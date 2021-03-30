Best VPN for Android TV and Android TV boxes
Stream what you want easily and safely with an Android TV VPN.
- Get all the benefits of a VPN on a TV
- Change to any location with ease
- Download and get set up in seconds
- Access a world of streaming video
- Get all the benefits of a VPN on a TV
- Change to any location with ease
- Download and get set up in seconds
- Access a world of streaming video
30-day Money-Back Guarantee
How ExpressVPN works with your Android TV
Android TV, from Google, is a special form of the Android operating system, optimized for smart TVs and streaming devices like Chromecast. Installing ExpressVPN on your Android TV or Android TV box (including Amazon Fire TV and set-top boxes like Nvidia Shield) lets you instantly change your online location to any of 105 countries and gives you secure, throttle-free access to shows and movies from around the world.
How to set up ExpressVPN for Android TV in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for an ExpressVPN subscription on the order page.
Step 2
On your Android TV, go to the Google Play Store and search for ExpressVPN. Select the ExpressVPN app and click "Install," then "Open."
Step 3
Sign in to your ExpressVPN account by entering your username and password. Connect to any secure VPN location and stream your favorite shows.
Android TV: screen mirroring and casting
The best thing about using ExpressVPN with your Android TV is that you don’t need another device at all. Just download the ExpressVPN app directly onto your Android TV from the Google Play Store and start streaming securely straight away.
But what if you’re already using another device, and you want to quickly see your work blown up on a bigger screen? Or maybe you’re watching video on your phone at someone’s house, and you want to share it with everyone there? Android TV devices are capable of receiving and displaying video sent from computers and phones, even if ExpressVPN isn’t installed on the Android TV.
To learn more, check out our guide on the benefits of screen mirroring and casting.
Why you need an Android TV VPN
Bypass throttling
Have you noticed slow speeds on YouTube videos or Netflix shows taking forever to load? This might indicate that your internet service provider (ISP) is intentionally slowing or “throttling” your internet connection.
Activities like streaming demand high bandwidth. As a result, ISPs might inspect your data and restrict download speeds if they detect you’re streaming. This results in slower streaming speeds for you, ruining your Friday night.
You can avoid limits on your bandwidth by using ExpressVPN to mask your internet activities. With ExpressVPN activated on your Android TV device, your ISP won’t be able to inspect the data packets, so it won’t be able to throttle that traffic based on what service you’re using.
Keep your device (and data) safe
Smart TVs, such as Android TV boxes, require access to the internet. This can expose any sensitive data contained on your Android TV device, such as your personal information, to snoops and other third parties. ExpressVPN helps add an extra layer of security, protecting your privacy while you stream shows, sports, and more on Android TV.
Unblock restricted apps and websites
Depending on which part of the world you’re in, you might be unable to access censored websites and apps on your Android TV box. Everyone should have access to the full internet, no matter where you live. ExpressVPN acts as a website unblocker by giving you a new IP address, so you can appear to be in a different country.
FAQ: Android TV and VPN
What is Android TV?
Android TV is an operating system designed by Google, optimized for use by smart TVs and streaming devices. It is based on Android, the operating system that runs on phones and tablets. The term Android TV is also sometimes informally used to refer to a television that is running software based on Android, but there is no single product that is officially called an “Android TV,” and Android-based smart TVs come from several manufacturers, including Sony, Hisense, Xiaomi, Skyworth, TCL, Panasonic, and Philips.
What are Android TV boxes?
Android TV boxes are external devices running Android-based software that can be plugged into any television. Some take the form of a traditional set-top box, while others are dongles. There is no single product that is the “Android TV box,” and they are produced by many different manufacturers. Some devices categorized as Android TV boxes actually run other variants of Android, like the Amazon Fire family of products, but the takeaway is the same: They can install and run Android apps, such as ExpressVPN, just like a phone can. Other popular Android TV boxes are the Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi Mi, and Chromecast With Google TV.
Which Android TV box is best?
The box that works best for you is likely to boil down to a comparison of price vs. features. Entry-level devices can cost less than 50 USD. Nvidia Shield is popular with gamers, while Amazon Fire devices may make more sense if you’re already an Amazon household. In any case, all Android TV devices can download and install ExpressVPN, which means maximum flexibility and security whenever you sit down to watch.
Does ExpressVPN work on all smart TVs?
If your smart TV is marketed as running Android TV, it should be able to run ExpressVPN for Android with no issues. But ExpressVPN offers solutions for all kinds of smart TVs, including those that cannot install any VPN app. For example, Samsung Smart TVs cannot run VPN software, but they can use ExpressVPN’s MediaStreamer service. And any device with an internet connection can connect to ExpressVPN through a VPN-enabled Wi-Fi router.
Check out our complete guide to getting ExpressVPN on your TV, or contact Support for advice on your specific situation.
Is Android TV different from Google Chromecast?
Yes. Android TV is an operating system that’s available on a variety of devices, including smart TVs, set-top boxes, and digital streaming devices. Chromecast is one such streaming device that of course runs on Android OS (not to be confused with third-generation Chromecast With Google TV, which launched in late 2020 as the successor to Android TV).
What are the must-have apps for Android TV?
Besides ExpressVPN, you mean? All of the most popular streaming services are available for Android TV, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, and more. And they all pair seamlessly with ExpressVPN.
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, smartphones, and game consoles. As many as eight devices can connect to ExpressVPN simultaneously with a single subscription. And if you install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router, every device connected to that router will be protected, no matter how many you have.
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?
Every ExpressVPN account comes with a risk-free money-back guarantee. You can enjoy the full-featured version of ExpressVPN for up to 30 days and still get a full refund.
Should I use a free Android TV VPN?
We advise against using a free Android TV VPN. Of course, not every free VPN is problematic. However, if a VPN does not charge you a fee, be aware that the VPN must use other ways to make money to run their service.
A free Android TV VPN might do the following to monetize your internet traffic without your knowledge:
Inject targeted ads and spam into your browser
Log your browsing history and sell it to advertisers
Make records of your usernames, passwords, and bank details
Steal your bandwidth
That’s why we recommend you use a paid VPN, such as ExpressVPN. There’s no free VPN that can match ExpressVPN’s speed, security, and quality of service.
Does a VPN work with Netflix on Android TV?
Yes, VPNs like ExpressVPN do work with Netflix on Android TV. The ExpressVPN app is available for download via the Google Play store. If the app is unavailable in your country, you can download the ExpressVPN for Android APK.
Is it legal to use a VPN with an Android TV box?
Yes! It is legal to use a VPN with an Android TV box. You can legally download the ExpressVPN app from Google Play on your Android TV.
How do I sideload a VPN on an Android TV box?
If the ExpressVPN app is unavailable for download on your Android TV, you can sideload the app instead.
Go to the ExpressVPN setup page and click Download APK.
You’ll need a file management app to transfer the ExpressVPN app APK from your computer to your Android TV. On your Android TV, go to Apps and search file commander.
Click Install > Open (note that ExpressVPN is not affiliated with any third-party apps).
On the main screen, select PC File Transfer.
Enter the IP address shown into the browser’s address bar on your computer. This will take you to the File Commander PC File Transfer screen. Double-click Internal storage, then click UPLOAD FILES.
Click SELECT FILES. Select the ExpressVPN app APK you downloaded earlier. Select Open > UPLOAD.
You now have access to the ExpressVPN app APK on your Android TV.
Before that, you will need to enable Developer mode. On your remote, press the “home” button. Select Settings.
Select System > About.
Under About, locate Android TV OS build. Keep selecting it until it says, “You are now a developer!”
Go back to Settings. Select Apps > Security & Restrictions > Unknown sources. Toggle File Commander on.
Go to File Commander. Select Internal storage, then select the ExpressVPN app APK you uploaded earlier. Select INSTALL.
The ExpressVPN app is now downloaded to your Android TV. Go to ExpressVPN, then select Open.
ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.
Try ExpressVPN for Android TV today
No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for Android TV today with a 30-day money-back guarantee.