Best VPN for Android TV and Android TV boxes

Stream what you want easily and safely with an Android TV VPN.

  • Get all the benefits of a VPN on a TV
  • Change to any location with ease
  • Download and get set up in seconds
  • Access a world of streaming video
Android TV secured with ExpressVPN app.
Stream on your Android TV with ExpressVPN

How ExpressVPN works with your Android TV

Android TV, from Google, is a special form of the Android operating system, optimized for smart TVs and streaming devices like Chromecast. Installing ExpressVPN on your Android TV or Android TV box (including Amazon Fire TV and set-top boxes like Nvidia Shield) lets you instantly change your online location to any of 105 countries and gives you secure, throttle-free access to shows and movies from around the world.

How to set up ExpressVPN for Android TV in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for an ExpressVPN subscription on the order page.

Step 2

Step 2 of setting up VPN for Smart TVs.

On your Android TV, go to the Google Play Store and search for ExpressVPN. Select the ExpressVPN app and click "Install," then "Open."

Step 3

Step 3 of setting up VPN for Android TV.

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account by entering your username and password. Connect to any secure VPN location and stream your favorite shows.

Android TV VPN for screen mirroring and casting.

Android TV: screen mirroring and casting

The best thing about using ExpressVPN with your Android TV is that you don’t need another device at all. Just download the ExpressVPN app directly onto your Android TV from the Google Play Store and start streaming securely straight away.

But what if you’re already using another device, and you want to quickly see your work blown up on a bigger screen? Or maybe you’re watching video on your phone at someone’s house, and you want to share it with everyone there? Android TV devices are capable of receiving and displaying video sent from computers and phones, even if ExpressVPN isn’t installed on the Android TV.

To learn more, check out our guide on the benefits of screen mirroring and casting.

Key features of the ExpressVPN app for Android TV

More VPN locations

Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Advanced leak protection

Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? Try ExpressVPN in any of 17 other languages.

Why you need an Android TV VPN

A buffering laptop connected to the internet with an eye overlooking the connection.

Bypass throttling

Have you noticed slow speeds on YouTube videos or Netflix shows taking forever to load? This might indicate that your internet service provider (ISP) is intentionally slowing or “throttling” your internet connection.

Activities like streaming demand high bandwidth. As a result, ISPs might inspect your data and restrict download speeds if they detect you’re streaming. This results in slower streaming speeds for you, ruining your Friday night.

You can avoid limits on your bandwidth by using ExpressVPN to mask your internet activities. With ExpressVPN activated on your Android TV device, your ISP won’t be able to inspect the data packets, so it won’t be able to throttle that traffic based on what service you’re using.

Laptop with an unsecured connection to the internet with an eye looking at traffic data between the laptop and the internet.

Keep your device (and data) safe

Smart TVs, such as Android TV boxes, require access to the internet. This can expose any sensitive data contained on your Android TV device, such as your personal information, to snoops and other third parties. ExpressVPN helps add an extra layer of security, protecting your privacy while you stream shows, sports, and more on Android TV.

Unblock movies, music, sports, social media and chat apps with a VPN.

Unblock restricted apps and websites

Depending on which part of the world you’re in, you might be unable to access censored websites and apps on your Android TV box. Everyone should have access to the full internet, no matter where you live. ExpressVPN acts as a website unblocker by giving you a new IP address, so you can appear to be in a different country.

FAQ: Android TV and VPN

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Increase your anonymity

Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Try ExpressVPN for Android TV today

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for Android TV today with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Choose language