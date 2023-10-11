Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and the Phoenix Suns open the 2023-24 NBA season in championship-or-bust mode. The Suns have gone all-in on winning their first NBA title, acquiring Durant midway through last season and adding longtime Washington Wizards point guard Bradley Beal over the summer. Additionally, the Suns traded former No. 1 overall pick and embattled center Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers, acquiring double-double machine Jusuf Nurkić to start in the middle.

Are the Suns destined to be the next superteam to fall short of a title? Or will the new three-headed monster overcome the odds and bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Phoenix?

Durant and the Suns opened their season against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, October 24. Even if you can’t make it to Footprint Center this season, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream every Phoenix Suns game throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

Head coach Frank Vogel Arena/Stadium Footprint Center All-Star players Kevin Durant Championships None

How to watch Phoenix Suns games with a VPN

Whether it’s Opening Week, a midseason showdown, or even the NBA Finals, you can stream every Phoenix Suns game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to the server location that matches your desired broadcaster. For example, American fans can connect to a Phoenix server to watch the ESPN or TNT feed on a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV or Fubo. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as NBA League Pass or ESPN , and find the game you want to stream. Go Suns!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch Phoenix Suns games from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the Phoenix Suns online?

The best way to enjoy the 2023-24 Phoenix Suns season involves watching Kevin Durant and Devin Booker with ExpressVPN. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 105 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from Opening Night through the NBA Finals, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to catch all the highlights—and track your fantasy squad along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching Phoenix Suns games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023-24 Phoenix Suns season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every shot, pass, and dunk without missing a single second, regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies might not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

How to stream the Phoenix Suns with League Pass

If you want to check out the biggest showcase game the NBA has to offer, there isn’t a better option than NBA League Pass. You can enjoy Phoenix Suns games without blackouts by using the international version of the service and it comes with a seven-day free trial.

NBA League Pass

Price: Varies

Want to enjoy Suns games with the privacy and security of a VPN? NBA League Pass is your best option, though please note that the League Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, basketball fans in India need to pay roughly 2000 INR (24 USD) for the entire season. U.S. basketball fans can purchase League Pass Premium for 150 USD for the entire season; other packages are available, including one for those who only want to watch a specific team. Check out the NBA’s official website for a complete list of which countries offer League Pass.

NBA game blackouts: International League Pass vs. U.S. League Pass

What’s the difference between watching NBA League Pass in Germany, Australia, Canada, or the U.S.? League Pass is available both inside and outside the States. However, there are key differences every fan needs to know.

The U.S. League Pass offers live games and full-game replays for all teams. However, blackouts apply. When a team is playing, that game will be “blacked out” on the U.S. League Pass for the team’s home market. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV—in other words, most of the playoffs—will also be blacked out. (All blacked-out games are available three days after broadcast. If you purchased the 3-Game Choice package, nationally telecast games will be available for purchase three hours after they have aired. Locally telecast games will be available for purchase three days after they air.)

Blackouts are put in place to protect local broadcasters’ viewership while preserving users’ ability to watch out-of-market games. If you’re streaming from a country outside the United States or Canada, every game is effectively “out-of-market,” meaning that there are no blackouts to worry about.

Why is my VPN not working with NBA League Pass?

ExpressVPN’s advanced server network is optimized for compatibility with NBA League Pass, and most users can stream without any issues. But if you should ever encounter a problem, our dedicated Support Team is available via live chat 24/7 to help you overcome any obstacles in trying to watch your favorite basketball team. All ExpressVPN plans are covered by a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Should I use a free VPN to watch NBA League Pass?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch Suns games, basketball fans should instead use ExpressVPN all season long.

How to cancel NBA League Pass

If you feel like you’re not getting value out of your subscription, canceling it is not an arduous process. There’s actually a comprehensive guide on how to cancel. You should also be aware that the service auto-renews monthly—if you’re on a monthly subscription—or prior to the season if you’ve purchased an annual subscription. You can opt out of auto-renewals and you will be notified by email prior to getting auto-renewed for a full season.

Stream the Phoenix Suns using services with free trials

There are a number of cord-cutting services available that should cover your NBA-viewing needs. They can be slightly pricey, but most offer free trials so you have ample opportunity to see if they’re worth it for you.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV, TNT

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry Suns games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month (base package; price increases to watch additional NBA games)

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Plus add-on)

Country: U.S.

Although Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, it does not have Turner channels (including TBS and TNT) as of September 2023. However, fans from the United States can watch Suns games airing on Turner channels through Fubo if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which cost 10 USD/month.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Choice plan and up), TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want NBA TV, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream Suns games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Other ways to stream Phoenix Suns games

ESPN+

Price: 11 USD/month

Country: U.S.

ESPN+ will often simulcast NBA games airing on ABC and ESPN throughout the 2023-24 season. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream NBA broadcasts on ESPN+.

Watch ESPN With a VPN

Hulu+Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month

Channels: ABC, ESPN, TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes all the main channels for secure NBA streams, as well as many regional sports networks. Free trials are not available.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, NBA TV (Sports Extra) TBS, TNT

Country: U.S.

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to most channels airing NBA games, and ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

How to Stream With Sling

About the 2023-24 Phoenix Suns

Say what you want about the Phoenix Suns’ decision to build a superteam, but there’s no denying new head coach Frank Vogel has talent at his disposal. Kevin Durant is a surefire Hall of Famer and one of the greatest players in league history—and, more importantly, still a potent scorer when he’s healthy. Of course, Durant must stay on the court, as the 35-year-old hasn’t played 60 games in a season since the 2018-19 campaign. Devin Booker averaged a career-high 27.8 points on 49.4% shooting (albeit in 53 games) last year, and the three-time All-Star will play the bulk of the 2023-24 season at 27 years old.

Bradley Beal, another three-time All-Star, shot a career-best 50.6% from the field (and 36.5% from three-point range, his highest since 2017-18) in his final season with the Wizards. The real X-factor is center Jusuf Nurkic, who had 18 double-doubles in 52 games last year, one season after posting 30 double-doubles in 56 outings. Imagine Nurkic returning to his 2021-22 form in an offense where Beal, Booker, and Durant click throughout the season. Suddenly, the Suns hosting a championship parade doesn’t sound so unrealistic!

Suns projected starting lineup

Position Player G Bradley Beal G Devin Booker F Josh Okogie F Kevin Durant C Jusuf Nurkic

2023-24 Phoenix Suns national TV schedule

Basketball fans can catch Kevin Durant and the Suns on nationally-televised games throughout the 2023-24 season. You can see the full national schedule below, and remember that all games are available to stream on the international version of NBA League Pass! Check out the Suns’ official website for their complete schedule.

October

Game Date and time Network Phoenix Suns 108, Golden State Warriors 104 Tuesday, October 24, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST TNT Los Angeles Lakers 100, Phoenix Suns 95 Thursday, October 26, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST TNT Phoenix Suns 126, Utah Jazz 104 Saturday, October 28, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST NBA TV San Antonio Spurs 115, Phoenix Suns 114 Tuesday, October 31, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT

November

Game Date and time Network San Antonio Spurs 132, Phoenix Suns 121 Thursday, November 2, 10 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT NBA TV Los Angeles Lakers 122, Phoenix Suns 119 (In-Season Tournament, West Group A) Friday, November 10, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Phoenix Suns 131, Utah Jazz 128 (In-Season Tournament, West Group A) Friday, November 17, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Phoenix Suns 140, Utah Jazz 137 (2OT) Sunday, November 19, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT NBA TV Phoenix Suns 123, Golden State Warriors 115 Wednesday, November 22, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Phoenix Suns 110, Memphis Grizzlies 89 (In-Season Tournament, West Group A) Friday, November 25, 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. GMT NBA TV

December

Game Date and time Network Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Friday, December 1, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Tuesday, December 12, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks Friday, December 15, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Monday, December 25, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+

January

Game Date and time Network Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Monday, January 8, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Thursday, January 11, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Wednesday, January 24, 9:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns Monday, January 29, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns Wednesday, January 31, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+

February

Game Date and time Network Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns Sunday, February 4, 3 :30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. GMT NBA TV Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday, February 6, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Saturday, February 10, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings Tuesday, February 13, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Thursday, February 22, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, February 25, 3:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+

March

Game Date and time Network Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday, March 3, 9:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+ Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Tuesday, March 5, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT TNT Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics Saturday, March 9, 8:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns Thursday, March 14, 7:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. GMT TNT Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns Friday, March 15, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT NBA TV Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Sunday, March 17, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ Phoenix Suns vs. Atlanta Hawks Thursday, March 21, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. GMT NBA TV San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns Saturday, March 23, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. GMT NBA TV Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Wednesday, March 27, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. GMT ESPN, ESPN+

April

Game Date and time Network Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday, April 3, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST ESPN, ESPN+ Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Friday, April 5, 10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. BST NBA TV Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns Friday, April 12, 10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. BST NBA TV

2024 NBA Finals odds

Will Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns finally win a championship? Here are the latest 2024 NBA Finals odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Boston Celtics +370 Denver Nuggets +440 Milwaukee Bucks +440 Phoenix Suns +650 Philadelphia 76ers +1500 Golden State Warriors +1700 Dallas Mavericks +2100 Los Angeles Lakers +2100 Los Angeles Clippers +2400 Cleveland Cavaliers +2600 Minnesota Timberwolves +3000 Sacramento Kings +3600 Miami Heat +3900 New York Knicks +4600 New Orleans Pelicans +5500 Oklahoma City Thunder +5500

