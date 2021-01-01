Stream TVNZ Live with a VPN
With ExpressVPN you can securely stream sweet as reality TV shows, movies, and dramas from New Zealand and Australia on TVNZ OnDemand.
- Connect to a secure server in New Zealand to stream TVNZ
- Bypass content-based throttling from your internet service provider
- Stream on your computer, mobile phone, tablet, smart TV, and more
30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE
Stream TVNZ live online in 3 steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Select a secure VPN server location in New Zealand.
Step 3
Log in to TVNZ OnDemand and stream TVNZ securely, at top speeds.
What is TVNZ?
TVNZ, also known as Television New Zealand, is a free-to-air TV channel. Its online streaming platform, TVNZ OnDemand, streams a wide range of content from New Zealand, Australia, and beyond, including reality TV shows, dramas, and movies. TVNZ will also be New Zealand’s official broadcaster of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
ExpressVPN encrypts all your internet traffic so no one can see or put limits on what you’re watching—even your internet service provider. This means you’ll be able to stream TVNZ live without throttling by your ISP or blocking by your local Wi-Fi administrator. Now that’s choice.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and TVNZ Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: VPN for TVNZ
Does ExpressVPN work with TVNZ OnDemand?
Yes! ExpressVPN’s secure New Zealand servers ensure fast, throttle-free access to TVNZ content.
Is TVNZ OnDemand free with a VPN?
TVNZ OnDemand is a free-to-access streaming platform that only requires your name and email address. To watch TVNZ securely, simply connect to an ExpressVPN New Zealand server and proceed with the signup or login process.
What devices can I watch TVNZ on?
TVNZ is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
Computers, including Mac, Windows, and Linux
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Apple TV and Android TV
Game consoles, including PlayStation or Xbox
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers five devices simultaneously. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want TVNZ on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Will a VPN slow my TVNZ OnDemand streaming?
All VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, but ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, and users rarely notice a difference. If you’re seeing an error for any reason, you can contact ExpressVPN Support anytime to get back online.
Learn more about using ExpressVPN for smart TVs and streaming devices.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
With ExpressVPN, you can bypass censorship in certain countries that block access to sites like YouTube, Twitter, and Google. You can also browse the web privately and securely and use services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max/Go.
You can also use ExpressVPN on streaming media consoles like Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, and Roku. To connect other Wi-Fi-enabled devices like gaming consoles or smart TVs, try ExpressVPN for your wireless router.
TVNZ is not working. What should I do?
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality. Run the VPN Speed Test and see for yourself.
Get the best VPN for TVNZ live streaming
If you’re not 100% satisfied watching TVNZ OnDemand with ExpressVPN, simply contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.