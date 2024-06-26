How to live stream the 2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League
You can live stream the UEFA Women’s Champions League securely with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to the VPN server location that matches the football broadcaster you want to watch. For example, fans in the United States should connect to a secure server in the U.S. to stream the free broadcasts on YouTube.
- Enjoy the game!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
How to watch the UEFA Women’s Champions League for free
Worldwide*
YouTube
Fans from several countries (*except China, the Middle East, and North Africa) will be able to live stream 19 matches free on the DAZN Women’s YouTube channel. The rest of the games will air on DAZN.
Norway
NRK and TV2
Norwegian broadcasters NRK and TV2 will allow fans to watch 2024–25 UEFA Women’s Champions League live streams of 15 games from the main stages.
Spain
RTVE
Free public broadcaster RTVE will show the semi-final and final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League should Barcelona Women progress.
Watch the 2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League with free trials
United Kingdom
Discovery+
Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)
Channels: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4
TNT Sports will air one game every match week during the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage, as well as each quarter-final, semi-final, and the final (May 25, 2025). British football fans can watch Women’s Champion League live streams through Discovery+’s Premium plan, which carries TNT Sports along with other football leagues and sports on Eurosport, and a range of entertainment channels. New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Other ways to watch the UEFA Women’s Champions league
Worldwide
DAZN
Price: Varies
All 61 games from the group stage onward will be broadcast by DAZN for fans in its markets (Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States).
Note: You may need a credit card issued in the country you reside to subscribe to DAZN. If you don’t have one, subscribe via PayPal instead. Keep in mind that your DAZN subscription will be locked to that country and cannot be changed, even when traveling.
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League from another country?
Some users watch the 2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Best VPN for watching 2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League live streams
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for live streaming UEFA Women’s Champions League soccer action. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN on your favorite devices, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
When will the 2024 UEFA Women’s Champions league start?
The 2024–25 UEFA Women’s Champions League begins with the qualifying round on July 24, 2024, and runs until the final on May 25, 2025.
2024 UEFA Women’s Champions League schedule
You can find the 2024–25 UEFA Women’s Champions league schedule below.
|Phase
|Round
|First leg
|Second leg
|Qualifying
|Preliminary round
|July 24–25, 2024
|July 31–August 1, 2024
|First round
|September 4, 2024 (semi-finals)
|September 7, 2024 (third-place play-off & final)
|Second round
|September 18–19, 2024
|September 25–26, 2024
|Group stage
|Matchday 1
|October 8–9, 2024
|Matchday 2
|October 16–17, 2024
|Matchday 3
|November 12–13, 2024
|Matchday 4
|November 20–21, 2024
|Matchday 5
|December 11–12, 2024
|Matchday 6
|December 17–18, 2024
|Knockout phase
|Quarter-finals
|March 18–19, 2025
|March 26–27, 2025
|Semi-finals
|April 19–20, 2025
|April 26–27, 2025
|Final
|May 25, 2025
When is the draw for the 2024–25 UEFA Women’s Champion League?
|Round
|Draw date
|Preliminary round
|July 5, 2024
|First qualifying round
|July 5, 2024
|Second qualifying round
|September 9, 2024
|Group stage
|September 27, 2024
|Quarter-finals
|February 7, 2025
|Semi-finals
|February 7, 2025
|Final
|TBD
Where is the final for the 2024–25 UEFA Women’s Champions League?
The final for the 2024–25 UEFA Women’s Champions League takes place on May 25, 2025, and will be held at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.
What teams are in the UEFA Women’s Champions League in 2024?
The 2024–25 UEFA Women’s Champions League season has a 16-team group stage, featuring four groups of four teams, playing each other home and away between October and December. Two teams will progress to the knockout stages, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals played over two legs, and a one-leg final.
Check back for updated information about the latest 2024–25 UEFA Europa Conference League stages, games, and which teams are competing!
How to watch the UEFA Women’s Champions League on all your streaming devices
Fans can live stream the UEFA Women’s Champions League on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and their TVs.
Recent UEFA Women’s Champions League winners
|Year
|Winner
|2014
|Wolfsburg Women (Second title)
|2015
|Frankfurt Women (Fourth title)
|2016
|Lyon Women (Third title)
|2017
|Lyon Women (Fourth title)
|2018
|Lyon Women (Fifth title)
|2019
|Lyon Women (Sixth title)
|2020
|Lyon Women (Seventh title)
|2021
|Barcelona Women (First title)
|2022
|Lyon Women (Eighth title)
|2023
|Barcelona Women (Second title)
|2024
|Barcelona Women (Third title)
|2025
|TBD
FAQ: About UEFA Women’s Champions League live streams
Should I use a free VPN to watch the UEFA Women’s Champions League?
ExpressVPN offers premium features that free VPN services may not include, such as high-speed servers in 105 countries. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to live stream the UEFA Women’s Champions League without buffering or stuttering. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with your 30-day money-back guarantee!
Can I live stream UEFA Women’s Champions League for free?
Yes, 19 games from the 2024–25 UEFA Women’s Champions League are available to live stream free on on DAZN Women’s YouTube channel (*except in China, the Middle East, and North Africa). Norwegian fans can watch select games on NRK and TV2, while Barcelona Women’s fans can watch the semi-final and final for free on RTVE if the team features in those games.
What TV channel is the UEFA Women’s Champions League on?
The UEFA Women’s Champions League will air on DAZN (Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States), TNT Sports (United Kingdom), NRK and TV2 (Norway), and RTVE* (Spain)(if Barcelona Women are featuring in the semi-final or final).
Can I watch UEFA Women’s Champions League with an app?
UEFA Women’s Champions League games are available to live stream on the official apps for YouTube (worldwide, except China, the Middle East, and North Africa), DAZN (Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States), NRK TV and TV2 (Norway), RTVE (Spain), and Discovery+ (United Kingdom).
Can I watch the UEFA Women’s Champions League final on YouTube?
Yes, live streams of select UEFA Women’s Champions League games will be shown on DAZN Women’s YouTube channel.
Where can I watch the highlights of UEFA Women’s Champions League?
Highlights of UEFA Women’s Champions League games will be shown on DAZN Women’s YouTube channel.
Who is the most successful UEFA Women’s Champions League team?
Lyon Women are the most successful team in the UEFA Women’s Champions League with eight titles (2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022).
Can I stream the UEFA Women’s Champions League on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I watch the UEFA Women’s Champions League on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch the UEFA Women’s Champions League on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
– With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
– By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
– By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
– By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
– With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as Apple TV or gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN. (Note that by connecting your Apple TV or gaming console to a router, you can get the best of both worlds!)
For more information on all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV, click here or contact a 24/7 Support agent for step-by-step instructions.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
– The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
– Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
– Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
– Slow internet connection speed at your location
– Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
– Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
– Connect to a different VPN server location
– Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.