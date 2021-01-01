About ExpressVPN
Who is ExpressVPN?
The internet was originally conceived as open, free, and not controlled by any single company or group—full of unlimited possibilities right at your fingertips. In its best moments, the online world still exemplifies that spirit, but more often than not it seems that we’ve ceded our freedom online to others. Corporations, governments, and hackers are now able to monitor, manipulate, and restrict in once unimaginable ways. That feeling of individual control and empowerment—it’s something we’ve lost along the way.
ExpressVPN wants to enable you to take back that control and experience an internet that is free and open, where individuals are protected and have the power to shape their own online experience. We work every day to ensure that protecting your privacy and security is easy and accessible, no matter your level of technical expertise. As every aspect of our lives becomes increasingly digital, we believe that protecting online rights and freedoms for all has never been more essential.
Today, ExpressVPN enables millions in over 180 countries to access the free and open internet—and to do so privately and securely.
Fast facts
Founded in 2009
Used by millions of active users in over 180 countries
Operates a secure VPN server network of 3,000+ servers in 94 countries
Apps for all major platforms available in 17 languages and counting
More than 800 team members, located in over 20 cities around the world
Innovating for stronger privacy and security
More than a decade in, and we’re still improving and innovating every day to build a safer, better digital world. We take pride in pushing ourselves and the industry as a whole to do more to protect digital privacy, security, and freedom.
We were the first to offer VPN protection on PCs and other devices right out of the box through our partnerships with HP, Dynabook (formerly Toshiba), Philips, and more
We developed our own modern VPN protocol, Lightway, from the ground up for a faster, more secure, and more reliable VPN experience
We were an industry pioneer in running all our VPN servers in volatile memory (RAM) instead of hard drives—significantly enhancing user privacy and security. This is enabled by our TrustedServer technology, which also delivers many other industry-first security benefits.
We’ve elevated industry transparency by launching “Signals of Trustworthy VPNs” with the Center for Democracy and Technology and later being a founding member of the VPN Trust Initiative with the i2Coalition
We revolutionized all-home protection with the ExpressVPN app for routers, eliminating the need for clunky manual configuration
We were also one of the first providers to offer 24/7 live chat support so that users can get help anytime, anywhere
We published and open-sourced the industry’s first suite of leak-testing tools so that anyone can assess the quality of protection provided by different VPNs