Home Stream Sports Tennis Cincinnati Open

Live stream Cincinnati Open (Cincinnati Masters) 2023 online

Updated: August 4, 2023

Stream every game from August 13–20!

Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Watch live streams of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters, which is a key warm-up event for the US Open, which begins just two weeks later. The event (also branded as the 2023 Western & Southern Open) is shaping up to be a star-studded affair, with a number of top players in both the men’s and women’s competition. World No. 1 and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will both be vying to meet in the final, while 2019 champion Daniil Medvedev is another to watch in the men’s bracket. On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are the top seeds and could go all the way, but will still face competition from the likes of Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, and teenage phenom Coco Gauff. Read on to learn all the ways to live stream the Cincinnati Open securely with a VPN.

  
EventWestern & Southern Open (Cincinnati Open)
DateAugust 13–20, 2023
LocationCincinnati, Ohio, United States
VenueLindner Family Tennis Center
SurfaceHard court 

How to watch the 2023 Cincinnati Open online

You can watch Cincinnati Open (Western & Southern Open) live streams securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States.
  3. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel.
  4. Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch the Cincinnati Open 2023 in your country?

Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Cincinnati Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand.

Watch the Cincinnati Open in the U.S.

Tennis Channel

Price: 110 USD/year
Country: United States

You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the Cincinnati Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Australian Open. 

Get ExpressVPN

Sling TV

Price: 51 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Cincinnati Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV

Price: 84 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Cincinnati Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Cincinnati Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription). 

Stream Fubo With a VPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 100 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States

You can live stream matches from the Cincinnati Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch the Cincinnati Open in the United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 6 GBP/month and up
Country: UK

Viewers in the UK can stream the Cincinnati Open on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is also a great way to watch other sport including 20 Premier League games live and exclusive every season.

Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe, and you cannot change your Prime Video region even when traveling.

Watch Prime Video With a VPN

Watch the Cincinnati Open in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month
Country: Canada

Stream the Cincinnati Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance. 

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the Cincinnati Open in Australia

bEIN Sports

Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year
Country: Australia

In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Cincinnati Open live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis, motorsports and more. 

Get ExpressVPN

Watch the Cincinnati Open in Germany

Sky Deutschland

Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year
Channel: Sky Sports Tennis
Country: Germany

In Germany, fans can stream the Cincinnati Open as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing. 

Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.

Get ExpressVPN

Cincinnati Open 2023 schedule

DateTimeRound
Saturday, August 1210:00TennisQualifyingSession 1
Sunday, August 1310:00TennisQualifyingSession 2 (Day)
18:00TennisFirst RoundSession 3 (Night)
Monday, August 1411:00TennisFirst RoundSession 4 (Day)
19:00TennisFirst RoundSession 5 (Night)
Tuesday, August 1511:00TennisFirst & Second RoundsSession 6 (Day)
19:00TennisFirst & Second RoundsSession 7 (Night)
Wednesday, August 1611:00TennisSecond RoundSession 8 (Day)
19:00TennisSecond RoundSession 9 (Night)
Thursday, August 1711:00TennisThird RoundSession 10 (Day)
19:00TennisThird RoundSession 11 (Night)
Friday, August 1811:00TennisQuarterfinalsSession 12 (Day)
19:00TennisQuarterfinalsSession 13 (Night)
Saturday, August 1911:00TennisSemifinalsSession 14 (Day)
18:00TennisMen’s Singles SemifinalsSession 15 (Night)
Women’s Doubles FinalSession 15 (Night)
Sunday, August 2012:00TennisMen’s Doubles FinalSession 16
TennisWomen’s Singles FinalSession 16
TennisMen’s Singles FinalSession 16

Which players are taking part in the Cincinnati Open 2023?

ATP Masters 1000 entry list

SeedNameEntry rank
1Carlos Alcaraz1
2Novak Djokovic2
3Daniil Medvedev3
4Casper Ruud4
5Stefanos Tsitsipas5
6Holger Rune6
7Andrey Rublev7
8Jannik Sinner8
9Taylor Fritz9
10Frances Tiafoe10
11Karen Khachanov11
12Felix Auger-Aliassime12
13Cameron Norrie13
14Tommy Paul14
15Borna Coric15
16Alexander Zverev19
Hubert Hurkacz17
Lorenzo Musetti16
Alex de Minaur18
Grigor Dimitrov21
Francisco Cerundolo20
Denis Shapovalov23
Jan-Lennard Struff24
Alexander Bublik27
Sebastian Korda28
Adrian Mannarino38
Nicolas Jarry26
Christopher Eubanks31
Daniel Evans29
Yoshihito Nishioka30
Roberto Bautista Agut25
Jiri Lehecka33
Tomas Martin Etcheverry34
Nick Kyrgios37
Ugo Humbert40
Tallon Griekspoor36
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina35
Matteo Berrettini32
Lorenzo Sonego42
Ben Shelton39
Andy Murray41
(WC) J.J. Wolf
(WC) Stan Wawrinka
Marin Cilic21
Gael Monfils35
Milos Raonic33

WTA 1000 entry list

SeedNameEntry Rank
1Iga Swiatek1
2Aryna Sabalenka2
3Elena Rybakina3
4Jessica Pegula4
5Caroline Garcia5
6Ons Jabeur6
7Coco Gauff7
8Petra Kvitova8
9Maria Sakkari9
10Marketa Vondrousova10
11Daria Kasatkina11
12Barbora Krejcikova12
13Beatriz Haddad Maia13
14Veronika Kudermetova14
15Belinda Bencic15
16Madison Keys16
17Liudmila Samsonova17
18Karolina Muchova18
19Victoria Azarenka19
20Jelena Ostapenko20
21Ekaterina Alexandrova21
22Donna Vekic22

What is the prize money for the Cincinnati Open?

The prize money for the 2023 Cincinnati Open stands at 6,600,000 USD for the men’s tournament and 2,788,468 for the women’s.

Recent Cincinnati Open winners

Men’s singles

YearChampions
2022Borna Ćorić (Croatia)
2021Alexander Zverev (Germany)
2020Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
2019Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
2018Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
2017Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)
2016Marin Čilić (Croatia)
2015Roger Federer (Switzerland)
2014Roger Federer (Switzerland)
2013Rafael Nadal (Spain)
2012Roger Federer (Switzerland)
2011Andy Murray (UK)
2010Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Women’s singles

YearChampions
2022Caroline Garcia (France)
2021Ashleigh Barty (Australia)
2020Victoria Azarenka (Belerus)
2019Madison Keys (United States)
2018Kiki Bertens (Netherlands)
2017Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain)
2016Karolína Plíšková (Czech Republic)
2015Serena Williams (United States)
2014Serena Williams (United States)
2013Victoria Azarenka (Belerus)
2012Li Na (China)
2011Maria Sharapova (Russia)
2010Kim Clijsters (Belgium)
Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ for tennis live streams

Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
stream new movies and tv shows with a vpn
Stream New Shows & Movies
Get ExpressVPN
See our top picks for what to stream this month

You may also like

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Choose language

Need help? Chat with us!
stream on your phone with a VPN
Need step-by-step streaming help?
Chat With Us

24-HOUR LIVE CHAT SUPPORT