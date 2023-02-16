If you enjoy Formula 1, we think you’ll love Formula E! Launched in 2014, Formula E features electric cars and is the first single-seater racing series outside of F1 to earn world championship status. Formula E is headed to Cape Town for the fifth race of the 2023 season. The Cape Town ePrix marks the first Formula E race held in Sub-Saharan Africa, and Jean-Éric Vergne looks to win his second consecutive event. The race will begin at 4:03 p.m. local time / 9:03 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 25.
|Date
|Saturday, February 25
|Location
|Cape Town, South Africa
|Drivers
|22
|Where to watch it for free
|Channel 4 (UK)
How to watch FIA Formula E Championship 2023 for free
You can safely and securely live stream Formula E races in just a few simple steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to see a British broadcast, connect to a server in the UK.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like Channel 4 (UK).
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watch Formula E live streams for free online
Channel 4
Price: Free
Formula E fans can catch every race on the UK’s Channel 4, either live or on-demand.
To watch Formula E races for free on Channel 4:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.K.
- Visit Channel 4. You might need to provide a U.K. postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).
- Tune in to the races live!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
RTBF
Price: Free
Belgium’s RTBF carries the races free to stream with French commentary.
To watch Formula E races for free on RTBF:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a secure Belgium VPN server location.
- Visit RTBF and find the race.
- Tune in to the races live!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watch Formula E live streams on CBS Sports Network
Price: 65 USD/month and up
Whether you have a U.S. cable subscription or have cut the cord, CBS Sports Network provides opportunities to catch the races.
To watch Formula E races on CBS Sports Network:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a secure server location in the U.S.
- Head to fuboTV (70 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Hulu + Live TV (70 USD/month), or DirecTV Stream (90 USD/month, use the “Ultimate” package or above) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
- Kick back and enjoy!
Learn more about watching fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, and DirecTV Stream with ExpressVPN.
Watch 2023 Formula E highlights for free
Price: Free
The Formula E official YouTube Channel will show highlights from all the races.
To watch Formula E highlights on YouTube:
- Get ExpressVPN
- Connect to a server location in the United States.
- Visit the Formula E YouTube channel.
- Get your motor running!
2023 FIA Formula E Championship Schedule
The 2022-2023 Formula E World Championship season began with the Mexico City ePrix on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Here’s the full schedule.
|Race
|Country
|Circuit
|Date and time (ET)
|Winning driver
|Mexico City ePrix
|Mexico
|Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
|January 14, 2:03 p.m.
|Jake Dennis
|Diriyah ePrix
|Saudi Arabia
|Riyadh Street Circuit
|January 27, 12:03 p.m.
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Diriyah ePrix
|Saudi Arabia
|Riyadh Street Circuit
|January 28, 12:03 p.m.
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Hyderabad ePrix
|India
|Hyderabad Street Circuit
|February 11, 4:33 a.m.
|Jean-Éric Vergne
|Cape Town ePrix
|South Africa
|Cape Town Street Circuit
|February 25, 9:03 a.m.
|São Paulo ePrix
|Brazil
|São Paulo Street Circuit
|March 25, 1:03 p.m.
|Berlin ePrix
|Germany
|Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit
|April 22, 9:03 a.m.
|Berlin ePrix
|Germany
|Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit
|April 23, 9:03 a.m.
|Monaco ePrix
|Monaco
|Circuit de Monaco
|May 6, 9:03 a.m.
|Jakarta ePrix
|Indonesia
|Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit
|June 3, 4:03 a.m.
|Jakarta ePrix
|Indonesia
|Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit
|June 4, 4:03 a.m.
|Portland ePrix
|U.S.
|Portland International Raceway
|June 24, TBD
|Rome ePrix
|Italy
|Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR
|July 15, 9:03 a.m.
|Rome ePrix
|Italy
|Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR
|July 16, 9:03 a.m.
|London ePrix
|U.K.
|ExCeL London
|July 29, 12:03 p.m.
|London ePrix
|U.K.
|ExCeL London
|July 30, 12:03 p.m.
Formula E teams in 2023
The 2022-23 Formula E World Championship features 11 teams chasing glory:
|Team
|Powertrain
|Drivers
|DS Penske
|DS E-Tense FE23
|Stoffel Vandoorne and France Jean-Éric Vergne
|NIO 333 Racing
|NIO 333 ER9
|Sérgio Sette Câmara and Dan Ticktum
|ABT CUPRA Formula E Team
|Mahindra M9Electro
|Robin Frijns and Kelvin van der Linde
|NEOM McLaren Formula E Team
|Nissan e-4ORCE 04
|Jake Hughes and René Rast
|Maserati MSG Racing
|Maserati Tipo Folgore
|Maximilian Günther and Edoardo Mortara
|Mahindra Racing
|Mahindra M9Electro
|Oliver Rowland and Lucas di Grassi
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|Jaguar I-Type 6
|Mitch Evans and Sam Bird
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|Porsche 99X Electric
|António Félix da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein
|Envision Racing
|Jaguar I-Type 6
|Sébastien Buemi and Nick Cassidy
|Nissan Formula E Team
|Nissan e-4ORCE 04
|Norman Nato and Sacha Fenestraz
|Avalanche Andretti Formula E
|Porsche 99X Electric
|Jake Dennis and André Lotterer
How fast is the Gen3 Formula E?
The Gen3 is Formula E’s fastest car yet, and it’s capable of hitting a 200 mph top speed. According to Formula E’s official website, the car boasts 95% power efficiency and is the first-ever formula car with front and rear power trains. Anyone else interested in trying the Gen3 out on an open highway?
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About Formula E
Is Formula E faster than F1?
Formula 1 races are still faster than Formula E, although the latter continues making significant strides. As of 2021, Formula E race cars reached a maximum speed of 280 km per hour (173 miles per hour), well below F1’s 397 km/h (247 mph).
Is Formula E part of Formula 1?
Formula E is not an official partner of Formula 1, nor is it a minor league or developmental level. As of 2023, the two entities remain completely separate from each other.
How long do batteries last in Formula E?
A Formula E battery is designed to last an entire 45-minute race.
Is Formula E going to replace F1?
No, Formula E likely won’t replace Formula 1 anytime soon. Formula E launched as an alternative, all-electric league rather than a league that would rival F1—or even put it out of business entirely.
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.