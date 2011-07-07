  1. ExpressVPN Home
How to download VPN: Silhouettes of Windows and Mac computers and laptops, iPhones, iPads, routers, smart TVs, and game consoles.

ExpressVPN offers a safe, easy-to-use VPN app for every major platform and solutions for all your favorite devices.

Get set up in just five minutes.

ExpressVPN apps for your favorite devices

VPN for Windows
VPN for Android
VPN for Mac
VPN for iOS
VPN for Linux
VPN for Routers
VPN for Chromebook
VPN for Kindle Fire
VPN for Nook

VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

VPN for Chrome
VPN for Firefox

ExpressVPN for consoles and smart TVs

PlayStation
Apple TV
Xbox
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Nintendo Switch
Samsung Smart TV
All game consoles
All smart TVs

Plus manual setup tutorials for even more devices

Chromecast
Roku
Nvidia Shield

How to download a VPN app in 3 steps

Step 1

Buy VPN: The order button for our blazing-fast service, in flames on a computer screen.

Get ExpressVPN

Step 2

Set up VPN: Webpage showing how to set up ExpressVPN on all your devices.

Visit the setup page

Step 3

Download VPN: The ExpressVPN logo on a computer, tablet, and phone.

Download and install the app

What do you get with ExpressVPN software?

Each VPN app comes with:

ExpressVPN padlocks on phone and computer: ExpressVPN uses best-in-class 256-bit encryption.

Best-in-class 256-bit encryption

With ExpressVPN software, you can direct all of your internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel that protects it from attackers.

A movie reel with film unspooling into an infinity symbol: Get unlimited bandwidth for streaming video.

Unlimited bandwidth

Watch all the streaming video you want and video chat with your friends to your heart’s content. ExpressVPN software never caps your bandwidth.

A blue chat bubble saying "?!" and a red chat bubble saying "ExpressVPN": Get dedicated support, 24/7.

5-star customer support

If you ever have questions about any ExpressVPN app, contact the award-winning ExpressVPN Support Team via live chat or email anytime.

A calendar with money: Try ExpressVPN for 30 days, and if you’re not satisfied, get your money back.

30-day money-back guarantee

If you’re not satisfied with ExpressVPN for any reason in the first 30 days, you can take advantage of our money-back guarantee and get a full refund.

ExpressVPN is not only a VPN for computers

A single subscription can be used simultaneously on five supported devices.


You can install the app on as many devices as you want. If you need to connect more than five devices at the same time, try the ExpressVPN app for routers.

