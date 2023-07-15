IndyCar and NASCAR are two of the most popular motorsports series in the United States with motorheads and fans of high-octane racing. Don’t miss a single minute of the action and learn how to securely stream every race—including the famous Indy500—with a VPN!
|Event
|2023 IndyCar Series
|Date
|March 5–September 10, 2023
|Location
|United States and Canada
|2023 Indianapolis 500 winner
|Josef Newgarden
|Number of races
|17
How to watch IndyCar Series 2023 online for free
You can stream every race of the 2023 IndyCar Series with a VPN by following just a few simple steps. Some streaming services also offer a free trial:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a VPN server location in the U.S.
- Go to Peacock, Sling TV Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, or YouTube TV (Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV offer free trials).
- Enjoy the races!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Edge, or Firefox.
Where to watch IndyCar Series 2023 in your country
You can securely stream the 2023 IndyCar Series with a VPN through a variety of streaming services. Read on for all the options, depending on your country.
Peacock
Price: 5 USD/month and up
Country: United States
In the U.S., IndyCar races are live-streamed on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Peacock’s free tier offers lots of popular TV and movies, but you’ll need to upgrade to Peacock Premium to watch the 2023 IndyCar Series—including the Indy 500—and other live sports. Check the schedule to see when races are showing.
Note: You may need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to Peacock Premium.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 80 USD/month and up
Channels: NBC
Country: United States
Watch NBC’s coverage of the IndyCar Series races online through DirecTV Stream, a cord-cutting service with over 60 channels. DirecTV Stream is also a great way to watch popular sports, including NFL, NHL, tennis, and boxing.
Note: You may need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to DirecTV Stream.
Sling TV
Price: 30 USD and up
Channels: NBC
Country: United States
With Sling Blue, you can live stream the Indianapolis 500 via NBC. Sling has dozens of other channels for watching popular TV, movies, documentaries, and more, and has apps for mobile, tablets, and smart TVs.
Note: You may need a U.S. credit card to subscribe to Sling TV.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month and up
Channels: NBC
Country: United States
Stream IndyCar Series races on Fubo, a cord-cutting service aimed at sports fans and carrying over 120 channels, including a variety of motorsports and other popular sports like soccer. Fubo also offers a seven-day free trial.
Note: You may need a U.S. payment method to subscribe to Fubo.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 70 USD/year
Channel: NBC
Country: United States
Hulu + Live TV broad range of channels includes NBC, which will carry all the races of the IndyCar Series. The service’s live TV add-on offers more than 75 channels and also gives you access to full seasons of hit TV shows and movies on demand. Hulu + Live TV also offers a generous 30-day free trial if you only want to tune into one particular race—like the Indy 500.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit or debit card to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month
Channels: NBC
Country: United States
YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, many of which allow you watch premium sports, including NFL, NBA, Premier League soccer, boxing, and golf. Tune into NBC to live stream the 2023 IndyCar Series. The cord-cutting service offers a free trial and has apps for all devices.
NOW
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12GBP/day pass
Channel: Sky Sports F1
Country: UK
NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including all the coverage of the 2023 IndyCar Series season on the Sky Sports F1 channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular race, such as the Indy 500, you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.
Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe to NOW. If you don’t have one, subscribe with PayPayl instead.
Sky Sports
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channels: Sky Sports F1
Country: UK
Sky Sports in the UK will show all the races in the 2023 IndyCar Series on the Sky Sports F1 channel. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go. With a VPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re traveling abroad.
Note: You will need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card to subscribe to Sky.
Stan Sports
Price: 10/AUD month
Country: Australia
Stream every race of the 2023 IndyCar Series ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. Stan Sport is available as an add-on package (10/AUD month) on top of a Stan subscription (10/AUD month). The Australian broadcaster also offers a seven-day free trial, which is handy if you only want to watch one particular game.
Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to subscribe to Stan Sport.
TSN+
Price: 20 CAD/month or 200 CAD/year
Country: Canada
TSN+ has the rights to broadcast live streams of the 2023 IndyCar Series online in English on TSN+. This includes the Honda Indy Toronto, held on Sunday, July 16 (2 p.m. ET).
Note: You will need a Canadian credit card to subscribe to TSN+.
IndyCar Series 2023 schedule
|Date
|Race
|Venue
|Sun, March 5, 12 p.m. ET
|Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
|Streets Of St. Petersburg
|Sun, April 2, 12 p.m. ET
|Grand Prix of Texas
|Texas Motor Speedway
|Sun, April 16, 3 p.m. ET
|Grand Prix of Long Beach
|Streets Of Long Beach
|Sun, April 30 3 p.m. ET
|Grand Prix of Alabama
|Barber Motorsports Park
|Sat, May 13, 3:30 p.m. ET
|Grand Prix of Indianapolis (Road Course) Race 1
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|Sun, May 28, 11 a.m. ET
|Indianapolis 500
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Sun, June 4, 3 p.m. ET
|Grand Prix of Detroit
|Detroit Street Circuit
|Sun, June 18, 1 p.m. ET
|Grand Prix of Road America
|Road America
|Sun, July 2, 1:30 p.m. ET
|Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|Sun, July 16, 1:30 p.m. ET
|Grand Prix of Toronto
|Streets Of Toronto
|Sat, July 22, 3 p.m. ET
|Grand Prix of Iowa Race 1
|Iowa Speedway
|Sun, July 23, 2 p.m. ET
|Grand Prix of Iowa Race 2
|Iowa Speedway
|Sun, August 6, 12 p.m. ET
|Grand Prix of Nashville
|Streets Of Nashville
|Sat, August 12, 2 p.m. ET
|Grand Prix of Indianapolis (Road Course) Race 2
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|Sun, August 27, 3:30 p.m. ET
|Grand Prix of Illinois
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Sun, September 3, 3 p.m. ET
|Grand Prix of Portland
|Portland International Raceway
|Sun, September 10, 2:30 p.m. ET
|Grand Prix of Laguna Seca
|Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca
Who are the drivers in the IndyCar Series 2023?
|Team
|Engine
|No.
|Driver
|Rounds
|A.J Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|14
55
|Santino Ferrucci
Benjamin Pedersen
|All
All
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|26
27
28
29
98
|Colton Herta
Kyle Kirkwood
Romain Grosjean
Devlin DeFrancesco
Marco Andretti
|All
All
All
All
6
|Arrow McLaren SP
|Chevrolet
|5
6
7
66
|Pato O’Ward
Felix Rosenqvist
Alexander Rossi
Tony Kanaan
|All
All
All
6
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|8
9
10
11 (Road Courses)
11 (Oval Courses)
|Marcus Ericsson
Scott Dixon
Alex Palou
Marcus Armstrong
Takuma Sato
All
All
All
1, 3-5, 7-10, 13, 14, 16, 17
2, 6, 11, 12, 15
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|18
51
24
|David Malukas
Sting Ray Robb
Stefan Wilson
|All
All
6
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
21
33 (Oval Courses)
|Conor Daly
Rinus VeeKay
Ed Carpenter
|All
All
2, 6, 11, 12, 15
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|77
78
|Callum Ilott
Agustin Canapino
|All
All
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|06
60
|Helio Castroneves
Simon Pagenaud
|All
All
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|15
30
45
44
|Graham Rahal
Jack Harvey
Christian Lundgaard
Katherine Legge
|All
All
All
6
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|2
3
12
|Josef Newgarden
Scott McLaughlin
Will Power
|All
All
All
Why is the Indianapolis 500 so popular?
The Indianapolis 500 is one of the world’s most iconic racing events, steeped in history, excitement and tradition. Since 1974, the Indy 500 has been scheduled for the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, and it’s the dream of many a young driver in the States to sit behind the wheel at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway. For more information, check out our dedicated Indy 500 page.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About the IndyCar Series
How to watch IndyCar in Canada
TSN+ is showing the entire 2023 IndyCar Series in Canada. See above for full details.
How to watch IndyCar in Australia
In Australia, you can stream every race of the IndyCar Series on Stan Sport. See above for full details.
How to watch IndyCar in India
Because no broadcasters carry the IndyCar Series in India, you can stream using IndyCar Live, which costs 5 USD/month.
How to watch IndyCar in India
Because no broadcasters carry the IndyCar Series in India, you can stream using IndyCar Live, which costs 5 USD/month.
Where to watch IndyCar in UK
NOW offers an easy way to stream Sky Sports’ coverage of the 2023 IndyCar Series contract-free—and also offers a seven-day free trial. See above for full details.
Is there a charge for NBC Peacock?
If you want to watch NBC’s coverage of the 2023 IndyCar Series, you’ll have to subscribe to Peacock’s premium tier, which costs 5 USD/month.