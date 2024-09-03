How to live stream New Orleans Saints games in 2024

You can watch every Saints securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, United States football fans can connect to a server in the United States to catch games on Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV. Touchdown!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream New Orleans Saints games

Streaming the New Orleans Saints can be challenging if you’re on a Wi-FI network that blocks streaming services, such as at work or school. A VPN encrypts your internet traffic and hides your online activity, making it impossible for network administrators to detect and block your activity. This allows you to enjoy the game wherever you are.

Additionally, some ISPs slow down your internet speed when they detect streaming activity, especially during peak hours. VPN encryption helps prevent this by cloaking your online activity, ensuring a smoother, high-quality viewing experience without buffering. This way, you can watch the Saints play without any interruptions.

Best VPN for watching the New Orleans Saints in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for streaming the Saints this season. It uses the proprietary Lightway protocol, which provides faster speeds and more stable connections, so you can watch every play in HD without buffering or lag. With a global server network in over 105 countries, including multiple locations in the US, you can stream the games without interruptions..

ExpressVPN supports a wide range of devices beyond just the usual Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Whether you’re using a Fire Stick, smart TV, Apple TV, or other devices, ExpressVPN makes it easy to set up and start streaming right away. With its risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee, you can try ExpressVPN with confidence and enjoy 24/7 live chat support if you need any assistance.

How to watch New Orleans Saints games for free in 2024

Several streaming services will show NFL games (including the Super Bowl) for free during the 2024 season.

Australia

Watch New Orleans Saints games live on 7plus

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. Typically, Seven announces in advance which regular-season games will air on 7Plus, so Saints fans living in Australia will have a few days to prepare.

During the week, Australian fans of American football (also known as “gridiron”) can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel.

Note: To sign up, you may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

If 7plus is blocked on your school or office network, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on important games. ExpressVPN encrypts all your traffic, so the network can’t see which sites you’re visiting. This way, you can easily watch the NFL from anywhere.

Austria and Germany

Watch New Orleans Saints games live on RTL and Nitro

German and Austrian NFL fans can catch select New Orleans Saints games on RTL or Nitro, the exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. Saints fans are in luck if their squad returns to the playoffs, as RTL will also have NFL postseason games. The RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.

France

Watch New Orleans Saints games live on 6play

6play will offer French viewers one free game per week during the 2024 NFL season. Sometimes, that will even include New Orleans Saints games! For the unfamiliar, 6play is a free-to-watch streaming service, but you will need to create a separate 6play or M6 Replay account to stream content. ExpressVPN complements your existing 6play account so you can watch French content securely at blazing-fast speeds.

New Zealand

Watch New Orleans Saints games live on TVNZ

TVNZ will air up to three free games per week during the 2024 NFL season. New Zealand viewers can watch TVNZ securely by simply connecting to an ExpressVPN New Zealand server and proceeding with the signup or login process.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

United Kingdom

Watch New Orleans Saints games live on My5

You can watch the Saints’ two Monday Night Football games for free on the My5 network. It’s the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable.

Live stream New Orleans Saints games in 2024 with free trials

United States

Watch New Orleans Saints games live on DirecTV Stream

Channels: CBS, Fox, ESPN, NFL Network

DirecTV Stream offers every channel New Orleans Saints fans need to watch Derek Carr, Chris Olave, and the rest of the Saints this season. Great news: the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch New Orleans Saints games live on Fubo

Channels: CBS, Fox, ESPN, NFL Network

NFL enthusiasts can watch New Orleans Saints games on Fubo, which offers a free trial. You’ll be thrilled to know Fubo has every channel that airs NFL games, so you can watch nationally televised games on ABC, NBC, and ESPN.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Watch New Orleans Saints games live on Hulu + Live TV

Channels: CBS, Fox, ESPN, NFL Network

Hulu + Live TV is another way to enjoy New Orleans Saints games. The best part, whether you’re rooting for the Saints or not, is that Hulu now offers a 3-day free trial. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10549, 33484) and credit card.

Watch New Orleans Saints games live on Paramount+

Channels: CBS

Paramount Plus streams New Orleans Saints games airing on CBS. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a 7-day free trial.

Streaming on the go? If you use public Wi-Fi, it’s a good idea to install ExpressVPN on your device. It encrypts all your traffic and protects your data, even on unsecured networks.

Watch New Orleans Saints games live on YouTube TV

Channels: CBS, Fox, ESPN, NFL Network

YouTube TV offers every channel that carries NFL games. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 06804, 59901, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. There’s a free trial available for new subscribers.

United Kingdom

Watch New Orleans Saints games live on NOW

NOW is the perfect way for British fans to live stream select NFL games during the 2024 season, as it lets subscribers stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free. The day pass and 7-day free trial are also great if you only want to tune in to one particular game.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Streaming options for select NFL games

Watch New Orleans Saints games live on Amazon Prime

Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video for the 2024 season. Although most viewers will need to pay for Prime Video to watch every Thursday night game, fans in local markets will be able to watch the games on CBS or FOX without a Prime subscription. New subscribers can get a 30-day free trial, which is perfect if you just want to watch the one TNF game with the Saints.

Have you noticed your connection seems to slow down whenever you try to stream? You might be a victim of activity-based ISP throttling. ExpressVPN sends all your traffic through an encrypted tunnel, so even your ISP can’t see what you’re doing online. If it can’t detect that you’re streaming, it won’t slow you down based on your activity.

Other ways to live stream the New Orleans Saints in 2024

United States

Watch New Orleans Saints games live on Sling TV

Channels: Fox, ESPN, NFL Network

Sling TV provides access to most channels airing New Orleans Saints games. The key word there is most, as Sling does not include CBS.

Canada

Watch New Orleans Saints games live on TSN

TSN airs select Sunday afternoon NFL games, along with Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football in Canada. Note that you’ll need a Canadian credit card to subscribe.

United Kingdom

Watch New Orleans Saints games live on Sky Sports

British fans who want to watch NFL games, including select New Orleans Saints games, can tune into Sky Sports. Sky Sports is available to UK and Ireland residents only and requires a contract. Subscribers can also live stream games online via the Sky Go apps for desktop, iOS, and Android.

Note: You will need a UK or Ireland credit/debit card in order to subscribe.

Watch NFL games on DAZN with a VPN

Overseas fans are in luck: You can stream every NFL game this season because there’s no such thing as an out-of-market NFL game. NFL Game Pass International offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts, with no U.S. cable subscription required. The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch New Orleans Saints games on the go or on your big screen.

Have you ever tried watching a game, only to have the action interrupted by lag or buffering? You might be the victim of ISP throttling. ExpressVPN encrypts your traffic so your ISP can’t see what you’re doing online and slow you down based on your activity. You can live stream New Orleans Saints games in HD, or even UHD when available, with ExpressVPN.

NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+

In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?

NFL+

The NFL+ app offers live NFL game streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. For example, a Saints fan living in New Orleans can watch games through NFL+ at the coffee store, at the gym, or while stuck in line at the Superdome. However, a Saints fan living in Baltimore is stuck watching the Ravens each week—unless, of course, the Saints are available in the Baltimore market either through a nationally-televised game or it being a regional game.

The NFL+ premium tier offers NFL RedZone, which allows fans to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday. NFL RedZone features every touchdown from every Sunday afternoon game, making it the perfect way for you to track your fantasy football team.

NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.

NFL Game Pass International

In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. International Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a 7-day free trial available.

How to live stream New Orleans Saints out-of-market games on NFL Sunday Ticket

If you’re in the US, you won’t be able to buy or watch the out-of-market NFL package through DAZN. Instead, you can watch out-of-market games through YouTube TV via the NFL Sunday Ticket plan. Prices vary, and new customers are not required to purchase a YouTube TV subscription.

However, even with the Sunday Ticket, blackouts still apply, meaning a New Orleans resident who purchases Sunday Ticket cannot watch a Saints game airing locally on CBS or Fox.

Check back for more ways to live stream NFL games!

About the 2024 New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints enter the 2024 NFL season looking to improve on their 9-8 record from last season and return to the playoffs. They’ll need veteran quarterback Derek Carr, former Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara, and third-year receiver Chris Olave to play at a Pro Bowl level if they want to compete for an NFC South title. New additions, including former Washington Commanders pass-rusher, Chase Young, could make Saints fans optimistic this fall.

2024 New Orleans Saints schedule

Preseason

Game Date and time TV New Orleans Saints 16, Arizona Cardinals 14 Saturday, August 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m.BST NFL Game Pass International, local networks New Orleans Saints 16 , New Orleans Saints 10 Sunday, August 18, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Game Pass International Tennessee Titans 30 , New Orleans Saints 27 Sunday, August 25, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Game Pass International

Regular season

Game Date and time TV New Orleans Saints 47, Carolina Panthers 10 Sunday, September 8, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, Fox New Orleans Saints 44, Dallas Cowboys 19 Sunday, September 15, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, Fox Philadelphia Eagles 15, New Orleans Saints 12 Sunday, September 22, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, Fox Atlanta Falcons 26, New Orleans Saints 24 Sunday, September 29, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, Fox Kansas City Chiefs 26, New Orleans Saints 13 Monday, October 7, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN+, My5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 51, New Orleans Saints 27 Sunday, October 13, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL Game Pass International, Fox Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints Thursday, October 17, 7:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, Prime Video, local networks New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, October 27, 4:05 p.m. ET / 8:05 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, Fox New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers Sunday, November 3, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, CBS, Paramount Plus, Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints Sunday, November 10, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, Fox New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns Sunday, November 17, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, Fox Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Sunday, December 1, 4:05 p.m. ET / 9:05 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, Fox New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants Sunday, December 8, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, Fox Washington Commanders vs. New Orleans Saints Sunday, December 15, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, Fox New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers Monday, December 23, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, ESPN, ESPN+, My5 Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints Sunday, December 29, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT NFL Game Pass International, Fox New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TBD TBD

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.