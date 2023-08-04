Watch live streams of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters, which is a key warm-up event for the US Open, which begins just two weeks later. The event (also branded as the 2023 Western & Southern Open) is shaping up to be a star-studded affair, with a number of top players in both the men’s and women’s competition. World No. 1 and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will both be vying to meet in the final, while 2019 champion Daniil Medvedev is another to watch in the men’s bracket. On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are the top seeds and could go all the way, but will still face competition from the likes of Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, and teenage phenom Coco Gauff. Read on to learn all the ways to live stream the Cincinnati Open securely with a VPN.

Event Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati Open) Date August 13–20, 2023 Location Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Venue Lindner Family Tennis Center Surface Hard court

How to watch the 2023 Cincinnati Open online

You can watch Cincinnati Open (Western & Southern Open) live streams securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel . Tune in and enjoy the matches!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Where to watch the Cincinnati Open 2023 in your country?

Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Cincinnati Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand.

Watch the Cincinnati Open in the U.S.

Tennis Channel

Price: 110 USD/year

Country: United States

You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the Cincinnati Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Australian Open.

Sling TV

Price: 51 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Cincinnati Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.

How to Stream With Sling

YouTube TV

Price: 84 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Cincinnati Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.

Watch YouTube With ExpressVPN

Fubo

Price: 85 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Cincinnati Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).

Stream Fubo With a VPN

DirecTV Stream

Price: 100 USD/month

Channel: Tennis Channel

Country: United States

You can live stream matches from the Cincinnati Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.

Watch With DirecTV Stream

Watch the Cincinnati Open in the United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Price: 6 GBP/month and up

Country: UK

Viewers in the UK can stream the Cincinnati Open on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is also a great way to watch other sport including 20 Premier League games live and exclusive every season.

Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe, and you cannot change your Prime Video region even when traveling.

Watch Prime Video With a VPN

Watch the Cincinnati Open in Canada

TSN+

Price: 20 CAD/month

Country: Canada

Stream the Cincinnati Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.

Watch the Cincinnati Open in Australia

bEIN Sports

Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year

Country: Australia

In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Cincinnati Open live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis, motorsports and more.

Watch the Cincinnati Open in Germany

Sky Deutschland

Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year

Channel: Sky Sports Tennis

Country: Germany

In Germany, fans can stream the Cincinnati Open as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing.

Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.

Cincinnati Open 2023 schedule

Date Time Round Saturday, August 12 10:00 Tennis Qualifying Session 1 Sunday, August 13 10:00 Tennis Qualifying Session 2 (Day) 18:00 Tennis First Round Session 3 (Night) Monday, August 14 11:00 Tennis First Round Session 4 (Day) 19:00 Tennis First Round Session 5 (Night) Tuesday, August 15 11:00 Tennis First & Second Rounds Session 6 (Day) 19:00 Tennis First & Second Rounds Session 7 (Night) Wednesday, August 16 11:00 Tennis Second Round Session 8 (Day) 19:00 Tennis Second Round Session 9 (Night) Thursday, August 17 11:00 Tennis Third Round Session 10 (Day) 19:00 Tennis Third Round Session 11 (Night) Friday, August 18 11:00 Tennis Quarterfinals Session 12 (Day) 19:00 Tennis Quarterfinals Session 13 (Night) Saturday, August 19 11:00 Tennis Semifinals Session 14 (Day) 18:00 Tennis Men’s Singles Semifinals Session 15 (Night) Women’s Doubles Final Session 15 (Night) Sunday, August 20 12:00 Tennis Men’s Doubles Final Session 16 Tennis Women’s Singles Final Session 16 Tennis Men’s Singles Final Session 16

Which players are taking part in the Cincinnati Open 2023?

ATP Masters 1000 entry list

Seed Name Entry rank 1 Carlos Alcaraz 1 2 Novak Djokovic 2 3 Daniil Medvedev 3 4 Casper Ruud 4 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 5 6 Holger Rune 6 7 Andrey Rublev 7 8 Jannik Sinner 8 9 Taylor Fritz 9 10 Frances Tiafoe 10 11 Karen Khachanov 11 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime 12 13 Cameron Norrie 13 14 Tommy Paul 14 15 Borna Coric 15 16 Alexander Zverev 19 Hubert Hurkacz 17 Lorenzo Musetti 16 Alex de Minaur 18 Grigor Dimitrov 21 Francisco Cerundolo 20 Denis Shapovalov 23 Jan-Lennard Struff 24 Alexander Bublik 27 Sebastian Korda 28 Adrian Mannarino 38 Nicolas Jarry 26 Christopher Eubanks 31 Daniel Evans 29 Yoshihito Nishioka 30 Roberto Bautista Agut 25 Jiri Lehecka 33 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 34 Nick Kyrgios 37 Ugo Humbert 40 Tallon Griekspoor 36 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 35 Matteo Berrettini 32 Lorenzo Sonego 42 Ben Shelton 39 Andy Murray 41 (WC) J.J. Wolf (WC) Stan Wawrinka Marin Cilic 21 Gael Monfils 35 Milos Raonic 33

WTA 1000 entry list

Seed Name Entry Rank 1 Iga Swiatek 1 2 Aryna Sabalenka 2 3 Elena Rybakina 3 4 Jessica Pegula 4 5 Caroline Garcia 5 6 Ons Jabeur 6 7 Coco Gauff 7 8 Petra Kvitova 8 9 Maria Sakkari 9 10 Marketa Vondrousova 10 11 Daria Kasatkina 11 12 Barbora Krejcikova 12 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia 13 14 Veronika Kudermetova 14 15 Belinda Bencic 15 16 Madison Keys 16 17 Liudmila Samsonova 17 18 Karolina Muchova 18 19 Victoria Azarenka 19 20 Jelena Ostapenko 20 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova 21 22 Donna Vekic 22

What is the prize money for the Cincinnati Open?

The prize money for the 2023 Cincinnati Open stands at 6,600,000 USD for the men’s tournament and 2,788,468 for the women’s.

Recent Cincinnati Open winners

Men’s singles

Year Champions 2022 Borna Ćorić (Croatia) 2021 Alexander Zverev (Germany) 2020 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2019 Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 2018 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 2017 Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 2016 Marin Čilić (Croatia) 2015 Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2014 Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2013 Rafael Nadal (Spain) 2012 Roger Federer (Switzerland) 2011 Andy Murray (UK) 2010 Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Women’s singles

Year Champions 2022 Caroline Garcia (France) 2021 Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 2020 Victoria Azarenka (Belerus) 2019 Madison Keys (United States) 2018 Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 2017 Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 2016 Karolína Plíšková (Czech Republic) 2015 Serena Williams (United States) 2014 Serena Williams (United States) 2013 Victoria Azarenka (Belerus) 2012 Li Na (China) 2011 Maria Sharapova (Russia) 2010 Kim Clijsters (Belgium)

