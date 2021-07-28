Stream the 2022 Masters Tournament live on Locast for free

Price: Free

Channels: CBS

You can watch the official CBS Masters Tournament weekend round coverage live free on Locast. Channel availability changes according to your IP and browser location, so be sure to check the TV listings for before tuning in.

To stream the Masters live on Locast:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. where the CBS broadcast is available. For assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat. Go to Locast.org and sign up. Select the market that corresponds with the server location you’re connected to. You’re all set!

Learn more about watching Locast with ExpressVPN.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream the 2022 Masters Tournament live on ESPN and CBS

Price: 65 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, and CBS

Both ESPN and CBS are included with major U.S. cord-cutting services. ESPN provides early-round coverage and CBS provides weekend round coverage for the 2022 Masters Tournament in the U.S. Be sure to check the official schedule. You can watch the event with a variety of free trials (AT&T TV Now does not offer a free trial).

To watch:

Stream the 2022 Masters Tournament live online on Sling TV

Price: 10 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN and ESPN 2

ESPN provides early-round coverage for the 2022 Masters Tournament in the U.S. Use the Locast stream to watch the CBS broadcast of the weekend round coverage. Be sure to check the official schedule. A free trial is available.

To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Go to Sling TV (10 USD/month and up) and use a free trial. You’re all set!

Watch the 2022 Masters Tournament streams live on Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports Golf

Living in the UK? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the Masters. However, specialized equipment is required. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

To watch golf on Sky Go:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Head to Sky Go and login. Enjoy!

Watch the Masters Tournament highlights on BBC

Price: Free

Channels: BBC

BBC in the UK provides daily Masters Tournament highlights, behind the scenes and more. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in Switzerland. Go to Zattoo and sign up. Have fun!

