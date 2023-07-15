IndyCar and NASCAR are two of the most popular motorsports series in the United States with motorheads and fans of high-octane racing. Don’t miss a single minute of the action and learn how to securely stream every race—including the famous Indy500—with a VPN!

Event 2023 IndyCar Series Date March 5–September 10, 2023 Location United States and Canada 2023 Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden Number of races 17

How to watch IndyCar Series 2023 online for free

You can stream every race of the 2023 IndyCar Series with a VPN by following just a few simple steps. Some streaming services also offer a free trial:

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Edge, or Firefox.

Where to watch IndyCar Series 2023 in your country

You can securely stream the 2023 IndyCar Series with a VPN through a variety of streaming services. Read on for all the options, depending on your country.

Peacock

Price: 5 USD/month and up

Country: United States

In the U.S., IndyCar races are live-streamed on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Peacock’s free tier offers lots of popular TV and movies, but you’ll need to upgrade to Peacock Premium to watch the 2023 IndyCar Series—including the Indy 500—and other live sports. Check the schedule to see when races are showing.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to Peacock Premium.

Get ExpressVPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 80 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC

Country: United States

Watch NBC’s coverage of the IndyCar Series races online through DirecTV Stream, a cord-cutting service with over 60 channels. DirecTV Stream is also a great way to watch popular sports, including NFL, NHL, tennis, and boxing.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Sling TV

Price: 30 USD and up

Channels: NBC

Country: United States

With Sling Blue, you can live stream the Indianapolis 500 via NBC. Sling has dozens of other channels for watching popular TV, movies, documentaries, and more, and has apps for mobile, tablets, and smart TVs.

Note: You may need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

How to Stream With Sling

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month and up

Channels: NBC

Country: United States

Stream IndyCar Series races on Fubo, a cord-cutting service aimed at sports fans and carrying over 120 channels, including a variety of motorsports and other popular sports like soccer. Fubo also offers a seven-day free trial.

Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe to Fubo.

Stream Fubo With a VPN

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/year

Channel: NBC

Country: United States

Hulu + Live TV broad range of channels includes NBC, which will carry all the races of the IndyCar Series. The service’s live TV add-on offers more than 75 channels and also gives you access to full seasons of hit TV shows and movies on demand. Hulu + Live TV also offers a generous 30-day free trial if you only want to tune into one particular race—like the Indy 500.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit or debit card to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month

Channels: NBC

Country: United States

YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, many of which allow you watch premium sports, including NFL, NBA, Premier League soccer, boxing, and golf. Tune into NBC to live stream the 2023 IndyCar Series. The cord-cutting service offers a free trial and has apps for all devices.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

NOW

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Country: UK

NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including all the coverage of the 2023 IndyCar Series season on the Sky Sports F1 channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular race, such as the Indy 500, you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe to NOW. If you don’t have one, subscribe with PayPayl instead.

Watch NOW With a VPN

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

Channels: Sky Sports F1

Country: UK

Sky Sports in the UK will show all the races in the 2023 IndyCar Series on the Sky Sports F1 channel. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go. With a VPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re traveling abroad.

Note: You will need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card to subscribe to Sky.

Watch Sky With a VPN

Stan Sports

Price: 10/AUD month

Country: Australia

Stream every race of the 2023 IndyCar Series ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. Stan Sport is available as an add-on package (10/AUD month) on top of a Stan subscription (10/AUD month). The Australian broadcaster also offers a seven-day free trial, which is handy if you only want to watch one particular game.

Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to subscribe to Stan Sport.

Get ExpressVPN

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year

Country: Canada

TSN+ has the rights to broadcast live streams of the 2023 IndyCar Series online in English on TSN+. This includes the Honda Indy Toronto, held on Sunday, July 16 (2 p.m. ET).

Note: You will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe to TSN+.

Get ExpressVPN

IndyCar Series 2023 schedule

Date Race Venue Sun, March 5, 12 p.m. ET Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Streets Of St. Petersburg Sun, April 2, 12 p.m. ET Grand Prix of Texas Texas Motor Speedway Sun, April 16, 3 p.m. ET Grand Prix of Long Beach Streets Of Long Beach Sun, April 30 3 p.m. ET Grand Prix of Alabama Barber Motorsports Park Sat, May 13, 3:30 p.m. ET Grand Prix of Indianapolis (Road Course) Race 1 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Sun, May 28, 11 a.m. ET Indianapolis 500 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sun, June 4, 3 p.m. ET Grand Prix of Detroit Detroit Street Circuit Sun, June 18, 1 p.m. ET Grand Prix of Road America Road America Sun, July 2, 1:30 p.m. ET Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Sun, July 16, 1:30 p.m. ET Grand Prix of Toronto Streets Of Toronto Sat, July 22, 3 p.m. ET Grand Prix of Iowa Race 1 Iowa Speedway Sun, July 23, 2 p.m. ET Grand Prix of Iowa Race 2 Iowa Speedway Sun, August 6, 12 p.m. ET Grand Prix of Nashville Streets Of Nashville Sat, August 12, 2 p.m. ET Grand Prix of Indianapolis (Road Course) Race 2 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Sun, August 27, 3:30 p.m. ET Grand Prix of Illinois World Wide Technology Raceway Sun, September 3, 3 p.m. ET Grand Prix of Portland Portland International Raceway Sun, September 10, 2:30 p.m. ET Grand Prix of Laguna Seca Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca

Who are the drivers in the IndyCar Series 2023?

Team Engine No. Driver Rounds A.J Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 14

55 Santino Ferrucci

Benjamin Pedersen All

All Andretti Autosport Honda 26

27

28

29

98 Colton Herta

Kyle Kirkwood

Romain Grosjean

Devlin DeFrancesco

Marco Andretti All

All

All

All

6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 5

6

7

66 Pato O’Ward

Felix Rosenqvist

Alexander Rossi

Tony Kanaan All

All

All

6 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8

9

10

11 (Road Courses)

11 (Oval Courses) Marcus Ericsson

Scott Dixon

Alex Palou

Marcus Armstrong

Takuma Sato All

All

All

1, 3-5, 7-10, 13, 14, 16, 17

2, 6, 11, 12, 15 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 18

51

24 David Malukas

Sting Ray Robb

Stefan Wilson All

All

6 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 20

21

33 (Oval Courses) Conor Daly

Rinus VeeKay

Ed Carpenter All

All

2, 6, 11, 12, 15 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 77

78 Callum Ilott

Agustin Canapino All

All Meyer Shank Racing Honda 06

60 Helio Castroneves

Simon Pagenaud All

All Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 15

30

45

44 Graham Rahal

Jack Harvey

Christian Lundgaard

Katherine Legge All

All

All

6 Team Penske Chevrolet 2

3

12 Josef Newgarden

Scott McLaughlin

Will Power All

All

All

Why is the Indianapolis 500 so popular?

The Indianapolis 500 is one of the world’s most iconic racing events, steeped in history, excitement and tradition. Since 1974, the Indy 500 has been scheduled for the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, and it’s the dream of many a young driver in the States to sit behind the wheel at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway. For more information, check out our dedicated Indy 500 page.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.