Get ready for another thrilling Indianapolis 500 race! The road to the Borg-Warner Trophy resumes as defending champion Marcus Ericsson headlines the racers set to take on 500 miles and 200 laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 28. Tony Kanaan, who won the Indy 500 back in 2013, looks to end his racing career with one final victory in Speedway.
Whether you’re looking to find the best way to watch the Indianapolis 500 or tune into all the festivities, including Fast Friday and Carb Day, you can do it all with the help of a VPN.
On this page, you can find information on how to watch the 2023 Indianapolis 500, plus who looks like a good bet to win the race.
|Start date
|Sunday, May 28, 2023
|Location
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Pace car
|Chevrolet Corvette (C8)
|Starting command
|Roger Penske
How to watch the 2023 Indianapolis 500 online with a VPN
The 2023 Indianapolis 500 will stream live on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will also have coverage of pre-race events including Opening Day, Fast Friday, and qualifying rounds.
To securely stream the entire Indianapolis 500 live in HD:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a VPN server location in the U.S.
- Go to Peacock, Sling TV Blue, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, or YouTube TV; Fubo and YouTube TV offer free trials of seven and 21 days, respectively.
- Enjoy the fight!
Where to watch the 2023 Indy 500 online
Peacock
Price: 5 USD and up
Free trial: No
Country: U.S.
Viewers in the United States can watch the Indianapolis 500 live via NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Peacock’s free tier offers lots of popular TV and movies, but you’ll need to upgrade to Peacock Premium to watch the Indy 500 and other live sports. Click here to see the full schedule.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 70 USD/year
Free trial: No
Country: U.S.
Hulu’s live TV service includes NBC, which will carry the full Indianapolis 500. The service’s live TV add-on offers more than 75 channels, and also gives you access to full seasons of hit TV shows and movies on demand. Note that you will need a U.S. credit or debit card to subscribe.
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month
Free trial: Yes! (21-day free trial)
Country: Worldwide (International users can pay through Google Pay)
Head to YouTube TV to try a 21-day free trial and watch live TV from more than 85 channels, including NBC.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 70 USD/month and up
Free trial: Yes! (5-day free trial)
Country: U.S.
DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option. DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial.
Sling TV
Price: 30 USD and up
Free trial: No
Channels: NBC
With Sling Orange, you can live stream the Indianapolis 500 via NBC. Sling has dozens of other channels for watching popular TV, movies, documentaries and more, and has apps for mobile, tablets, and smart TVs. Although Sling TV no longer offers a free trial, new customers can get 50% off.
Fubo
Price: 70 USD and up
Free trial: Yes! (Seven-day free trial)
Country: U.S., Canada
To watch the Indianapolis 500 on Fubo, you’ll want to tune into NBC. Note that you may need a credit card issued from the country you’re trying to sign up from (U.S., Canada).
Sky Sports
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass
Channel: Sky Sports F1
NOW is the perfect way to stream the Indianapolis 500 online contract-free. If you only want to tune in to the Indy 500, you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the seven-day free trial to enjoy other sports. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.
To watch the Indy 500 on NOW:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Head to NOW and sign up.
- Enjoy the races!
2023 Indianapolis 500 Event Schedule
|Event
|Date and time
|Where to watch
|Opening Day
|Tuesday, May 16, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ET
|Peacock, Sky Sports
|Practice
|Wednesday, May 17, 12-6 p.m. ET
|Peacock, Sky Sports
|Practice
|Thursday, May 18, 12-6 p.m. ET
|Peacock, Sky Sports
|Fast Friday
|Friday, May 19, 12-7 p.m. ET
|Peacock, Sky Sports
|Full field qualifying
|Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m.-5:50 p.m. ET
|NBC, Peacock, Sky Sports
|Top 12 qualifying
|Sunday, May 21, 2-3 p.m. ET
|Peacock, Sky Sports
|Last chance qualifying
|Sunday, May 21, 4-5 p.m. ET
|NBC, Sky Sports
|Firestone Fast Six
|Sunday, May 21, 5-5:50 p.m. ET
|NBC
|Practice
|Monday, May 22, 1-3 p.m. ET
|Peacock, Sky Sports
|Carb Day
|Friday, May 26, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET
|Peacock, Sky Sports
|Race
|Sunday, May 28, 12:45 p.m. ET
|NBC, Peacock
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About watching the 2023 Indy 500
Will the Indy 500 be televised live?
Yes, the 2023 Indianapolis 500 will be televised live! You can catch the action on NBC or Peacock in the United States. UK viewers may want to watch the Indy 500 live on the Sky Sports F1 channel.
Why is the Indy 500 blacked out?
To maximize gate attendance, the Indianapolis 500 has typically been blacked out locally (or aired on tape delay). The blackout policy will resume this year, and that now extends to Peacock.
How many permanent seats does the Indy 500 have?
As of May 2023, Indianapolis Motor Speedway has 257,327 permanent seats, making it the world’s highest-capacity sports venue.
How many times a year is the Indy 500?
The Indianapolis 500 occurs every May, outside of the 2020 event, which was held in August during the pandemic.
Is the Indy 500 yearly?
Yes, the Indianapolis 500 has been a yearly event since 1911, only pausing from 1917-18 (World War I) and 1942-45 (World War II).
How much does it cost to attend the Indy 500?
According to StubHub, general admission tickets for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 are going for as low as 39 USD.
Which is bigger, the Indy 500 or Daytona 500?
The 2022 Daytona 500, which kicks off the NASCAR season, drew 8.6 million viewers, well above the Indy 500’s 4.8 million viewers. The 2022 numbers marked the lowest ratings for the Indy 500 outside of 2020, when only 3.7 million watched in August amid the pandemic.
Why do Indy 500 winners drink milk after the race?
Indianapolis 500 winners drink milk because Louis Meyer, the 1936 champion, drank buttermilk in Victory Lane. His reasoning? His mother said milk would refresh him on a hot day.
Can I stream sports on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream sports on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.