Threat Manager: Block app trackers in a tap

Ever notice that you start seeing lots of related ads after using an app or a website? That’s because various online services—especially apps—record and then share your activity with third-party companies. This collected information is then used to serve you more targeted ads and content, and this entire process usually happens without your knowledge or consent.

Many popular web browsers now include features that limit the third-party companies that websites can communicate with, reducing the amount of unauthorized sharing. However, this doesn’t cover all browsers and often doesn’t apply to apps—which is where Threat Manager comes in.