How to watch F1 free on ORF securely with a VPN

Austrian Formula 1 fans are in luck as they can watch free F1 live streams throughout the 2024 racing calendar! Austrian broadcaster ORF will show several races for free online, and local fans can stream securely online with ExpressVPN in just a few simple steps:

  1. Get ExpressVPN.
  2. Connect to the VPN server location in Austria.
  3. Visit ORF.
  4. Find the race you want to watch and enjoy!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Stream F1 on ORF with a VPN

Can I use a VPN to watch ORF from another country?

Some users might watch ORF by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch Formula 1 races in 2024?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch Formula 1 races on ORF, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all year long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Best VPN for watching ORF in 2024

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Austrian F1 fans who want to safely stream races in 2024 on ORF. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for WindowsMacAndroid, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to Stream on a Big-Screen TV

How to watch ORF on different devices

iOS

The ORF iOS app lets you watch races live or on-demand using your Apple mobile or tablet! Just download the official ORF app to get started.

Android

The ORF app for Android devices lets you stream the races live and on-demand on your Android mobile or tablet, as well as on your Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices. You can also cast from a browser using Google Chromecast.

Mac

Austrian F1 fans who own a Mac and want to securely watch free F1 live streams on ORF using their VPN can do so easily—simply connect to an ExpressVPN server in Austria and live stream the races from the ORF website on your browser. You can also cast from a browser to your TV using Apple Airplay.

Windows

Austrian F1 fans who want to securely live stream F1 GPs on their Windows computer can connect to a secure ExpressVPN server in Austria and visit the ORF website to watch securely and free!

2024 Formula 1 schedule

ORF shares broadcasting rights for free F1 live streams with Servus TV, so be sure to check the table below or ORF’s F1 page to see when and which races are available to stream. Race dates and times are subject to change.

RaceDate and timeVenueBroadcasterWinner
Bahrain Grand PrixSaturday, March 2, 6 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMTBahrain International Circuit, SakhirServusTVMax Verstappen
Saudi Arabian Grand PrixSaturday, March 9, 8 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMTJeddah Corniche Circuit, JeddahORFMax Verstappen
Australian Grand PrixSunday, March 24, 3 p.m. local time / 12 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. GMTAlbert Park Circuit, MelbourneServusTVCarlos Sainz Jr.
Japanese Grand PrixSunday, April 7, 2 p.m. local time / 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. BSTSuzuka International Racing Course, SuzukaORFMax Verstappen
Chinese Grand PrixSunday, April 21, 3 p.m. local time / 3 a.m. local time / 8 a.m. BSTShanghai International Circuit, ShanghaiServusTVMax Verstappen
Miami Grand PrixSunday, May 5, 4 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. BSTMiami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, FloridaORFLando Norris
Emilia Romagna Grand PrixSunday, May 19, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BSTImola Circuit, ImolaServusTVMax Verstappen
Monaco Grand PrixSunday, May 26, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BSTCircuit de Monaco, MonacoORFCharles Leclerc
Canadian Grand PrixSunday, June 9, 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BSTCircuit Gilles Villeneuve, MontrealServusTVMax Verstappen
Spanish Grand PrixSunday, June 23, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BSTCircuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, MontmelóORFMax Verstappen
Austrian Grand PrixSunday, June 30, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BSTRed Bull Ring, SpielbergServusTVGeorge Russell
British Grand PrixSunday, July 7, 3 p.m. local time / 10 a.m. ETSilverstone Circuit, SilverstoneORFLewis Hamilton
Hungarian Grand PrixSunday, July 21, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BSTHungaroring, MogyoródORFOscar Piastri
Belgian Grand PrixSunday, July 28, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BSTCircuit de Spa-Francorchamps, StavelotServusTVLewis Hamilton
Dutch Grand PrixSunday, August 25, 3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BSTCircuit Zandvoort, ZandvoortServusTV
Italian Grand PrixSunday, September 1,  3 p.m. local time / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. BSTMonza Circuit, MonzaORF
Azerbaijan Grand PrixSunday, September 15, 3 p.m. local time / 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BSTBaku City Circuit, BakuServusTV
Singapore Grand PrixSunday, September 22, 8 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. BSTMarina Bay Street Circuit, SingaporeORF
United States Grand PrixSunday, October 20, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BSTCircuit of the Americas, Austin, TexasServusTV
Mexico City Grand PrixSunday, October 27, 2 p.m. local time / 4 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMTAutódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico CityORF
São Paulo Grand PrixSunday, November 3, 2 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMTInterlagos Circuit, São PauloServusTV
Las Vegas Grand PrixSaturday, November 16, 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. GMTLas Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise, NevadaORF
Qatar Grand PrixSunday, December 1, 8 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. GMTLusail International Circuit, LusailServusTV
Abu Dhabi Grand PrixSunday, December 8, 6 p.m. local time / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. GMT Yas Marina Circuit, Abu DhabiORF
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

FAQ: About Formula 1 live streams

