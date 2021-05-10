The last weekend in May—Memorial Day weekend—normally signals the start of the summer blockbuster season. While 2021 hasn’t quite brought us back to normalcy, it’s been a boon for streaming, as many movies originally slated for theaters have instead been passed off to the likes of Netflix and HBO Max.

Read on for the most anticipated new movies and TV series streaming in May 2021, including an Angelina Jolie-led action thriller, a new Tina Fey comedy series, an Emmy shoo-in miniseries from an Oscar-winning director, and Aziz Ansari’s Netflix show returning from a four-year hiatus.

Army of the Dead



When: May 21

Where: Netflix

Zack Snyder is on a roll in 2021, following up Justice League with this horror-action “zombie heist thriller.” Dave Bautista headlines an international cast portraying a ragtag group of mercenaries who plot a heist on a quarantined Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak.

Cruella

When: May 28

Where: Disney Plus

Emma Stone anchors this live-action origin story of the famous villainess from 101 Dalmations with an even more esteemed Emma (Thompson) as the antagonist. The movie will premiere in theaters simultaneously, and will be available to stream for 30 USD.

Those Who Wish Me Dead

When: May 14

Where: HBO Max

This “neo-Western survival action thriller” comes from so-hot-right- now auteur Taylor Sheridan (who also created another neo-Western, the super popular series Yellowstone). Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry, and many others star; Jolie portrays a smoke-jumping firefighter on the run through fiery wilderness with a 12-year-old boy being pursued by assassins. Sounds pretty exciting! This is HBO Max’s latest film that will air for 30 days from its movie theater premiere date.

The Woman in the Window

When: May 14

Where: Netflix

Four A-listers—Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, and Anthony Mackie—headline this psychological thriller based on a best-selling book. Adams stars as a homebound, agoraphobic psychologist who witnesses a brutal crime from her window and obsessively watches her neighbors.

Girls5EVA

When: Full season available now

Where: Peacock

Fans of 30 Rock and its mile-a-minute jokes will be delighted to know producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock are back at it with this sitcom about an early-aughts musical girl group reunited in middle age. Stars include Busy Philipps, Sara Bareilles, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Halston

When: May 14

Where: Netflix

Ewan McGregor is already generating Emmy heat for this miniseries about the iconic, temperamental designer who defined 1970s fashion and the Studio 54 era. The series is the latest output from super producer Ryan Murphy.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2



When: May 14

Where: Disney Plus

Both meta and mockumentary, this sweet and silly series takes cues from the original, eponymous Disney Channel movie (no Zac Efron in sight, though) and Glee. Portraying a bunch of high schoolers putting on a show, it’s a fun watch for families with older kids, or anyone who enjoys musicals. Pop star Olivia Rodrigo (“Drivers License”) stars.

Law & Order: Organized Crime



When: New episodes weekly

Where: Hulu

Anyone who loves the Law & Order franchise—and in particular its most popular iteration, SVU—surely rejoiced at the return of Christopher Meloni to his iconic role as Detective Elliot Stabler. After a decade away from the force, he’s come back to join a special task force to find his wife’s killer. The series, which premiered April 21, has already thrilled fans by reuniting Stabler with his old partner, Olivia Benson, in a much-anticipated crossover episode.

Master of None Season 3

When: May 23

Where:Netflix

Aziz Ansari’s show returns after a four-year hiatus with a five-episode mini-season called Master of None Presents: Moments in Love, which will focus on Lena Waithe’s character, Denise. Intriguingly, Ansari only appears for a split-second in the trailer that Netflix released.

The Mosquito Coast

When: April 30

Where: Apple TV+

If you love the Netflix shows Ozark and Narcos, this is sort of like a cross between the two: Justin Theroux plays a radical, off-the-grid idealist wanted by the U.S. government who goes on the run in Mexico with his family. Twisty and suspenseful, the series is actually based on a novel by Theroux’s uncle, Paul. Episodes air weekly.

Mr Inbetween Season 3

When: May 26

Where: Hulu

This critical darling from Australian creator-star Scott Brown airs on FX stateside. The dark comedy about a hitman balancing home life with a teenage daughter will conclude with its third season, with each of nine episodes airing weekly.

Mythic Quest Season 2

When: May 7

Where: Apple TV+

The first two episodes of this hilarious workplace comedy about a somewhat dysfunctional video game company premiered on May 7, with a new episode coming each Friday thereafter. For the uninitiated, Rob McElhenney (of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) created and stars in Mythic Quest, which is decidedly more heartfelt and tender than his other comedy hit.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

When: May 4

Where: Disney Plus

Of course this CGI-animated Star Wars series premiered (with back-to-back episodes) on May the 4th! It’s a spinoff of the popular series Clone Wars—but is apparently accessible enough that it can be watched without much prior knowledge of the extensive Star Wars universe. Created by the same producer behind Disney Plus’s massively popular The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch follows a squad of clones making their way through the galaxy following the events of Revenge of the Sith.

The Underground Railroad

When: May 14

Where: Amazon Prime Video

One of the most anticipated shows of 2021, The Underground Railroad is a limited series from Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), based on Colson Whitehead’s epic, haunting novel that won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize. The story takes a brutal look at slavery in the antebellum American South, while imagining that the famous network that helped slaves escape to freedom was an actual, literal railroad.

Yasuke

When: Full season available now

Where: Netflix

Based on the true story of an African samurai warrior who lived in 16th- century Japan, Yasuke is an inventive anime series starring Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield. The show has drawn plaudits for its combination of magic, adventure, and stunning visuals, and comes in a neat package of just six 30-minute episodes.

June looks to be even more of a bumper month with the debut of the much-anticipated MCU series Loki on Disney Plus (June 9) and the premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights on HBO Max (June 11).

