How to live stream the 2024 Berlin Marathon
You can live stream the Berlin Marathon securely with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, fans in Germany should connect to a secure German server to stream the free coverage on RTL.
- Enjoy the race!
Why you need a VPN to stream the Berlin Marathon
Best VPN for watching the 2024 Berlin Marathon
How to watch the 2024 Berlin Marathon for free on RTL
German broadcaster RTL will air free live streams of the 2024 Berlin Marathon in Germany! RTL also offers live coverage of other popular sports, including Formula 1 and soccer.
Other ways to live stream the Berlin Marathon
Watch the Berlin Marathon on FloTrack in the United States
United States residents can catch the Berlin Marathon on FloTrack. Please note that a valid U.S. may be required to sign up. Although marathon fans in other countries can sign up for FloTrack, it is not yet known if the Berlin Marathon will air in their region.
When will the 2024 Berlin Marathon start?
The 2024 Berlin Marathon is expected to begin at 9:15 a.m. local time / 3:15 a.m. ET / 8:15 a.m. BST.
Where does the Berlin Marathon take place?
The Berlin Marathon takes place in Berlin, as one would expect, given the name. No, they haven’t moved the iconic race to Frankfurt or Nuremberg yet.
Who has won the most Berlin Marathons?
Eliud Kipchoge owns the most men’s Berlin Marathon victories with five (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022, and 2023), while Jutta von Haase and Gladys Cherono lead all women participants with three wins. Von Haase triumphed in 1974,1976, and 1979, while Cherono won in 2015, 2017, and 2018.
What is the route of the Berlin Marathon?
The Berlin marathon course is known to be the flattest of all the World Marathon Majors, offering speedy finishing times. The route takes in several famous sites, including the Reichstag, Siegessäule, Berliner Dom, Brandenburg, Potsdamer Platz, and finishes through the historic Brandenburger Gate. You can find the complete Berlin Marathon route on the Berlin Marathon’s official website.
Recent Berlin Marathon winners
Men’s
|Year
|Winner
|Time
|2014
|Dennis Kimetto
|2:02:57
|2015
|Eliud Kipchoge
|2:04:00
|2016
|Kenenisa Bekele
|2:03:03
|2017
|Eliud Kipchoge
|2:03:32
|2018
|Eliud Kipchoge
|2:01:39
|2019
|Kenenisa Bekele
|2:01:41
|2020
|Event not held (Pandemic)
|N/A
|2021
|Guye Adola
|2:05:45
|2022
|Eliud Kipchoge
|2:01:09 (World record)
|2023
|Eliud Kipchoge
|2:02:42
|2024
|Milkesa Mengesha
|2:03:17
Women’s
|Year
|Winner
|Time
|2014
|Tirfi Tsegaye
|2:20:18
|2015
|Gladys Cherono
|2:19:25
|2016
|Aberu Kebede
|2:20:45
|2017
|Gladys Cherono
|2:20:23
|2018
|Gladys Cherono
|2:18:11
|2019
|Ashete Bekere
|2:20:14
|2020
|Event not held (Pandemic)
|N/A
|2021
|Gotytom Gebreslase
|2:20:09
|2022
|Tigst Assefa
|2:15:37
|2023
|Tigst Assefa
|2:11:53 (World record)
|2024
|Tigist Ketema
|2:16:42
FAQ: About the 2024 Berlin Marathon
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 Berlin Marathon from another country?
Where can I watch the Berlin Marathon live?
German viewers can live stream the Berlin Marathon for free on RTL. United States customers can tune in on FloTracks.
Can you enter the Berlin Marathon?
Yes … technically. While the Berlin Marathon is open to runners aged 18 and over, entry is highly competitive, and most spots are allocated through a lottery system. Alternative entry methods include qualifying times, charity places, and travel packages.
How do I track a runner in the Berlin Marathon?
You can use the official Berlin Marathon app or website to track a runner in the Berlin Marathon. These platforms provide live updates, including the runner’s location, pace, and overall position. You’ll typically need the runner’s bib number to track their progress.
How much does it cost to run the Berlin Marathon?
The cost to run the Berlin Marathon varies. The standard entry fee is around 200 EUR, but this doesn’t include travel, accommodation, or other expenses. Additionally, many runners secure their spot through travel packages or charity entries, which can significantly increase the overall cost.
Can you wear headphones for the Berlin Marathon?
Yes, you can wear headphones during the Berlin Marathon, but race organizers generally discourage it for safety reasons. Wearing headphones can make hearing important announcements or emergency signals difficult on the course. If you choose to wear them, it’s recommended to keep the volume low or use only one earbud to stay aware of your surroundings.
Is there a Berlin Marathon app?
Yes, there is a Berlin Marathon app! You can download it for free on your smartphone, tablet, or other devices.
How many people will run in the Berlin Marathon?
Approximately 45,000 runners participate in the Berlin Marathon each year. This figure includes elite athletes, amateur runners, and participants from around the world. The race is one of the six World Marathon Majors and is renowned for its fast course, attracting a large and diverse group of runners aiming for personal bests and world records.