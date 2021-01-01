Stream TVNOW live with a VPN
Watch all your favorite RTL shows from Germany on TVNOW with ExpressVPN. Whether you want to watch live or on demand, you can stream securely from anywhere—even your school or office network, or public Wi-Fi—on any device.
What is TVNOW?
TVNOW is RTL Germany’s very own streaming platform, which means that it offers livestreaming of several channels including RTL, VOX, and the children’s channel Super RTL. With one of the largest German-language streaming libraries available, TVNOW has become a household name, especially since it started to produce its own original shows in 2019.
Apart from game and quiz shows, documentaries, and of course famous soap operas like Good Times, Bad Times (GZSZ), TVNOW also offers live sports coverage ranging from Formula 1 to German football matches during UEFA Euro 2021.
With multiple high-speed servers in Germany and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN works seamlessly with TVNOW so you can enjoy the best of German TV while maintaining your online privacy and security.
FAQ: VPN for TVNOW
Is TVNOW free?
A limited number of shows are available to stream for free on TVNOW, but in order to access the full platform, including TVNOW Originals, you’ll need to sign up for a Premium account. The basic subscription costs 4.99 EUR per month, but there is a 30-day free trial.
What devices can I watch TVNOW on?
TVNOW is available on a wide range of devices, including:
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
Computers, including Mac and Windows
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV Stick
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers five devices simultaneously. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Why should I use a VPN for TVNOW?
In order to reduce traffic, some internet service providers (ISPs) throttle bandwidth when you’re streaming, which can result in lots of buffering and a frustrating viewing experience. The same can happen on public Wi-Fi networks, which are also notoriously unsecure. ExpressVPN encrypts your traffic in a secure tunnel so your ISP can’t see your activity and therefore won’t throttle your bandwidth, while preventing anyone else from intercepting your online activity.
Can I watch TVNOW abroad?
It is possible to stream a limited number of shows on TVNOW outside of Germany.
Will using a VPN affect the video quality?
Usually, no. Bad video quality often comes from a slow internet connection, which can have various causes. While a VPN could slow down your connection, ExpressVPN is dedicated to providing the fastest VPN service possible, so it’s likely you won’t notice a difference.
Under certain circumstances, a VPN may even help you overcome the bandwidth throttling by your ISP, thus making your connection faster.
