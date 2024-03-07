How to live stream Minnesota Twins games in 2024

We know you want to live stream Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins during the 2024 season, and we’re here to help! To safely and securely enjoy baseball with ExpressVPN, just follow these easy steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, fans living anywhere from the United Kingdom and France to Hong Kong and Japan can tune into MLB.TV International to watch baseball! Head to your preferred streaming platform, such as MLB.TV or YouTube TV. Let’s go Twins!

Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a VPN to live stream Twins games from another country?

Some users watch MLB games by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch MLB games?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch MLB games, baseball fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

Best VPN for watching Twins games

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely live streaming MLB games. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to live stream the Minnesota Twins on MLB.TV

Price: 30 USD/month or 150 USD/season

Baseball fans looking to live stream Byron Buxton, Pablo López, and the Minnesota Twins should look no further than the MLB.TV app, which remains the most comprehensive and affordable option for streaming the entire 2024 MLB season. MLB.TV International users can live stream the Home Run Derby, All-Star Game, and postseason without blackouts. MLB.TV also offers a multiview feature, allowing subscribers to watch up to four games at once on supported Apple TV, Fire TV, and Google TV devices. The service comes with a 7-day free trial, and also offers a monthly option.

Please note that blackouts still apply to MLB.TV users in the United States, Canada, and Guam. Major League Baseball’s official website offers a help center where you can learn which games are blacked out in your area by inputting your ZIP code.

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch Twins games with free trials

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: Bally Sports North, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, TBS

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, especially if you want the MLB Network, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream MLB games if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. DirecTV Stream also allows Twins fans to watch in-market games on Bally Sports North. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

Watch Baseball on DirecTV Stream

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month and up

Channels: Bally Sports North, ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network

On the downside, Fubo does not offer TBS, which airs national games on Tuesdays and select postseason games. However, fans from the United States can watch baseball games airing on Turner channels through Fubo if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which cost 10 USD/month. Twins supporters can catch in-market games on Bally Sports North.

The “Sports Plus” package that includes MLB Network costs an additional 11 USD per month. Fubo also announced that it will include MLB.TV as an add-on for 25 USD/month, though standard blackout rules still apply. Fubo comes with a 7-day free trial.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Live Stream MLB on Fubo

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, FS1, FS2, TBS

YouTube TV offers Americans a variety of channels that carry MLB games, and the subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial. However, note that YouTube TV no longer carries MLB Network following a carriage dispute in 2023. As of 2024, YouTube TV also does not offer Bally Sports North.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Stream YouTube TV With a VPN

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 25 USD/month for the MLB.TV add-on

Amazon Prime offers MLB.TV as an add-on for 25 USD/month (on top of the regular 139 USD annual membership). There’s a 30-day free trial available.

Watch Prime Video With a VPN

Apple TV+

Price: 14 USD/month (seven-day free trial)

MLB games are back on AppleTV+ for the 2024 season! You can catch Friday Night Baseball throughout the year on Apple TV+. Although the games are no longer free, AppleTV+ does offer a 7-day free trial you can take advantage of. Although blackouts do not apply, please note that the games will exclusively air on Apple TV+. However, you can still listen to the radio feed via the MLB app.

Watch Apple TV+ With a VPN

Other ways to live stream the Minnesota Twins in 2024

ESPN+

Price: 11 USD/month

ESPN+ will often simulcast MLB games airing on ESPN or ESPN 2 throughout the 2024 season. Select regular-season Twins games may also be available on ESPN+. Please note that a valid TV subscription, either to a traditional cable company or a cord-cutting service like YouTube TV, is typically required to stream MLB broadcasts on ESPN+.

Watch Twins Games on ESPN

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, TBS

Sling TV includes channels that carry MLB games, such as ESPN, MLB Network, TBS, Fox, and FS1, as well as some regional sports networks. To get all of these channels, American subscribers need to get Sling Orange as well as Sling Blue. Use the “Sports Extra” add-on for Sling TV in order to watch MLB Network for an extra 10 USD/month. Please note that Sling does not offer Bally Sports North.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Stream the Twins With Sling

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, Fox, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, TBS, select regional sports networks

Hulu+Live TV offers most of the national channels broadcasting MLB for American fans. However, Americans cannot watch Bally Sports North on Hulu, nor will they have access to a free trial.

How to Stream Hulu With a VPN

How to listen to Minnesota Twins games in 2024

Some users may prefer to listen to Minnesota Twins games. ExpressVPN allows users to safely and securely enjoy their favorite MLB teams via audio-only methods.

MLB At Bat

Price: 4 USD/month or 30 USD/year

MLB.TV offers an audio-only option called MLB At Bat. Fans can listen to every Twins game live without needing to worry about blackouts. MLB At Bat costs 30 USD for the entire season. However, fans who purchase the single-team or all-team MLB.TV packages can also listen to the radio feed.

Stream Sports With ExpressVPN

2024 Minnesota Twins schedule

You can find the Minnesota Twins’ complete schedule on their official website. Please note that game times are subject to change.

2024 Minnesota Twins national TV schedule

Baseball fans can catch Byron Buxton and the Twins on national TV throughout the 2024 season. Please note game times, and potentially networks, are subject to change.

March

No nationally televised games at this time.

April

Game Date and time Network Minnesota Twins 7, Chicago White Sox 0 Monday, April 22, 7:40 p.m. ET / 12:40 a.m. BST FS1 Minnesota Twins 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Monday, April 29, 7:40 p.m. ET / 12:40 a.m. BST FS1

May

Game Date and time Network New York Yankees 5, Minnesota Twins 1 Tuesday, May 14, 7:40 p.m. ET / 12:40 a.m. BST TBS Cleveland Guardians 3, Minnesota Twins 2 Friday, May 17, 7:05 p.m. ET / 12:05 a.m. BST AppleTV+

June

Game Date and time Network Minnesota Twins 4, Houston Astros 3 Sunday, June 2, 1:05 p.m. ET / 6:05 p.m. BST Roku Channel New York Yankees 5, Minnesota Twins 1 Tuesday, June 4, 7:40 p.m. ET / 12:40 a.m. BST TBS Pittsburgh Pirates 3, Minnesota Twins 0 Friday, June 7, 6:30 p.m. ET / 11:50 p.m. BST AppleTV+

July

Game Date and time Network Minnesota Twins 4, San Francisco Giants 2 Saturday, July 13, 7:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 a.m. BST Fox Milwaukee Brewers 8, Minnesota Twins 4 Sunday, July 21, 1:05 p.m. ET / 6:05 p.m. BST Roku Channel

August

Game Date and time Network Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Thursday, August 15, 8:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 a.m. BST FS1 San Diego Padres vs. Minnesota Twins Monday, August 19, 9:40 p.m. ET / 2:40 a.m. BST FS1

September

Game Date and time Network Minnesota Twins vs. Cincinnati Reds Sunday, September 15, 1:05 p.m. ET / 6:05 p.m. BST Roku Channel

Hit a Home Run With ExpressVPN!

When was the last time the Minnesota Twins won the World Series?

The Minnesota Twins last won the World Series in 1991, when they knocked off John Smoltz and the Atlanta Braves in seven games. Twins ace Jack Morris earned World Series MVP honors after going 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in three Fall Classic starts.

2024 World Series odds

Will Carlos Correa and the Twins win the 2024 World Series? Here are the latest odds according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Odds Los Angeles Dodgers +320 Philadelphia Phillies +460 New York Yankees +550 Baltimore Orioles +650 Atlanta Braves +1300 Houston Astros +1300 Minnesota Twins +1700 Cleveland Guardians +2100 Seattle Mariners +2100 Milwaukee Brewers +2300

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.