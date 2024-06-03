How to live stream Germany vs. Scotland
Soccer fans hoping to live stream Germany vs. Scotland during UEFA Euro 2024 are in luck! You can watch the match, and all other Euro 2024 fixtures, in just a few steps with ExpressVPN:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, German viewers can connect to a Germany server to catch Germany vs. Scotland on ARD or ZDF. British soccer fans can connect to a UK server to watch the match on ITVX.
- Log in to your preferred streaming platform, such as ARD or ITVX.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Can I use a VPN to live stream Germany vs. Scotland from another country?
Some users watch UEFA Euro 2024 matches, including Germany vs. Scotland, by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch soccer matches?
Rather than use a free VPN to watch UEFA Euro 2024 matches, including Germany vs. Scotland, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.
Best VPN for watching Germany vs. Scotland
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming Germany vs. Scotland. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to live stream Germany vs. Scotland for free
Austria
ServusTV
Austrian football fanatics can tune into Germany vs. Scotland on ServusTV.
Belgium
RTBF
Belgium soccer fans can follow Germany vs. Scotland live on RTBF (French commentary), which is showing UEFA Euro 2024 matches for free.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Germany
ARD
ARD, a free German streaming service, is expected to offer a free live stream of Germany vs. Scotland on June 14, along with every German match during Euro 2024.
ZDF
As with ARD, Germany’s ZDF is expected to live stream Germany vs. Scotland for free. ZDF is also expected to air every Euro 2024 match featuring the German national team.
Netherlands
NOS
Soccer fans in the Netherlands can live stream Germany vs. Scotland for free on NOS. For the unfamiliar, NOS provides live streaming and on-demand content for Dutch sports events, including Eredivisie football, Formula 1, and athletics.
New Zealand
TVNZ
New Zealand residents can watch Germany vs. Scotland for free on TVNZ.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
United Kingdom
ITVX
British football fans can live stream Germany vs. Scotland for free online through ITVX. Please note you may need a valid UK postcode (e.g., W4 5HZ, KT6 4EU).
Watch Germany vs. Scotland with free trials
United States
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: Fox
YouTube TV offers Americans access to Fox, which will air the Euro 2024 match between Germany and Scotland, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Fubo
Price: 80 USD/month
Channels: Fox
Looking for another way to catch the Euro 2024 match between Germany and Scotland? Check out Fubo, which offers Fox and a 7-day free trial.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 85 USD/month and up
Channels: Fox
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream football matches if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. The service offers a 5-day free trial.
Other ways to live stream Germany vs. Scotland
United States
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 77 USD/month
Channels: Fox
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes Fox.
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: Fox
Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to Fox. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Note: You may need to provide a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104) and pay with a U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal.
Canada
TSN+
Price: 20 CAD/month
Canadian fans can live stream Germany vs. Scotland on TSN+. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.
Germany vs. Scotland odds
Will Germany defeat Scotland in their highly-anticipated UEFA Euro 2024 clash? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Outcome
|Odds
|Germany victory
|-370
|Draw
|+500
|Scotland victory
|+750
When will Germany vs. Scotland start?
Germany will play Scotland on Friday, June 14, at 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST.
Recent Euro winners
|Year
|Winner
|1984
|France (First title)
|1988
|Netherlands (First title)
|1992
|Denmark (First title)
|1996
|Germany (Third title)
|2000
|France (Second title)
|2004
|Greece (First title)
|2008
|Spain (Second title)
|2012
|Spain (Third title)
|2016
|Portugal (First title)
|2020
|Italy (Second title)
|2024
|Spain (Fourth title)
FAQ: About Germany vs. Scotland Euro 2024 live streams
Can I live stream Germany vs. Scotland for free?
Yes, the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Germany and Scotland will air for free on ARD and ZDF in Germany, as well as ITV in the United Kingdom.
What TV channel is Germany vs. Scotland on?
The UEFA Euro 2024 match between Germany and Scotland will air on Fox in the United States, ITV in the United Kingdom, TSN in Canada, and ARD and ZDF in Germany.
Can I watch Germany vs. Scotland with an app?
Yes, United States viewers can watch Germany vs. Scotland on the official apps for YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, among other streaming services that offer Fox. ITVX will air Germany vs. Scotland in the United Kingdom. Additionally, the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Germany and Scotland will air on TSN+ in Canada and ARD and ZDF in Germany.
Can I watch Germany vs. Scotland on YouTube?
No, you cannot live stream Germany vs. Scotland on YouTube. However, United States viewers can catch the match on Fox, which is available on YouTube TV. Free trials are available!
Where can I watch the highlights of Germany vs. Scotland?
Soccer fans can catch highlights of the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Germany and Scotland on YouTube.
Has Germany ever won the UEFA European Championship?
As of 2024, Germany has won the UEFA European Championship three times. The National Eleven triumphed in 1972, 1980, and 1996.
Has Scotland ever won the UEFA European Championship?
As of 2024, Scotland has never won the UEFA European Championship.
Can I stream Germany vs. Scotland on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I watch Germany vs. Scotland on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch Germany vs. Scotland on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.