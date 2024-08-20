How to live stream the 2024 Berlin Marathon

You can live stream the Berlin Marathon securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, fans in Germany should connect to a secure German server to stream the free coverage on RTL. Enjoy the race!

How to watch the 2024 Berlin Marathon for free on RTL

German broadcaster RTL will air free live streams of the 2024 Berlin Marathon in Germany! RTL also offers live coverage of other popular sports, including Formula 1 and soccer.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Other ways to live stream the Berlin Marathon

Watch the Berlin Marathon on FloTrack in the United States

United States residents can catch the Berlin Marathon on FloTrack. Please note that a valid U.S. may be required to sign up. Although marathon fans in other countries can sign up for FloTrack, it is not yet known if the Berlin Marathon will air in their region.

Check back for more ways to live stream the Berlin Marathon!

When will the 2024 Berlin Marathon start?

The 2024 Berlin Marathon is expected to begin at 9:15 a.m. local time / 3:15 a.m. ET / 8:15 a.m. BST.

Where does the Berlin Marathon take place?

The Berlin Marathon takes place in Berlin, as one would expect, given the name. No, they haven’t moved the iconic race to Frankfurt or Nuremberg yet.

Who has won the most Berlin Marathons?

Eliud Kipchoge owns the most men’s Berlin Marathon victories with five (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022, and 2023), while Jutta von Haase and Gladys Cherono lead all women participants with three wins. Von Haase triumphed in 1974,1976, and 1979, while Cherono won in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

What is the route of the Berlin Marathon?

The Berlin marathon course is known to be the flattest of all the World Marathon Majors, offering speedy finishing times. The route takes in several famous sites, including the Reichstag, Siegessäule, Berliner Dom, Brandenburg, Potsdamer Platz, and finishes through the historic Brandenburger Gate. You can find the complete Berlin Marathon route on the Berlin Marathon’s official website.

Recent Berlin Marathon winners

Men’s

Year Winner Time 2014 Dennis Kimetto 2:02:57 2015 Eliud Kipchoge 2:04:00 2016 Kenenisa Bekele 2:03:03 2017 Eliud Kipchoge 2:03:32 2018 Eliud Kipchoge 2:01:39 2019 Kenenisa Bekele 2:01:41 2020 Event not held (Pandemic) N/A 2021 Guye Adola 2:05:45 2022 Eliud Kipchoge 2:01:09 (World record) 2023 Eliud Kipchoge 2:02:42 2024 Milkesa Mengesha 2:03:17

Women’s

Year Winner Time 2014 Tirfi Tsegaye 2:20:18 2015 Gladys Cherono 2:19:25 2016 Aberu Kebede 2:20:45 2017 Gladys Cherono 2:20:23 2018 Gladys Cherono 2:18:11 2019 Ashete Bekere 2:20:14 2020 Event not held (Pandemic) N/A 2021 Gotytom Gebreslase 2:20:09 2022 Tigst Assefa 2:15:37 2023 Tigst Assefa 2:11:53 (World record) 2024 Tigist Ketema 2:16:42

