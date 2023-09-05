Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander, and the Green Bay Packers enter the 2023 NFL season with a return to the postseason on their mind. Despite trading star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and officially ushering in the Jordan Love era, the Pack remain optimistic about a fourth playoff berth in five years.

Although the Green and Gold aren’t expected to win the NFC North this year, they still have a talented roster that can certainly make things interesting in a mediocre NFC. It’s been a long time since pundits universally projected the Packers to finish behind the Detroit Lions, and we don’t expect Matt LaFleur‘s squad to roll over and accept those expectations as reality.

Love, Jones, and the Packers open the 2023 season with a home game against the rival Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 10, at 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. BST. The game will air on Fox.

Even if you can’t make it to Lambeau Field this season, ExpressVPN has you covered on how to safely and securely stream every Green Bay Packers game throughout the 2023 season.

How to watch out-of-market Green Bay Packers games online

Whether it’s the preseason, Week 1, or even the Super Bowl, you can stream every Green Bay Packers game with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream an Australian broadcaster, connect to a secure server in Australia or a U.S. server for an American broadcaster. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as 7plus or Fubo , and find the game you want to stream. Go Pack Go!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why do you need a VPN to watch the NFL online?

Chicken wings, cold drinks, and donning a throwback Desmond Howard jersey aren’t the only ways to properly enjoy the 2023 Green Bay Packers season. You’ll want to add ExpressVPN to your football-viewing palate this fall. Not only does ExpressVPN offer servers in 94 countries across the globe, all of which are optimized for speed and security, but you can stream every game, from the preseason through Super Bowl 58, on computers, smartphones, and even smart TVs and gaming consoles. You can have up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch every Packers game—and track your fantasy team along the way—in blazing-fast HD.

Best VPN for watching NFL games in 2023

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Green Bay Packers during the 2023 NFL season. Our high-speed servers allow you to enjoy every touchdown, whether Deshaun Watson is hitting Amari Cooper in stride or a defender scoops up a loose ball, without missing a single snap regardless of your device. ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, as well as platforms that other VPN companies might not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Key Features:

High-speed servers in 94 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

Up to 8 simultaneous connections (with a 6- or 12-month subscription)

5-star customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy: No activity logs and no connection logs

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

The industry’s most advanced VPN server technology, TrustedServer, wipes data on every reboot

Our innovative Threat Manager protects your phone from malware and other suspicious tracking apps

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Watch out-of-market Green Bay Packers games

NFL games airing on CBS or Fox (or, the games that are either 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. / 4:25 p.m. kickoffs each Sunday) fall into two categories: in-market and out-of-market. In-market games are games airing in the home market of the team playing the game. For example, a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears would be an in-market game for fans in Wisconsin and Illinois. If the game airs on CBS, this also determines if you can live stream it on Paramount Plus.

Out-of-market games are games that are not broadcast in the home market of the team playing the game. For example, a game between the Packers and Bears would be an out-of-market game for fans in New York. However, those in the New York City market may still get the Packers-Bears game if CBS airs it nationally. Check out 506sports.com each week to find out which game is in your market!

Where to watch Green Bay Packers games online for free

Several streaming services will offer free games throughout the 2023 NFL season.

7plus

Country: Australia

Australia’s Seven network offers live streams of select games during the regular season and live streams of every NFL playoff game through the Super Bowl on its streaming platform 7plus. During the week you can also find replays, highlights, on-demand shows, and other bonus content on its 7mate channel. Check the schedule and start streaming on the 7mate channel!

Note: You may need to provide an Australian postcode like 2001 or 3001.

Watch 7plus With a VPN

My5

Country: U.K.

Football fans can watch Monday Night Football for free on the United Kingdom’s My5 network. The Packers currently have two Monday Night Football games scheduled: a Week 5 road showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders and a Week 14 duel with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. However, as there are two Monday Night Football games in Week 14, it remains unclear which will air on My5. Either way, My5 is the only streaming service that offers all Monday Night Football games live, without cable. You can also watch replays of games on demand. With My5, you can always catch the action, no matter where you are.

Watch My5 With a VPN

RTL and Nitro

Country: Germany and Austria

Football fans can catch two exclusive Sunday afternoon games per week live on RTL or Nitro, the new exclusive free-to-air TV partners of the NFL in Germany. The RTL+ streaming service will also air exclusive games live each week.

Watch RTL With a VPN

Stream Green Bay Packers games on services with free trials

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

YouTube TV offers a variety of channels that carry Green Bay Packers games and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. zip code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Also note that the U.S. version of NFL Game Pass, NFL Sunday Ticket, moved to YouTube for the 2023 season. Plans start at 300 USD for the season.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watching YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 75 USD/month

Channels: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

How about another way to catch NFL games? Use the seven-day free trial on Fubo to watch all of your favorite NFL games live, including nationally-televised games on ABC, NBC, and ESPN. You can also watch NFL RedZone, which offers seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream Fubo

Paramount+

Price: 6 USD/month

Channels: CBS

If you follow an AFC team, Paramount Plus streams games that are broadcast on CBS, though you’ll have to ensure your location matches the correct market. For example, fans in the Cleveland and Cincinnati markets can watch the Browns-Bengals game in Week 1 on either their local CBS affiliate or through Paramount Plus. However, a football fan living in Minnesota will instead get the Vikings–Buccaneers game that day.

Paramount Plus is also expected to offer live streams of every NFL playoff game on CBS, including Super Bowl 58. If you don’t feel like committing to Paramount+ or only want to watch a specific game, there’s a seven-day free trial.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 65 USD/month and up

DirecTV Stream is on the pricier side but if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app, it’s a great option to stream Green Bay Packers games. DirecTV’s lowest package starts at 65 USD/month (before jumping to its normal price of 75 USD/month after three months), and the service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch DirecTV Stream With a VPN

Watch NFL Game Pass live streams on DAZN with a VPN

If you’re looking to watch out-of-market NFL games, or don’t have a U.S. cable subscription, NFL Game Pass International is another great option, as it offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts. NFL Game Pass moved to DAZN for the 2023 season.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game from the preseason through, the Super Bowl, along with highlights, NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and plenty of other NFL content. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch NFL games on the go or on your big screen.

Why is NFL Game Pass moving to DAZN?

The NFL and DAZN agreed to a 10-year distribution deal in February 2023. DAZN will offer NFL Game Pass International in 200 countries and regions except the U.S. and China. Domestically, YouTube TV took over the NFL Sunday Ticket rights from DirecTV.

How much is NFL Game Pass in my country?

The NFL Game Pass price varies depending on your country. For example, football fans in Brazil need to pay roughly 387 BRL (81 USD) for the entire season. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to your specific region and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Is NFL Game Pass included with a DAZN subscription?

Football fans can purchase NFL Game Pass International either as a standalone option or by adding it to their current DAZN subscription.

Stream DAZN With a VPN

NFL International Game Pass vs. NFL+

In 2022, the NFL discontinued U.S. Game Pass and introduced the NFL+ app. What’s the difference between watching NFL Game Pass International and NFL+ in the U.S.?

NFL+

Price: 7-15 USD/month, or 50-100 USD/year

The NFL+ app offers live NFL game streams for a single team (within your home market) along with national primetime games. For example, a Packesr fan living in Green Bay can watch games through NFL+ on the couch, in the supermarket, or while walking into Lambeau Field. However, a Packers fan living in Miami is stuck watching the Dolphins each week—unless, of course, the Packers are available in the Miami market either through a nationally-televised game or it being a regional game.

NFL+ added NFL Network for the 2023 season, and the premium tier will offer NFL RedZone, which allows fans to enjoy seven hours of commercial-free football every Sunday. NFL RedZone features every touchdown from every Sunday afternoon game, making it the perfect way for you to track your fantasy football team.

NFL+ is only available for live streams on mobile and tablet devices, and does not stream as reliably as Game Pass. It provides streams of out-of-market preseason games, live game audio (for all games, with all feeds), and the NFL Films archive, but if you want to stream NFL games on your TV without blackouts, Game Pass International is the way to go.

NFL Game Pass International

Price: Varies

In most other markets, such as Mexico, Brazil, and most EU countries, the international NFL Game Pass offers all 272 regular-season games plus the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl. International Game Pass subscribers get access to NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and all NFL Films programming. There’s a seven-day free trial available.

Other ways to watch Green Bay Packers games

If none of the aforementioned services caught your eye, you may be interested in using ExpressVPN to safely and securely stream games on Peacock, Sling TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Peacock

Price: 6 USD/month

Peacock will offer a live simulcast of every Sunday Night Football game during the 2023 season. Free trials are not available.

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Sling TV provides access to most channels airing NFL games except for CBS and Amazon (so it’s a better solution if you follow an NFC team, like the Dallas Cowboys). ABC is also available in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

How to Stream With Sling

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 70 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC

Country: U.S.

Hulu+Live TV is another way to catch live Green Bay Packers games, although it doesn’t come with a free trial. Games shown are subject to regional availability and blackout restrictions. You may need to supply a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10012, 48104) and credit card.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch Hulu With a VPN

About the 2023 Green Bay Packers

At long last, the Jordan Love era is officially here. After playing sporadically in his first three seasons, the 24-year-old Love has finally replaced Aaron Rodgers under center. The Packers appear fully committed to letting the 2020 first-round selection prove that he, and not a top prospect in the coming draft, deserves to be the long-term quarterback wearing Green and Yellow.

What does 2023 have in store for the Packers? Although Green Bay’s schedule isn’t daunting, the Packers will only go as far as Love can take them in his first year as a starter. LaFleur still has a roster capable of reaching the playoffs—and one that can potentially make a deep run in a less-than-stellar NFC. But we won’t go as far as to project the Packers are a playoff team this season.

Even with Rodgers now residing in New York, you’ll have no problem finding the Packers on TV this fall. Green Bay has five nationally televised games this season, including the Thanksgiving Day clash with the Detroit Lions. ABC/ESPN will air two Monday Night Football games (Week 5 against the Detroit Lions and Week 14 against the New York Giants) featuring the Packers. NBC and Peacock have coverage of the Packers-Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, December 3. Additionally, Green Bay will host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. Although the Packers-Lions game will air on Prime Video, those who live in the Green Bay market can watch for free on a to-be-determined local channel.

2023-24 Green Bay Packers schedule

How many games will the Green Bay Packers win in 2023? You can track their complete schedule below. Note that all games will air on NFL Game Pass International.

Preseason

Game Packers record Date and time TV Green Bay Packers 36, Cincinnati Bengals 19 1-0 Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. BST NFL Network, NFL+ New England Patriots 21, Green Bay Packers 17 1-1 Saturday, August 19, 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST NFL+ Green Bay Packers 19, Seattle Seahawks 15 2-1 Saturday, August 26, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST NFL+

Regular season

Game Packers record

Date and time TV Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, September 10, 4:25 p.m. ET / 9:25 p.m. BST Fox Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, September 17, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints Sunday, September 24, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Thursday, September 28, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. BST Prime Video, TBA local network in Green Bay Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers Monday, October 9, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. BST My5, ESPN, ESPN+ BYE N/A N/A Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, October 22, 4:25 p.m. ET /9:25 p.m. BST CBS, Paramount Plus Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Sunday, October 29, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST Fox Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams Sunday, November 5, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT Fox Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 12, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT CBS, Paramount Plus Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, November 19, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT Fox Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday, November 23, 12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST Fox Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, December 3, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT NBC, Peacock New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Monday, December 11, 8:15 p.m. ET / 1:15 a.m. GMT ABC, ESPN+ Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 17, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT Fox Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT Fox Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 31, 8:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 a.m. GMT Fox Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Saturday, January 6, OR Sunday, January 7, TBD TBD

2023 Green Bay Packers key players

Nearly five years ago, Love completed 64% of his passes for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns, and six interceptions as a sophomore at Utah State. Although Love’s numbers took a step back (including a 20-17 TD-INT ratio) as a junior in 2019, he did enough to earn a first-round selection in the 2020 draft. Love had enough pressure in replacing Rodgers, but let’s not dismiss the potential difficulties in starting for the first time in four years.

Love will love (heh heh) handing the ball off to running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, who combined for 1,891 yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 2022. Can the veteran teammates become only the eighth duo in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in the same season? Second-year receivers Christian Watson (41 catches, 611 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns from scrimmage as a rookie) and Romeo Doubs (42 catches, 425 yards, and three scores) look to emerge as trustworthy targets for Love, especially after Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb joined Rodgers in New York.

David Bakhtiari is one of the league’s top left tackles when healthy, though he’s only played 24 of a possible 50 regular-season games since 2020. Love can at least try to rest easy knowing reliable guards Elgton Jenkins and Jon Runyan Jr. are tasked with keeping him upright. Veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander earned second-team All-Pro honors for the second time in three seasons last year and is the established leader on a solid Packers defense. Pass-rusher Rashan Gary (six sacks in 2022) and second-year linebacker Quay Walker (121 tackles, three forced fumbles, and five tackles for loss) are dark-horse Pro Bowl candidates, even more if they can feast on quarterbacks in division play.

Super Bowl 58 odds

Will Aaron Jones and the Packers finally bring a championship to Green Bay? Here are the latest Super Bowl odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +600 Philadelphia Eagles +800 Buffalo Bills +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1000 San Francisco 49ers +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1300 Baltimore Ravens +1800 New York Jets +1800 Detroit Lions +2100 Los Angeles Chargers +2100 Miami Dolphins +2100 Jacksonville Jaguars +2800 Cleveland Browns +3000 Minnesota Vikings +3500 Seattle Seahawks +3500 Green Bay Packers +4000 New Orleans Saints +4000

How many championships have the Green Bay Packers won?

As of 2023, the Green Bay Packers own 13 total NFL championships, the first three (1929-31) coming before the league established a playoff system in 1933. The Packers have won four Super Bowls, the most recent coming following the 2010 season. You can find the Packers’ complete championship history, dating back to the pre-Super Bowl days, below.

Game Date Final score MVP 1929 champions in pre-playoff era N/A N/A N/A 1930 champions in pre-playoff era N/A N/A N/A 1931 champions in pre-playoff era N/A N/A N/A 1936 NFL Championship December 13, 1936 Green Bay Packers 21, Boston Redskins 6 N/A 1939 NFL Championship December 10, 1939 Green Bay Packers 27, New York Giants 0 N/A 1944 NFL Championship December 17, 1944 Green Bay Packers 14, New York Giants 7 N/A 1961 NFL Championship December 31, 1961 Green Bay Packers 37, New York Giants 0 Paul Hornung, RB/P 1962 NFL Championship December 30, 1962 Green Bay Packers 16, New York Giants 7 Ray Nitschke, LB 1965 NFL Championship January 2, 1966 Green Bay Packers 23, Cleveland Browns 12 Jim Taylor, FB Super Bowl 1 (I) January 15, 1967 Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10 Bart Starr, QB Super Bowl 2 (II) January 14, 1968 Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14 Bart Starr, QB Super Bowl 31 (XXXI) January 26, 1997 Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21 Desmond Howard, WR/KR Super Bowl 45 (XLV) February 6, 2011 Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25 Aaron Rodgers, QB

