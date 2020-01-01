Streaming content on several laptops? With ExpressVPN, you can access services blocked in certain countries across any of your devices.
How many devices can connect to ExpressVPN?
Install on every device you own, and use five simultaneously with one subscription. Connect even more simply by installing ExpressVPN on your router.
Install on all of your devices, and connect five at a time
One ExpressVPN subscription allows you to connect up to five different devices, of any platform, at any one time. If your household has an Apple laptop, a Windows PC, an iPad, an iPhone, and a Samsung phone, you can connect them all to the VPN, simultaneously, with the same ExpressVPN subscription.
Keep in mind that you are free to install ExpressVPN on every device you own, no matter how many you have. The only limit is on how many may be actively connected at the same time.
Why get a VPN for multiple devices?
Stream smoothly on all your computers
Stay safe on all your mobile devices
Want to enjoy the internet securely on your mobile phones and tablets? Let ExpressVPN encrypt all of your devices!
Mix it up!
ExpressVPN’s apps allow you to connect your choice of any five devices at once. Any device. Anywhere. Anytime.
ExpressVPN works with everything
Many people never come close to needing five connections at the same time, but if you do, the simultaneous-device policy breaks down like this.
VPN connections: Five at a time
ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for many of the most popular platforms around, including:
Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chromebook computers
Android, iOS, Kindle Fire, Nook HD, and Surface RT mobile devices
Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick and Android TV systems
Supported Wi-Fi router models
You can connect up to five of the above devices to the VPN simultaneously, in any combination.
MediaStreamer connections
With our exclusive MediaStreamer service,* ExpressVPN also supports a range of devices that can’t install a VPN directly, including:
Apple TV and other smart TV systems
PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch gaming consoles
Because MediaStreamer devices are not connecting to the VPN, they do not count against the five-device limit.
* MediaStreamer can let you access content that might otherwise be unavailable, but it does not provide all the security and privacy benefits of a VPN. To enjoy full VPN protection on these devices, or on Roku or Chromecast, connect them to the internet with ExpressVPN for routers.
How to use ExpressVPN on more than five devices
If you need to connect more than five devices to a VPN simultaneously, you have several options:
1. Get ExpressVPN on your router
With ExpressVPN on your router, you can protect every device in your home, all the time. The router counts as only one device, no matter how many phones, computers, or streaming consoles you connect to it.
Buy a router with ExpressVPN preloaded, install it on a supported router yourself, or manually configure your router to use ExpressVPN.
3. Buy an additional subscription
If you’re already an ExpressVPN user, you can purchase an additional subscription from your account page. Each subscription you add to your account allows another five devices to use your account simultaneously.