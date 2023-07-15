Home Stream Sports IndyCar Series

Live stream the IndyCar Series 2023 online for free

Updated: July 17, 2023

Never miss a single race!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

IndyCar and NASCAR are two of the most popular motorsports series in the United States with motorheads and fans of high-octane racing. Don’t miss a single minute of the action and learn how to securely stream every race—including the famous Indy500—with a VPN!

Event 2023 IndyCar Series
DateMarch 5–September 10, 2023
LocationUnited States and Canada
2023 Indianapolis 500 winnerJosef Newgarden
Number of races17

How to watch IndyCar Series 2023 online for free

You can stream every race of the 2023 IndyCar Series with a VPN by following just a few simple steps. Some streaming services also offer a free trial: 

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a VPN server location in the U.S.
  3. Go to Peacock, Sling TV Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, or YouTube TV (Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV offer free trials). 
  4. Enjoy the races!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Edge, or Firefox.

Where to watch IndyCar Series 2023 in your country

You can securely stream the 2023 IndyCar Series with a VPN through a variety of streaming services. Read on for all the options, depending on your country.

Peacock

Price: 5 USD/month and up
Country: United States

In the U.S., IndyCar races are live-streamed on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Peacock’s free tier offers lots of popular TV and movies, but you’ll need to upgrade to Peacock Premium to watch the 2023 IndyCar Series—including the Indy 500—and other live sports. Check the schedule to see when races are showing.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to Peacock Premium.

Get ExpressVPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 80 USD/month and up
Channels: NBC
Country: United States

Watch NBC’s coverage of the IndyCar Series races online through DirecTV Stream, a cord-cutting service with over 60 channels. DirecTV Stream is also a great way to watch popular sports, including NFL, NHL, tennis, and boxing. 

Note: You may need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Sling TV

Price: 30 USD and up
Channels: NBC
Country: United States

With Sling Blue, you can live stream the Indianapolis 500 via NBC. Sling has dozens of other channels for watching popular TV, movies, documentaries, and more, and has apps for mobile, tablets, and smart TVs. 

Note: You may need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

How to Stream With Sling

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month and up
Channels: NBC
Country: United States

Stream IndyCar Series races on Fubo, a cord-cutting service aimed at sports fans and carrying over 120 channels, including a variety of motorsports and other popular sports like soccer. Fubo also offers a seven-day free trial

Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe to Fubo.

Stream Fubo With a VPN

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/year
Channel: NBC
Country: United States

Hulu + Live TV broad range of channels includes NBC, which will carry all the races of the IndyCar Series. The service’s live TV add-on offers more than 75 channels and also gives you access to full seasons of hit TV shows and movies on demand. Hulu + Live TV also offers a generous 30-day free trial if you only want to tune into one particular race—like the Indy 500.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit or debit card to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month
Channels: NBC
Country: United States

YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, many of which allow you watch premium sports, including NFL, NBA, Premier League soccer, boxing, and golf. Tune into NBC to live stream the 2023 IndyCar Series. The cord-cutting service offers a free trial and has apps for all devices.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12GBP/day pass
Channel: Sky Sports F1
Country: UK

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including all the coverage of the 2023 IndyCar Series season on the Sky Sports F1 channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular race, such as the Indy 500, you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe to NOW. If you don’t have one, subscribe with PayPayl instead.

Watch NOW With a VPN

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channels: Sky Sports F1
Country: UK

Sky Sports in the UK will show all the races in the 2023 IndyCar Series on the Sky Sports F1 channel. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go. With a VPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re traveling abroad.

Note: You will need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card to subscribe to Sky.

Watch Sky With a VPN

Stan Sports

Price: 10/AUD month
Country: Australia

Stream every race of the 2023 IndyCar Series ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. Stan Sport is available as an add-on package (10/AUD month) on top of a Stan subscription (10/AUD month). The Australian broadcaster also offers a seven-day free trial, which is handy if you only want to watch one particular game.

Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to subscribe to Stan Sport.

Get ExpressVPN

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year
Country: Canada

TSN+ has the rights to broadcast live streams of the 2023 IndyCar Series online in English on TSN+. This includes the Honda Indy Toronto, held on Sunday, July 16 (2 p.m. ET).

Note: You will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe to TSN+.

Get ExpressVPN

IndyCar Series 2023 schedule

DateRaceVenue
Sun, March 5, 12 p.m. ETGrand Prix of St. PetersburgStreets Of St. Petersburg
Sun, April 2, 12 p.m. ETGrand Prix of TexasTexas Motor Speedway
Sun, April 16, 3 p.m. ETGrand Prix of Long BeachStreets Of Long Beach
Sun, April 30 3 p.m. ETGrand Prix of AlabamaBarber Motorsports Park
Sat, May 13, 3:30 p.m. ETGrand Prix of Indianapolis (Road Course) Race 1Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Sun, May 28, 11 a.m. ETIndianapolis 500Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Sun, June 4, 3 p.m. ETGrand Prix of DetroitDetroit Street Circuit
Sun, June 18, 1 p.m. ETGrand Prix of Road AmericaRoad America
Sun, July 2, 1:30 p.m. ETGrand Prix of Mid-OhioMid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Sun, July 16, 1:30 p.m. ETGrand Prix of TorontoStreets Of Toronto
Sat, July 22, 3 p.m. ETGrand Prix of Iowa Race 1Iowa Speedway
Sun, July 23, 2 p.m. ETGrand Prix of Iowa Race 2Iowa Speedway
Sun, August 6, 12 p.m. ETGrand Prix of NashvilleStreets Of Nashville
Sat, August 12, 2 p.m. ETGrand Prix of Indianapolis (Road Course) Race 2Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Sun, August 27, 3:30 p.m. ETGrand Prix of IllinoisWorld Wide Technology Raceway
Sun, September 3, 3 p.m. ETGrand Prix of PortlandPortland International Raceway
Sun, September 10, 2:30 p.m. ETGrand Prix of Laguna SecaWeathertech Raceway Laguna Seca

Who are the drivers in the IndyCar Series 2023?

TeamEngineNo.DriverRounds
A.J Foyt EnterprisesChevrolet14
55		Santino Ferrucci
Benjamin Pedersen		All
All
Andretti AutosportHonda26
27
28
29
98		Colton Herta
Kyle Kirkwood
Romain Grosjean
Devlin DeFrancesco
Marco Andretti		All
All
All
All
6
Arrow McLaren SPChevrolet5
6
7
66		Pato O’Ward
Felix Rosenqvist
Alexander Rossi
Tony Kanaan		All
All
All
6
Chip Ganassi RacingHonda8
9
10
11 (Road Courses)
11 (Oval Courses)		Marcus Ericsson
Scott Dixon
Alex Palou
Marcus Armstrong
Takuma Sato
All
All
All
1, 3-5, 7-10, 13, 14, 16, 17
2, 6, 11, 12, 15
Dale Coyne RacingHonda18
51
24		David Malukas
Sting Ray Robb
Stefan Wilson		All
All
6
Ed Carpenter RacingChevrolet20
21
33 (Oval Courses)		Conor Daly
Rinus VeeKay
Ed Carpenter		All
All
2, 6, 11, 12, 15
Juncos Hollinger RacingChevrolet77
78		Callum Ilott
Agustin Canapino		All
All
Meyer Shank RacingHonda06
60		Helio Castroneves
Simon Pagenaud		All
All
Rahal Letterman Lanigan RacingHonda15
30
45
44		Graham Rahal
Jack Harvey
Christian Lundgaard
Katherine Legge		All
All
All
6
Team PenskeChevrolet2
3
12		Josef Newgarden
Scott McLaughlin
Will Power		All
All
All

Why is the Indianapolis 500 so popular?

The Indianapolis 500 is one of the world’s most iconic racing events, steeped in history, excitement and tradition. Since 1974, the Indy 500 has been scheduled for the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, and it’s the dream of many a young driver in the States to sit behind the wheel at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway. For more information, check out our dedicated Indy 500 page.

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About the IndyCar Series

How to watch IndyCar in Canada
How to watch IndyCar in Australia
How to watch IndyCar in India
Where to watch IndyCar in UK
Is there a charge for NBC Peacock?
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See our top picks for what to stream this month

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Chat With Us

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT