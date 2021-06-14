Stream the 2021 US Open Championship free on Locast

Price: Free

Channels: NBC

You can watch the official NBC stream via Locast. Locast is free but channel availability will vary based on your IP and browser location.

To stream golf live on Locast:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. where the NBC broadcast is available. If you’re watching via a web browser, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat. Go to Locast.org and sign up. Select the market that corresponds with the server location you’re connected to. Enjoy watching!

Learn more about watching Locast with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream the 2021 US Open Championship live on The Golf Channel, NBC, and Peacock

Price: 5 USD/month and up

Channels: Peacock TV, The Golf Channel and NBC

The Golf Channel and NBC hold U.S. broadcasting rights for the 2021 US Open Championship. Coverage is split between The Golf Channel, NBC, and NBC’s streaming service called Peacock. Check the schedule below for times. Free trials are available.

To watch the golf live online:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Peacock Premium (5 USD/month), fuboTV (65 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Hulu (65 USD/month), or Sling TV (10 USD/month and up, purchase the “Sports Extra” add-on for an extra 10 USD/month to acquire The Golf channel). You’re all set!

Learn more about watching Peacock, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with ExpressVPN.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV, Peacock, fuboTV, or Hulu.

Watch the US Open Championship live on Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Golf

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the tours. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

To watch golf on Sky Go:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Head to Sky Go and login. Enjoy!

Learn more about watching Sky with ExpressVPN.

Watch 2021 PGA golf replays and highlights on YouTube and Pluto TV

Price: Free

You can find highlights, interviews, player profiles, swing analysis, tournament previews and much more on the official PGA Tour YouTube channel as well as Pluto TV. All highlights are free.

To watch:

When and where is the 2021 US Open Championship?

The 2021 US Open Championship will be held between June 17 – 20, 2021 at the Torrey Pines – South Course, San Diego, California. Check the official website for more information. Here is the schedule of play:

Date and time (Eastern Time) Where to watch? June 17, 2021 at 8 – 10:30 a.m. The Golf Channel, Sky Sports Golf June 17, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Peacock TV, Sky Sports Golf June 17, 2021 at 12:30 – 7 p.m. The Golf Channel, Sky Sports Golf June 17, 2021 at 7 – 10 p.m. NBC, Sky Sports Golf June 17, 2021 at 10 – 11 p.m. Peacock TV, Sky Sports Golf June 18, 2021 at 8 – 10:30 a.m. The Golf Channel, Sky Sports Golf June 18, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Peacock TV, Sky Sports Golf June 18, 2021 at 12:30 – 6 p.m. The Golf Channel, Sky Sports Golf June 18, 2021 at 6 – 9 p.m. NBC, Sky Sports Golf June 18, 2021 at 9 – 10 p.m. The Golf Channel, Sky Sports Golf June 18, 2021 at 10 – 11 p.m. Peacock TV, Sky Sports Golf June 18, 2021 at 10:30 – 11:59 p.m. The Golf Channel, Sky Sports Golf June 19, 2021 at 8 – 11 a.m. The Golf Channel, Sky Sports Golf June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. NBC, Sky Sports Golf June 19, 2021 at 9 – 11 p.m. The Golf Channel, Sky Sports Golf June 20, 2021 at 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Golf Channel, Sky Sports Golf June 20, 2021 at 12 – 8 p.m. NBC, Sky Sports Golf June 20, 2021 at 8 – 10 p.m. The Golf Channel, Sky Sports Golf