies don’t support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

  • High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security
  • Up to 8 simultaneous connections
  • 5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support
  • Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs 
  • Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more
  • The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot
  • Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps
  • Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile
How to watch Major League Cricket matches online for free

YouTube

Country: Worldwide

Price: Free

You can watch Major League Cricket matches for free on the MLC Cricket Network’s official YouTube channel. MLC Cricket Network is an excellent source of free cricket coverage including both live streams and full matches after the fact. 

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Sports 18

Price: Free

Country: India

Sports18 and Viacom18 Sports will air Major League Cricket matches in India. Viewers can watch live on TV on Sports 18 and live stream the action online via the JioCinema website and apps.

Where to watch MLC 2023 in your country

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 7 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Country: U.S.

Sling TV offers an add-on that includes Willow TV and Willow TV Extra—a great way to watch cricket live. Be sure to check the fixture schedule to know when to tune in. However, please know that Sling TV no longer offers a free trial. 

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

Want it on the big screen? Check out this handy guide.

ESPN+

Price: 25 USD/month

Country: U.S.

ESPN+ will offer Major League Cricket matches throughout the entire inaugural season. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu’s on-demand service for 70 USD/month. 

Major League Cricket 2023 schedule

The inaugural MLC season begins Thursday, July 13, when the Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders clash at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas. You can find the complete schedule below.

MatchDate and timeVenue
Texas Super Kings vs. Los Angeles Knight RidersJuly 13, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BSTGrand Prairie Stadium, Texas
MI New York vs. San Francisco UnicornsJuly 14, 3:30 p.m. / 8:30 p.m. BSTGrand Prairie Stadium, Texas
Seattle Orcas vs. Washington FreedomJuly 14, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BSTGrand Prairie Stadium, Texas
San Francisco Unicorns vs. Seattle OrcasJuly 15, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BSTGrand Prairie Stadium, Texas
Texas Super Kings vs. Washington FreedomJuly 16, 3:30 p.m. / 8:30 p.m. BSTGrand Prairie Stadium, Texas
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. MI New YorkJuly 16, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BSTGrand Prairie Stadium, Texas
Texas Super Kings vs. MI New YorkJuly 17, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BSTGrand Prairie Stadium, Texas
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. San Francisco UnicornsJuly 18, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. BSTGrand Prairie Stadium, Texas
Washington Freedom vs. Los Angeles Knight RidersJuly 20, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BSTChurch Street Park, Morrisville, N.C.
Seattle Orcas vs. Texas Super KingsJuly 21, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BSTChurch Street Park, Morrisville, N.C.
Washington Freedom vs. San Francisco UnicornsJuly 22, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BSTChurch Street Park, Morrisville, N.C.
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs. Seattle OrcasJuly 23, 1:30 p.m. / 6:30 p.m. BSTChurch Street Park, Morrisville, N.C.
MI New York vs. Washington FreedomJuly 23, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BSTChurch Street Park, Morrisville, N.C.
San Francisco Unicorns vs. Texas Super KingsJuly 24, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BSTChurch Street Park, Morrisville, N.C.
MI New York vs. Seattle OrcasJuly 25, 5:30 p.m. / 10:30 p.m. BSTChurch Street Park, Morrisville, N.C.
What are the Major League Cricket teams?

TeamCaptainCoach
Los Angeles Knight RidersTBAPhil Simmons
MI New YorkKieron PollardRobin Peterson
San Francisco UnicornsAaron FinchShane Watson
Seattle OrcasTBAPravin Amre
Texas Super KingsFaf du PlessisStephen Fleming
Washington FreedomMoises HenriquesGreg Shipperd

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About Major League Cricket 2023 live streams

Where will Major League Cricket be broadcast?
How many overseas players are allowed in MLC?
Who are the owners of the Major League Cricket teams?
How can I watch Major League Cricket in the United States?
How can I watch Major League Cricket in India?
Can I stream Major League Cricket on my computer?
How can I stream Major League Cricket on my TV with a VPN?
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
Get ExpressVPN
