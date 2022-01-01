Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Threat Manager: Block app trackers in a tap

Threat Manager: Block app trackers in one tap

Take back some control over what companies know about you and what you do online through apps and websites. Introducing Threat Manager—included in your ExpressVPN subscription.

What is Threat Manager?

Ever notice that you start seeing lots of related ads after using an app or a website? That’s because various online services—especially apps—record and then share your activity with third-party companies. This collected information is then used to serve you more targeted ads and content, and this entire process usually happens without your knowledge or consent.

Many popular web browsers now include features that limit the third-party companies that websites can communicate with, reducing the amount of unauthorized sharing. However, this doesn’t cover all browsers and often doesn’t apply to apps—which is where Threat Manager comes in.

what is threat manager targeted advertising

Built to complement your VPN experience, Threat Manager prevents all apps and websites on your device from communicating with a set of third parties known to track activity or engage in malicious behavior. This gives you more control over your online privacy and how your data is being used.

How does Threat Manager work?

Enhance vpn threat manager

Threat Manager prevents any part of your device from communicating with servers that are listed on our “blocklist” of trackers and malicious sites. We update this blocklist regularly with each new app version.

Threat Manager is currently available within the ExpressVPN app for iOS, Mac, and Linux.

Read more about setting up Threat Manager here.

Enhance your VPN experience with Threat Manager

A VPN makes sure that operators of the pipes of the internet, such as your internet service provider (ISP) and its subcontractors, cannot see what you do online. But even so, any app or website that you use might record your activities and share that data with third parties.

For example, a news app or website might record which articles you’ve read and share that data with another company, which uses this information to build a digital profile on you. Your digital profile may then be used to help other companies decide which ads and articles to show you. Threat Manager helps to limit some of this sharing.

threat manager blocklist

This means when you use ExpressVPN with Threat Manager, not only is your online traffic shielded from some companies, but the activity that does get collected is not shared as widely. Threat Manager also follows ExpressVPN’s privacy policy of never keeping activity logs or connection logs, so you can browse with greater privacy.

