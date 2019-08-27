Stream the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League live on ESPN+

Price: 7 USD/month or 70 USD/year

You can tune in to UEFA Nations League games live on ESPN+, which costs 7 USD/month. ESPN+ is also available in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulus on-demand service for 14 USD/month. If you don’t feel like committing to ESPN+, use the seven-day free trial.

To watch UEFA Nations live on ESPN+:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the U.S. Head to ESPN+ and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104). You’re all set!

Watch the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League on Sky Sports

Sky Sports is the UK broadcaster for the UEFA Nations League and will also show the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

You will need specialized equipment to watch the Sky TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Head to Sky Sports’s Nations League page. Stream the event live!

Follow the UEFA Nations League on BBC Radio 5

Price: Free

While Sky holds TV broadcasting rights in the UK, BBC Radio 5 will provide audio coverage of the matches.

To follow on BBC Radio:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Go to BBC Radio 5. Enjoy!

Watch UEFA Nations League highlights and news

You can catch the latest highlights on the UEFA YouTube channel and ITV.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK (ITV). Go to ITV (you may need to supply a valid UK postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA) or the UEFA YouTube channel. Sit back and enjoy!

2020-21 UEFA Nations League schedule

Date Event October 6 – 7, 2021 Semi-finals October 10, 2021 Third place and final March 24 – 25, 2022 Relegation play-outs (First leg) March 28 – 29, 2022 Relegation play-outs (Second leg)

UEFA Nations League: What to watch for

For all his achievements, the most incredible thing about Cristiano Ronaldo is that he keeps delivering. The ageless wonder produced a stunning hat trick against Switzerland to send Portugal to the final last season. The team then won the inaugural Nations League trophy and is now back for more.

The last few years have seen England return to international relevance. A deep World Cup run featuring thrilling, attacking football has fans of the Three Lions dreaming of their first major international triumph since 1966. One of England’s top contenders is a brilliant Dutch side that’s also undergoing a long-overdue revival. Can Virgil van Dijk and the water-tight Dutch defense be the foundation for a special 2020?