Learn how to watch the 2023 IHF World Women’s Handball Championship (November 29–December 17, 2023), jointly hosted by Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. Co-host Norway is the defending women’s handball champion, but who among the 32 teams taking part in the 26th edition of the tournament will claim the title—and a coveted spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic games? Dutch fans can tune into Viaplay’s coverage.

How to watch the 2023 IHF World Women’s Handball Championship

Several broadcasters will carry live streams of the 2023 IHF World Women’s Handball Championship. You can securely stream with a VPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a secure server location that matches the region of the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Dutch handball fans can connect to a secure sever in the Netherlands to securely watch the coverage on Viaplay Check the broadcaster’s schedule to see when matches start. Enjoy the games!

Can I use a VPN to watch the World Women’s Handball Championship from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Watch the World Women’s Handball Championship in the United States

In the United States, ESPN3 will have coverage of the 2023 World Women’s Handball Championship. Fans can follow along through streaming services that carry ESPN3, including YouTube TV (73 USD/month), DirecTV Stream (65 USD/month and up), and Fubo (75 USD/month).

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers ESPN3, which will have full coverage of the World Women’s Handball Championship, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. U.S. viewers may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Country: U.S.

How about another way to catch the World Women’s Handball Championship? United States residents can use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch handball on ESPN3. You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option for U.S. sports fans. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a World Women’s Handball Championship live stream (as well as plenty of other popular sporting events and channels). The basic “Sling Orange” plan includes ESPN3. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes ESPN3.

Watch the World Women’s Handball Championship in Germany

Sportdeutschland.tv

Price: 15 EUR/tournament pass or 5 EUR/game pass

Sportdeutschland.tv allows German handball fans to follow the action live during the World Women’s Handball Championship. Note that the website and commentary are only available in German.

Watch the World Women’s Handball Championship in the Netherlands

Viaplay

Price: 10 EUR/month and up

Dutch fans should tune into Viaplay for live coverage of the IHF World Women’s Handball Championship. The streaming service is also popular for other sports, including Formula 1, Bundesliga, Darts, and the EPL—along with original series, kids’ content, and Hollywood movies on demand. Note that commentary is in Dutch.

When does the 2023 World Women’s Handball Championship start?

The tournament starts on November 29, 2023, and the matches will be hosted by three countries (Norway, Denmark, and Sweden). The host cities are Gothenburg (Sweden), Helsingborg (Sweden), Stavanger (Norway), Trondheim (Norway), Herning (Denmark), and Frederikshavn (Denmark). The final takes place at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning, Denmark, on December 17, 2023.

2023 World Women’s Handball Championship schedule

Check the full match schedule to see when individual matches are taking place at the 2023 World Women’s Handball Championship. During the preliminary round, matches will start at 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m., or 8:30 p.m. CET.

What teams are in the 2023 World Women’s Handball Championship?

The 32 teams taking part are the three co-hosts (Denmark, Norway, and Sweden), as well as Angola, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, China, Congo, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Montenegro, Netherlands, Paraguay, Poland, Romania, Senegal, Serbia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, and Ukraine.

