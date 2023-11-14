World No. 3 Jon Rahm looks to defend his DP World Tour Championship title when the action kicks off in Dubai on Thursday, November 16. Rahm, who won The Masters earlier this year, is prepared to hold off two-time winner and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The Golf Channel and Peacock will have full coverage for golf fans living in the United States.
On this page you’ll find information on how to stream the 2023 DP World Tour Championship with ExpressVPN.
How to watch the 2023 DP World Tour Championship online
ExpressVPN is here to help you safely and securely stream the 2023 DP World Tour Championship in blazing-fast HD. First, you’ll need to follow a few steps.
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, U.S. golf fans can connect to a server in the United States to follow the broadcast on The Golf Channel.
- Log in to your preferred streaming platform, including Peacock, Sling TV Blue, YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu+Live TV, or DirecTV Stream.
- Tune in and enjoy!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2023 DP World Tour Championship from another country?
ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.
Best VPN for watching the 2023 DP World Tour Championship
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 DP World Tour Championship. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to watch the 2023 DP World Tour Championship with free trials
You can watch the entire 2023 DP World Tour Championship on cord-cutting services that offer free trials, such as Fubo and YouTube TV.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Country: U.S.
YouTube TV offers The Golf Channel, which will have full coverage of the DP World Tour Championship, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. U.S. viewers may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Fubo
Price: 75 USD/month
Country: U.S.
How about another way to catch the 2023 DP World Tour Championship? United States residents can use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite golf tournaments live. You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 65 USD/month and up
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option for U.S. sports fans. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.
Watch the 2023 DP World Tour Championship on Peacock
Price: 6 USD/month
Peacock will offer live simulcasts throughout the 2023 DP World Tour Championship for U.S. residents. However, please be aware that free trials are not available.
Other ways to watch the 2023 DP World Tour Championship
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a DP World Tour Championship live stream (as well as plenty of other popular sporting events and channels). The basic “Sling Orange” plan includes NBC. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 77 USD/month
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes The Golf Channel.
2023 DP World Tour Championship schedule
ExpressVPN allows you to safely and securely stream the entire 2023 DP World Tour Championship. You can find the full schedule below.
|Date and time
|TV
|Thursday, November 16, coverage starts 11 a.m. local time / 2 a.m. ET
|The Golf Channel, Peacock
|Friday, November 17, coverage starts 11 a.m. local time / 2 a.m. ET
|The Golf Channel, Peacock
|Saturday, November 18, coverage starts 11 a.m. local time / 2 a.m. ET
|The Golf Channel, Peacock
|Sunday, November 19, coverage starts 11 a.m. local time / 2 a.m. ET
|The Golf Channel, Peacock
2023 DP World Tour Championship odds
Who will win the 2023 DP World Tour Championship? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook:
|Player
|Odds
|Rory McIlroy
|+450
|Viktor Hovland
|+550
|Jon Rahm
|+550
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+1200
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+1400
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+1400
|Min Woo Lee
|+1800
|Tom Km
|+2000
|Nicolai Højgaard
|+2500
Where is the 2023 DP World Tour Championship?
The 2023 DP World Tour Championship will take place at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.
Who is playing in the 2023 DP World Tour Championship?
Familiar faces participating in the 2023 DP World Tour Championship include Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, and Matt Fitzpatrick. Thankfully, the DP World Tour has included a complete guide of names to know for this year’s event.
How do you qualify for the DP World Tour?
Perhaps the simplest way to qualify for the DP World Tour is finishing in the top 110 on the previous season’s Race to Dubai. Alternatively, players can qualify through the aptly-named Qualifying School. PGA Tour players who finish in positions 126-20 on the FedExCup Fall Points List will be offered full DP World Tour for the 2024 campaign.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About DP World Tour live streams
Who televises the DP World Tour?
United States viewers can watch the DP World Tour on The Golf Channel (available via cord-cutting services such as YouTube TV and Fubo) or Peacock.
Is the DP World Tour on YouTube?
Although the DP World Tour has its own YouTube channel, you cannot watch the live tournament feed there. However, YouTube TV does carry the Golf Channel, which will have full coverage of DP World Tour events in the United States.
Is the DP World Tour affiliated with the PGA Tour?
Yes, a “strategic alliance” now exists between the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. The DP World Tour’s top ten players, who are not otherwise exempt, will gain 2024 PGA Tour exemptions and maintain their DP World Tour status.
What is the difference between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour?
The most significant difference between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour is location; the PGA Tour is primarily based in the United States, while DP World Tour events mainly occur in Europe. Other differences include status, membership, and ranking systems.
What did the DP Tour used to be called?
The DP World Tour was previously known as the European Tour. It was rebranded in 2022 as part of a sponsorship deal with DP World, a Dubai-based logistics company.
Are the DP World Tour and the European Tour the same?
Yes, the DP World Tour and the European Tour are the same. The DP World Tour is simply the event’s new name!
Can I stream the DP World Tour on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream the DP World Tour on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream the DP World Tour on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.