Live stream the 2023 DP World Tour Championship online

Updated: November 15, 2023

Catch every round of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship

World No. 3 Jon Rahm looks to defend his DP World Tour Championship title when the action kicks off in Dubai on Thursday, November 16. Rahm, who won The Masters earlier this year, is prepared to hold off two-time winner and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy at Jumeirah Golf Estates. The Golf Channel and Peacock will have full coverage for golf fans living in the United States. 

Information on how to stream the 2023 DP World Tour Championship

How to watch the 2023 DP World Tour Championship online

ExpressVPN is here to help you safely and securely stream the 2023 DP World Tour Championship in blazing-fast HD. First, you’ll need to follow a few steps.

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, U.S. golf fans can connect to a server in the United States to follow the broadcast on The Golf Channel.
  3. Log in to your preferred streaming platform, including Peacock, Sling TV Blue, YouTube TV, FuboHulu+Live TV, or DirecTV Stream.
  4. Tune in and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use a browser extension.

Can I use a VPN to watch the 2023 DP World Tour Championship from another country?

ExpressVPN is a privacy and security service and should not be used as a means of copyright circumvention. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for complying with our Terms of Service, your content provider’s terms, and any applicable laws.

Best VPN for watching the 2023 DP World Tour Championship

ExpressVPN is a VPN for safely and securely streaming the entire 2023 DP World Tour Championship. With servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN. ExpressVPN has apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, and a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV.

How to watch the 2023 DP World Tour Championship with free trials

You can watch the entire 2023 DP World Tour Championship on cord-cutting services that offer free trials, such as Fubo and YouTube TV.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers The Golf Channel, which will have full coverage of the DP World Tour Championship, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. U.S. viewers may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Learn about ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Country: U.S.

How about another way to catch the 2023 DP World Tour Championship? United States residents can use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite golf tournaments live. You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use a browser extension.

How to Stream Fubo

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option for U.S. sports fans. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Watch the 2023 DP World Tour Championship on Peacock

Price: 6 USD/month

Peacock will offer live simulcasts throughout the 2023 DP World Tour Championship for U.S. residents. However, please be aware that free trials are not available. 

Other ways to watch the 2023 DP World Tour Championship

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Sling TV is the cheapest option if you want to watch a DP World Tour Championship live stream (as well as plenty of other popular sporting events and channels). The basic “Sling Orange” plan includes NBC. You may need a U.S. credit card or PayPal to subscribe. However, please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial. 

Stream Golf Live With Sling

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but its live TV package (which also comes bundled with both ESPN+ and Disney+) includes The Golf Channel. 

Watch Hulu With a VPN

2023 DP World Tour Championship schedule

ExpressVPN allows you to safely and securely stream the entire 2023 DP World Tour Championship. You can find the full schedule below.

Date and timeTV
Thursday, November 16, coverage starts 11 a.m. local time / 2 a.m. ETThe Golf Channel, Peacock
Friday, November 17, coverage starts 11 a.m. local time / 2 a.m. ETThe Golf Channel, Peacock
Saturday, November 18, coverage starts 11 a.m. local time / 2 a.m. ETThe Golf Channel, Peacock
Sunday, November 19, coverage starts 11 a.m. local time / 2 a.m. ETThe Golf Channel, Peacock

2023 DP World Tour Championship odds

Who will win the 2023 DP World Tour Championship? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook:

PlayerOdds
Rory McIlroy+450
Viktor Hovland+550
Jon Rahm+550
Tyrrell Hatton+1200
Tommy Fleetwood+1400
Matt Fitzpatrick+1400
Min Woo Lee+1800
Tom Km+2000
Nicolai Højgaard+2500

Where is the 2023 DP World Tour Championship?

The 2023 DP World Tour Championship will take place at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. 

Who is playing in the 2023 DP World Tour Championship?

Familiar faces participating in the 2023 DP World Tour Championship include Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, and Matt Fitzpatrick. Thankfully, the DP World Tour has included a complete guide of names to know for this year’s event. 

How do you qualify for the DP World Tour?

Perhaps the simplest way to qualify for the DP World Tour is finishing in the top 110 on the previous season’s Race to Dubai. Alternatively, players can qualify through the aptly-named Qualifying School. PGA Tour players who finish in positions 126-20 on the FedExCup Fall Points List will be offered full DP World Tour for the 2024 campaign.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the Terms of Service and your content provider's Terms of Use for more details.

