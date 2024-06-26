How to live stream the 2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League

You can live stream the UEFA Women’s Champions League securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the VPN server location that matches the football broadcaster you want to watch. For example, fans in the United States should connect to a secure server in the U.S. to stream the free broadcasts on YouTube. Enjoy the game!

How to watch the UEFA Women’s Champions League for free

Worldwide*

YouTube

Fans from several countries (*except China, the Middle East, and North Africa) will be able to live stream 19 matches free on the DAZN Women’s YouTube channel. The rest of the games will air on DAZN.

Norway

NRK and TV2

Norwegian broadcasters NRK and TV2 will allow fans to watch 2024–25 UEFA Women’s Champions League live streams of 15 games from the main stages.

Spain

RTVE

Free public broadcaster RTVE will show the semi-final and final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League should Barcelona Women progress.

Watch the 2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League with free trials

United Kingdom

Discovery+

Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)

Channels: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4

TNT Sports will air one game every match week during the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage, as well as each quarter-final, semi-final, and the final (May 25, 2025). British football fans can watch Women’s Champion League live streams through Discovery+’s Premium plan, which carries TNT Sports along with other football leagues and sports on Eurosport, and a range of entertainment channels. New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial.

Other ways to watch the UEFA Women’s Champions league

Worldwide

DAZN

Price: Varies

All 61 games from the group stage onward will be broadcast by DAZN for fans in its markets (Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States).

Note: You may need a credit card issued in the country you reside to subscribe to DAZN. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to that country and cannot be changed, even when traveling.

Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League from another country?

Some users watch the 2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Best VPN for watching 2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League live streams

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming UEFA Women’s Champions League soccer action. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

When will the 2024 UEFA Women’s Champions league start?

The 2024–25 UEFA Women’s Champions League begins with the qualifying round on July 24, 2024, and runs until the final on May 25, 2025.

2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League schedule

You can find the 2024–25 UEFA Women’s Champions league schedule below.

Phase Round First leg Second leg Qualifying Preliminary round July 24–25, 2024 July 31–August 1, 2024 First round September 4, 2024 (semi-finals) September 7, 2024 (third-place play-off & final) Second round September 18–19, 2024 September 25–26, 2024 Group stage Matchday 1 October 8–9, 2024 Matchday 2 October 16–17, 2024 Matchday 3 November 12–13, 2024 Matchday 4 November 20–21, 2024 Matchday 5 December 11–12, 2024 Matchday 6 December 17–18, 2024 Knockout phase Quarter-finals March 18–19, 2025 March 26–27, 2025 Semi-finals April 19–20, 2025 April 26–27, 2025 Final May 25, 2025

When is the draw for the 2024–25 UEFA Women’s Champion League?

Round Draw date Preliminary round July 5, 2024 First qualifying round July 5, 2024 Second qualifying round September 9, 2024 Group stage September 27, 2024 Quarter-finals February 7, 2025 Semi-finals February 7, 2025 Final TBD

Where is the final for the 2024–25 UEFA Women’s Champions League?

The final for the 2024–25 UEFA Women’s Champions League takes place on May 25, 2025, and will be held at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

What teams are in the UEFA Women’s Champions League in 2024?

The 2024–25 UEFA Women’s Champions League season has a 16-team group stage, featuring four groups of four teams, playing each other home and away between October and December. Two teams will progress to the knockout stages, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals played over two legs, and a one-leg final.

Check back for updated information about the latest 2024–25 UEFA Europa Conference League stages, games, and which teams are competing!

How to watch the UEFA Women’s Champions League on all your streaming devices

Fans can live stream the UEFA Women’s Champions League on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.

Recent UEFA Women’s Champions League winners

Year Winner 2014 Wolfsburg Women (Second title) 2015 Frankfurt Women (Fourth title) 2016 Lyon Women (Third title) 2017 Lyon Women (Fourth title) 2018 Lyon Women (Fifth title) 2019 Lyon Women (Sixth title) 2020 Lyon Women (Seventh title) 2021 Barcelona Women (First title) 2022 Lyon Women (Eighth title) 2023 Barcelona Women (Second title) 2024 Barcelona Women (Third title) 2025 TBD

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.