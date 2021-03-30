Bypass throttling

Have you noticed slow speeds on YouTube videos or Netflix shows taking forever to load? This might indicate that your internet service provider (ISP) is intentionally slowing or “throttling” your internet connection.

Activities like streaming demand high bandwidth. As a result, ISPs might inspect your data and restrict download speeds if they detect you’re streaming. This results in slower streaming speeds for you, ruining your Friday night.

You can avoid limits on your bandwidth by using ExpressVPN to mask your internet activities. With ExpressVPN activated on your Android TV device, your ISP won’t be able to inspect the data packets, so it won’t be able to throttle that traffic based on what service you’re using.