How to use a Canada VPN proxy service
Your guide to VPN for Canada
It’s good to be Canadian. Skies are clear, health care is free, and our internet is open. Sort of. In the face of annoying ISP throttling and invasive legislation like Bill C-11 and Bill C-51, many Canadians turn to virtual private networks (VPNs) to take back their internet.
Here's a handy guide to using a VPN for Canada, no matter how you use the internet.
Connect to the most popular Canada VPN locations:
Montreal
Vancouver
Toronto
Which Canadian VPN server should I connect to?
The answer depends on what you’re trying to do with your VPN:
If you’re using a VPN primarily to protect your privacy, just connect to the VPN server that’s physically closest to you. For example, if you’re in Calgary, try connecting to the ExpressVPN server in Vancouver. If you’re in Québec City, connect to the VPN server in Montreal.
If you’re in a country with censorship and just want to access blocked sites, connect to a server in a nearby country that’s close to your location. For example, if you’re in Asia and want to access Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, and YouTube, try Hong Kong or Los Angeles. If you’re in the Middle East, try connecting to a server in Europe.
ExpressVPN has servers in 94 countries around the world, constantly optimized for speed. Whether you’re in Canada or traveling the world, you’ll have access to unlimited bandwidth and unlimited server switching.
Canadian VPN for all your devices
We asked Canadians: On what devices do you use a VPN?
Most Canadians we surveyed prefer to use a VPN on their laptops and smartphones. But no matter what the device, ExpressVPN has intuitive, native apps to keep Canadians safe online.
ExpressVPN works on all your devices
VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
How to watch hockey online with a VPN
Hockey is one of the most exciting sports to watch in Canada. But watching hockey online is a challenge if you don’t know where to stream it.
Luckily, you can use a VPN to stream hockey and other sports at blazing-fast speeds, privately and securely. Check out the ExpressVPN guides to streaming other popular sports, including:
Visit the ExpressVPN Stream Sports Guide to learn more about all the popular sports you can watch online.
How a VPN works
The simplest privacy solution is the same as it’s always been. Connecting to a virtual private network, or VPN, is still the easiest way for Canadians to protect themselves online.
What is VPN?
A VPN is a private network of servers that encrypt all the data sent to your ISP, so it can’t log or monitor your activity and won’t be able to comply with data requests from the government. Neither will any of the sites you visit, because your online identity (IP address) is indistinguishable from that of a private VPN server. Anyone who tries to view your internet traffic will see only that you have connected to a VPN, and nothing more.
What about DNS?
The Domain Name System is like the address book for the internet. Some VPN providers don’t run their own DNS servers, which leaves their DNS requests open to manipulation even though the rest of their traffic is protected. ExpressVPN runs its own DNS on every server, so your requests never leave the encrypted VPN tunnel, making them safer and faster.
Canadian privacy law
We asked Canadians: Has privacy become more important to you in the last several years? If so, why?
88.9% of Canadian VPN users surveyed say privacy has become more important to them in the last several years, the majority of whom blame pro-surveillance legislation like Bill C-11 and Bill C-51.
Bill C-11 (the Copyright Modernization Act)
Bill C-11 forced internet service providers to participate in the prosecution of their own customers. Under the new “Notice and Notice” provisions, brought into force in January of 2015, if you’re accused of violating copyright your ISP will be forced to keep logs of your activity for at least six months, which are then handed over to the authorities. Though intended only to combat copyright infringement, Bill C-11 set an unfortunate precedent for government surveillance in Canada.
Bill C-51 (the Anti-Terrorism Act)
Then it got worse. In June of 2015, Bill C-51 broadened the powers of the CSIS (Canadian Security Intelligence Service) beyond mere surveillance, allowing it to directly disrupt bank transactions and travel plans of anyone suspected of terrorism. It also allows the service to share data they collect with other government departments, making Canadians more concerned than ever about whether their personal data is being used against them.
ExpressVPN supports internet freedom...
ExpressVPN is a proud financial supporter of nonprofit organizations that fight for your freedom on the internet, like:
...and so can you!
If you’d like to get involved in Canada’s battle against digital surveillance, visit one of these Canadian nonprofits to petition, donate, or just learn more about their work:
Real Canadians use VPN
“I use a VPN because I don’t think the government should be able to spy on its citizens.” — Lisa S.
Canadians care about VPN
We asked Canadians: What factors are important to you when choosing a VPN provider?
Over 90% Canadians we surveyed said connection speed is important when choosing a VPN. ExpressVPN is the world’s most reliable ultra-fast VPN, with servers constantly optimized for speed. DNS requests are faster too because they never leave the VPN tunnel.
ExpressVPN’s top 3 tips for strong online privacy
Connecting with a VPN is the easiest way to protect yourself online in Canada. But there are other steps you can take to safeguard your data:
1. Use 2-step verification
Even the strongest passwords can get compromised. Two-step verification, or two-factor authentication, solves that problem by requiring you to have both your password and your phone to log in to an online account. That way, even if crooks steal your password, they still won’t be able to log in to your account (unless they’ve somehow also stolen your phone).
2. Encrypt your smartphone
Vancouver (and other cities) experienced “epidemic” levels of smartphone theft in recent years. You can help curb the effectiveness of mobile theft by encrypting your smartphone. If you have a device with iOS 10 or later, enabling encryption is as easy as setting a passcode. Encrypting on an Android device is slightly less straightforward, but still advisable.
3. Use HTTPS whenever possible
HTTPS is the secure version of HTTP. You can usually tell whether you’re connecting to a site through HTTPS by checking the address bar. But because even major websites sometimes link back to unencrypted HTTP, the EFF has developed a browser extension called HTTPS Everywhere that reroutes all requests to these sites to HTTPS.
Why Canadians need a VPN
With a VPN for Canada, you can...
- Enjoy fast, throttle-free streaming
- Browse the internet securely
- Protect your digital privacy
- Access censored sites on all your devices