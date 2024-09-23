How to watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea

ExpressVPN allows you to live stream the Liverpool vs. Chelsea match live from any network, even if you’re watching on restricted Wi-Fi at work or school.

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, UK viewers can connect to a UK server and watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea on NOW. Goal!

Get ExpressVPN

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Why you need a VPN to stream Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Some internet and network providers might slow your connection if they think you’re streaming too much. The end result is laggy streams and buffering, which no one wants to happen during the Liverpool-Chelsea match. But by using a VPN, you can encrypt your traffic, keep your online activity private from your ISP, and bypass throttling to watch the Liverpool-Chelsea showdown without any issues.

Suppose you’re working during the Liverpool vs. Chelsea game, and you know that the Wi-Fi at your job blocks streaming services. A VPN could keep your activity encrypted and anonymized, allowing you to unblock streaming platforms with ease so you won’t need to worry about missing a single second of the action.

Best VPN for watching Liverpool vs. Chelsea in 2024

If you’re a soccer fan looking for a way to watch the Liverpool-Chelsea match, you’ll need ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN has a global network of servers in 105 countries, tested for popular sports streaming services that broadcast the EPL, such as NOW or DAZN. Our 10-Gbps servers give you a blazing-fast VPN connection, so you never have to worry about buffering or lag during those tense finishes.

You can connect up to 8 devices to the VPN at once with a single account, so you can watch Liverpool battle Chelsea on your smart TV while your roommates work their way through Disney+’s extensive catalog or binge their favorite Netflix shows on their own devices. Try ExpressVPN now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN

Live stream Liverpool vs. Chelsea in the United Kingdom

NOW

Channels: Sky Sports Football

In the UK, you can stream all 12 Sky Sports channels live and on-demand on NOW without a length contract—including Sky Sports Football, which will air the must-see clash between Liverpool and Chelsea. Grab a day pass if you only want to watch this game, or opt for a monthly pass to catch more EPL games featuring both teams. NOW’s best deal is its six-month package. NOW accepts several payment methods, including PayPal.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea with free trials

Canada

Stream Liverpool vs. Chelsea with a free trial on Fubo

In Canada, you can live stream all 380 EPL games on Fubo’s Soccer and Premium packages. Fubo’s 7-day free trial is a great way for you to watch the Liverpool-Chelsea showdown without committing (and once the game’s done, you can also watch Ligue 1, Serie A, and Coppa Italia games). You may need a Canadian postal code (e.g., G1X 2W1, V9N 9C5) to subscribe.

Get ExpressVPN

New Zealand

Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea with a free trial on Sky Sport Now

In New Zealand, you can live stream Liverpool vs. Chelsea on Sky Sport Now, which carries 12 Sky Sport and ESPN channels. Watch the game at no cost using its 7-day free trial, or watch more EPL games by subscribing for a monthly or annual pass. You can use a variety of payment methods to subscribe, including PayPal.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

France

Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea live streams with Canal+’s free trial

In France, you can watch 380 games of the 2024–25 Premier League season on Canal+, including the upcoming Liverpool-Chelsea showdown. Canal+’s 7-day free trial also lets you stream the game for free.

Other ways to watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Australia

Live stream Liverpool vs. Chelsea on Optus Sport

In Australia, you can live stream all 380 Premier League games of the 2024–25 season with Optus Sport, which has the rights to the EPL until 2028. Optus Sport also serves as the home for England’s FA Women’s Super League (WSL). You may need an Australian phone number and payment method to subscribe.

Spain

Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea on DAZN

In Spain, you can catch Premier League live streams on DAZN, which will broadcast every EPL game, including the Liverpool-Chelsea match live and on-demand. DAZN accepts Spanish credit/debit cards and PayPal. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to Spain and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Looking for more ways to live stream Premier League games this season? Check out our EPL hub.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea on all your streaming devices

With just one ExpressVPN subscription, you can connect up to eight devices to the VPN at the same time. So you can live stream the Liverpool-Chelsea match on your smartphone or gaming console while your tablet and smart TV are connected to other servers. With apps for all devices, you’re all set to watch this can’t-miss Premier League showdown at home or on the go.

Get ExpressVPN

When is the Liverpool vs. Chelsea game?

The upcoming match between Liverpool and Chelsea is scheduled for Sunday, October 20, 2024. The game will take place at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium and is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. local time / 11:30 a.m. ET.

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.