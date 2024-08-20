Home Stream sports Marathons Berlin Marathon

Live stream the 2024 Berlin Marathon online

Updated: September 30, 2024

How to live stream the 2024 Berlin Marathon

You can live stream the Berlin Marathon securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, fans in Germany should connect to a secure German server to stream the free coverage on RTL.
  3. Enjoy the race!

Why you need a VPN to stream the Berlin Marathon

With ExpressVPN, you can bypass activity-based ISP throttling to make sure you can live stream sports like the 2024 Berlin Marathon in HD or UHD when available, and catch the action without worrying about buffering.

Best VPN for watching the 2024 Berlin Marathon

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the Berlin Marathon. With our blazing-fast speeds, you'll never miss a second of the race, allowing you to catch the action without fear of lag or buffering. We boast well-maintained servers in 105 countries, ensuring you can connect to the location that best suits your streaming needs. You can download easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, allowing you to tune in from home or on the go.

How to watch the 2024 Berlin Marathon for free on RTL

German broadcaster RTL will air free live streams of the 2024 Berlin Marathon in Germany! RTL also offers live coverage of other popular sports, including Formula 1 and soccer.

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Other ways to live stream the Berlin Marathon

Watch the Berlin Marathon on FloTrack in the United States

United States residents can catch the Berlin Marathon on FloTrack. Please note that a valid U.S. may be required to sign up. Although marathon fans in other countries can sign up for FloTrack, it is not yet known if the Berlin Marathon will air in their region.

Check back for more ways to live stream the Berlin Marathon!

When will the 2024 Berlin Marathon start?

The 2024 Berlin Marathon is expected to begin at 9:15 a.m. local time / 3:15 a.m. ET / 8:15 a.m. BST.

Where does the Berlin Marathon take place?

The Berlin Marathon takes place in Berlin, as one would expect, given the name. No, they haven’t moved the iconic race to Frankfurt or Nuremberg yet.

Who has won the most Berlin Marathons?

Eliud Kipchoge owns the most men’s Berlin Marathon victories with five (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022, and 2023), while Jutta von Haase and Gladys Cherono lead all women participants with three wins. Von Haase triumphed in 1974,1976, and 1979, while Cherono won in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

What is the route of the Berlin Marathon?

The Berlin marathon course is known to be the flattest of all the World Marathon Majors, offering speedy finishing times. The route takes in several famous sites, including the Reichstag, Siegessäule, Berliner Dom, Brandenburg, Potsdamer Platz, and finishes through the historic Brandenburger Gate. You can find the complete Berlin Marathon route on the Berlin Marathon’s official website.

Recent Berlin Marathon winners

Men’s

YearWinnerTime
2014Dennis Kimetto2:02:57
2015Eliud Kipchoge2:04:00
2016Kenenisa Bekele2:03:03
2017Eliud Kipchoge2:03:32
2018Eliud Kipchoge2:01:39
2019Kenenisa Bekele2:01:41
2020Event not held (Pandemic)N/A
2021Guye Adola2:05:45
2022Eliud Kipchoge2:01:09 (World record)
2023Eliud Kipchoge2:02:42
2024Milkesa Mengesha2:03:17

Women’s

YearWinnerTime
2014Tirfi Tsegaye2:20:18
2015Gladys Cherono2:19:25
2016Aberu Kebede2:20:45
2017Gladys Cherono2:20:23
2018Gladys Cherono2:18:11
2019Ashete Bekere2:20:14
2020Event not held (Pandemic)N/A
2021Gotytom Gebreslase2:20:09
2022Tigst Assefa2:15:37
2023Tigst Assefa2:11:53 (World record)
2024Tigist Ketema2:16:42

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

