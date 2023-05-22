Get ready for another thrilling Indianapolis 500 race! The road to the Borg-Warner Trophy resumes as defending champion Marcus Ericsson headlines the racers set to take on 500 miles and 200 laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 28. Tony Kanaan, who won the Indy 500 back in 2013, looks to end his racing career with one final victory in Speedway.

Whether you’re looking to find the best way to watch the Indianapolis 500 or tune into all the festivities, including Fast Friday and Carb Day, you can do it all with the help of a VPN.

On this page, you can find information on how to watch the 2023 Indianapolis 500, plus who looks like a good bet to win the race.

Start date Sunday, May 28, 2023 Location Indianapolis Motor Speedway Pace car Chevrolet Corvette (C8) Starting command Roger Penske

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 will stream live on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will also have coverage of pre-race events including Opening Day, Fast Friday, and qualifying rounds.

Peacock

Price: 5 USD and up

Free trial: No

Country: U.S.

Viewers in the United States can watch the Indianapolis 500 live via NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Peacock’s free tier offers lots of popular TV and movies, but you’ll need to upgrade to Peacock Premium to watch the Indy 500 and other live sports. Click here to see the full schedule.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/year

Free trial: No

Country: U.S.

Hulu’s live TV service includes NBC, which will carry the full Indianapolis 500. The service’s live TV add-on offers more than 75 channels, and also gives you access to full seasons of hit TV shows and movies on demand. Note that you will need a U.S. credit or debit card to subscribe.

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month

Free trial: Yes! (21-day free trial)

Country: Worldwide (International users can pay through Google Pay)

Head to YouTube TV to try a 21-day free trial and watch live TV from more than 85 channels, including NBC.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Free trial: Yes! (5-day free trial)

Country: U.S.

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial.

Sling TV

Price: 30 USD and up

Free trial: No

Channels: NBC

With Sling Orange, you can live stream the Indianapolis 500 via NBC. Sling has dozens of other channels for watching popular TV, movies, documentaries and more, and has apps for mobile, tablets, and smart TVs. Although Sling TV no longer offers a free trial, new customers can get 50% off.

Fubo

Price: 70 USD and up

Free trial: Yes! (Seven-day free trial)

Country: U.S., Canada

To watch the Indianapolis 500 on Fubo, you’ll want to tune into NBC. Note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from (U.S., Canada).

Sky Sports

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports F1

NOW is the perfect way to stream the Indianapolis 500 online contract-free. If you only want to tune in to the Indy 500, you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the seven-day free trial to enjoy other sports. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.

2023 Indianapolis 500 Event Schedule

Event Date and time Where to watch Opening Day Tuesday, May 16, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ET Peacock, Sky Sports Practice Wednesday, May 17, 12-6 p.m. ET Peacock, Sky Sports Practice Thursday, May 18, 12-6 p.m. ET Peacock, Sky Sports Fast Friday Friday, May 19, 12-7 p.m. ET Peacock, Sky Sports Full field qualifying Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m.-5:50 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock, Sky Sports Top 12 qualifying Sunday, May 21, 2-3 p.m. ET Peacock, Sky Sports Last chance qualifying Sunday, May 21, 4-5 p.m. ET NBC, Sky Sports Firestone Fast Six Sunday, May 21, 5-5:50 p.m. ET NBC Practice Monday, May 22, 1-3 p.m. ET Peacock, Sky Sports Carb Day Friday, May 26, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET Peacock, Sky Sports Race Sunday, May 28, 12:45 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock

