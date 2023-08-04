Watch live streams of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters, which is a key warm-up event for the US Open, which begins just two weeks later. The event (also branded as the 2023 Western & Southern Open) is shaping up to be a star-studded affair, with a number of top players in both the men’s and women’s competition. World No. 1 and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will both be vying to meet in the final, while 2019 champion Daniil Medvedev is another to watch in the men’s bracket. On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are the top seeds and could go all the way, but will still face competition from the likes of Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, and teenage phenom Coco Gauff. Read on to learn all the ways to live stream the Cincinnati Open securely with a VPN.
|Event
|Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati Open)
|Date
|August 13–20, 2023
|Location
|Cincinnati, Ohio, United States
|Venue
|Lindner Family Tennis Center
|Surface
|Hard court
How to watch the 2023 Cincinnati Open online
You can watch Cincinnati Open (Western & Southern Open) live streams securely with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcast you want to watch. For example, if you would like to see the U.S. broadcast, connect to a server in the United States.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like the Tennis Channel.
- Tune in and enjoy the matches!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Where to watch the Cincinnati Open 2023 in your country?
Several broadcasters will carry coverage of the 2023 Cincinnati Open games—available to stream live online or on-demand.
Watch the Cincinnati Open in the U.S.
Tennis Channel
Price: 110 USD/year
Country: United States
You can get a standalone subscription to the Tennis Channel to live stream all the games from the Cincinnati Open, as well as matches from other major tournaments like the Australian Open.
Sling TV
Price: 51 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s Sports package add-on, which is available for an extra 11 USD/month and allows you to live stream all the games from the Cincinnati Open and have access to other channels, including NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and beIN SPORTS.
YouTube TV
Price: 84 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
YouTube TV’s Sports Plus add-on (extra 11 USD/month on top of the 73 USD/month subscription) includes the Tennis Channel for live streaming the Cincinnati Open. The package also comes with beIN SPORTS, FOX Soccer Plus, and NFL RedZone.
Fubo
Price: 85 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
With Fubo, you can access all the games from the Cincinnati Open via the Tennis Channel—available through the Sports Lite and Sports Plus add-on packages (extra 10 USD/month and 11 USD/month, respectively, on top of the 74 USD/month subscription).
DirecTV Stream
Price: 100 USD/month
Channel: Tennis Channel
Country: United States
You can live stream matches from the Cincinnati Open on the Tennis Channel, which you can access by subscribing to DirecTV Stream’s Choice package.
Watch the Cincinnati Open in the United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Price: 6 GBP/month and up
Country: UK
Viewers in the UK can stream the Cincinnati Open on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is also a great way to watch other sport including 20 Premier League games live and exclusive every season.
Note: You may need a UK payment method to subscribe, and you cannot change your Prime Video region even when traveling.
Watch the Cincinnati Open in Canada
TSN+
Price: 20 CAD/month
Country: Canada
Stream the Cincinnati Open as well as other tennis tournaments on TSN+ in Canada. While it doesn’t offer a free trial, TSN+ does allow users to purchase a one-day pass for less than 11 CAD (which is handy if you only want to watch a specific game or the final). Check the broadcast schedule in advance.
Watch the Cincinnati Open in Australia
bEIN Sports
Price: 15 AUD/month or 150 AUD/year
Country: Australia
In Australia, you can stream all the action from the 2023 Cincinnati Open live on beIN Sport, which also carries a host of events across soccer, tennis, motorsports and more.
Watch the Cincinnati Open in Germany
Sky Deutschland
Price: 28 EUR/month or 240 EUR/year
Channel: Sky Sports Tennis
Country: Germany
In Germany, fans can stream the Cincinnati Open as well as other tennis tournaments via the Sky Ticket streaming service. Check the broadcaster’s schedule in advance to see when the games are showing.
Note: You may need a German payment method to subscribe.
Cincinnati Open 2023 schedule
|Date
|Time
|Round
|Saturday, August 12
|10:00
|Tennis
|Qualifying
|Session 1
|Sunday, August 13
|10:00
|Tennis
|Qualifying
|Session 2 (Day)
|18:00
|Tennis
|First Round
|Session 3 (Night)
|Monday, August 14
|11:00
|Tennis
|First Round
|Session 4 (Day)
|19:00
|Tennis
|First Round
|Session 5 (Night)
|Tuesday, August 15
|11:00
|Tennis
|First & Second Rounds
|Session 6 (Day)
|19:00
|Tennis
|First & Second Rounds
|Session 7 (Night)
|Wednesday, August 16
|11:00
|Tennis
|Second Round
|Session 8 (Day)
|19:00
|Tennis
|Second Round
|Session 9 (Night)
|Thursday, August 17
|11:00
|Tennis
|Third Round
|Session 10 (Day)
|19:00
|Tennis
|Third Round
|Session 11 (Night)
|Friday, August 18
|11:00
|Tennis
|Quarterfinals
|Session 12 (Day)
|19:00
|Tennis
|Quarterfinals
|Session 13 (Night)
|Saturday, August 19
|11:00
|Tennis
|Semifinals
|Session 14 (Day)
|18:00
|Tennis
|Men’s Singles Semifinals
|Session 15 (Night)
|Women’s Doubles Final
|Session 15 (Night)
|Sunday, August 20
|12:00
|Tennis
|Men’s Doubles Final
|Session 16
|Tennis
|Women’s Singles Final
|Session 16
|Tennis
|Men’s Singles Final
|Session 16
Which players are taking part in the Cincinnati Open 2023?
ATP Masters 1000 entry list
|Seed
|Name
|Entry rank
|1
|Carlos Alcaraz
|1
|2
|Novak Djokovic
|2
|3
|Daniil Medvedev
|3
|4
|Casper Ruud
|4
|5
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|5
|6
|Holger Rune
|6
|7
|Andrey Rublev
|7
|8
|Jannik Sinner
|8
|9
|Taylor Fritz
|9
|10
|Frances Tiafoe
|10
|11
|Karen Khachanov
|11
|12
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|12
|13
|Cameron Norrie
|13
|14
|Tommy Paul
|14
|15
|Borna Coric
|15
|16
|Alexander Zverev
|19
|Hubert Hurkacz
|17
|Lorenzo Musetti
|16
|Alex de Minaur
|18
|Grigor Dimitrov
|21
|Francisco Cerundolo
|20
|Denis Shapovalov
|23
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|24
|Alexander Bublik
|27
|Sebastian Korda
|28
|Adrian Mannarino
|38
|Nicolas Jarry
|26
|Christopher Eubanks
|31
|Daniel Evans
|29
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|30
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|25
|Jiri Lehecka
|33
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|34
|Nick Kyrgios
|37
|Ugo Humbert
|40
|Tallon Griekspoor
|36
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|35
|Matteo Berrettini
|32
|Lorenzo Sonego
|42
|Ben Shelton
|39
|Andy Murray
|41
|(WC) J.J. Wolf
|(WC) Stan Wawrinka
|Marin Cilic
|21
|Gael Monfils
|35
|Milos Raonic
|33
WTA 1000 entry list
|Seed
|Name
|Entry Rank
|1
|Iga Swiatek
|1
|2
|Aryna Sabalenka
|2
|3
|Elena Rybakina
|3
|4
|Jessica Pegula
|4
|5
|Caroline Garcia
|5
|6
|Ons Jabeur
|6
|7
|Coco Gauff
|7
|8
|Petra Kvitova
|8
|9
|Maria Sakkari
|9
|10
|Marketa Vondrousova
|10
|11
|Daria Kasatkina
|11
|12
|Barbora Krejcikova
|12
|13
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|13
|14
|Veronika Kudermetova
|14
|15
|Belinda Bencic
|15
|16
|Madison Keys
|16
|17
|Liudmila Samsonova
|17
|18
|Karolina Muchova
|18
|19
|Victoria Azarenka
|19
|20
|Jelena Ostapenko
|20
|21
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|21
|22
|Donna Vekic
|22
What is the prize money for the Cincinnati Open?
The prize money for the 2023 Cincinnati Open stands at 6,600,000 USD for the men’s tournament and 2,788,468 for the women’s.
Recent Cincinnati Open winners
Men’s singles
|Year
|Champions
|2022
|Borna Ćorić (Croatia)
|2021
|Alexander Zverev (Germany)
|2020
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|2019
|Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
|2018
|Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
|2017
|Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)
|2016
|Marin Čilić (Croatia)
|2015
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|2014
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|2013
|Rafael Nadal (Spain)
|2012
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
|2011
|Andy Murray (UK)
|2010
|Roger Federer (Switzerland)
Women’s singles
|Year
|Champions
|2022
|Caroline Garcia (France)
|2021
|Ashleigh Barty (Australia)
|2020
|Victoria Azarenka (Belerus)
|2019
|Madison Keys (United States)
|2018
|Kiki Bertens (Netherlands)
|2017
|Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain)
|2016
|Karolína Plíšková (Czech Republic)
|2015
|Serena Williams (United States)
|2014
|Serena Williams (United States)
|2013
|Victoria Azarenka (Belerus)
|2012
|Li Na (China)
|2011
|Maria Sharapova (Russia)
|2010
|Kim Clijsters (Belgium)
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ for tennis live streams
Can I stream tennis on my computer?
Can I stream tennis on my phone or tablet?
Where can I stream this week’s matches?
Check out the event-specific information at the top of this page, which will always list out the date, time, and streaming platforms available to watch the latest tennis events. We’ve also got dedicated pages for each of the Grand Slam tournaments: The Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open.
To watch tennis online, simply follow these steps:
1. Get ExpressVPN
2. Connect to a server location in the country of your preferred broadcaster
3. Log in to your preferred streaming services (such as 9Now)
4. Watch tennis live streams!
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
Does ExpressVPN include a Tennis Channel subscription?
No, ExpressVPN does not come with a Tennis Channel subscription. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to sign up separately. But ExpressVPN does work seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite player from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.