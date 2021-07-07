Stream the 2022 US Open live on ESPN
Price: 7 USD/month and up
Channels: ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN 3
ESPN has broadcasting rights for the 2021 US Open in the U.S. Coverage of the event will be split between ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3 (Available via U.S. major cord-cutting services), and ESPN+. Find out when to watch on the ESPN website. A variety of free trials are available. To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.S.
- Head to fuboTV (65 USD/month), Sling TV Orange (10 USD/month and up), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), Hulu (65 USD/month), or ESPN+ (7 USD/month) and sign up. You may need to enter a valid U.S. postal code (e.g., 10001, 48104).
- Tune in to the matches live!
Learn more about watching ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with ExpressVPN.
Note: You may need a U.S. billing address to subscribe to fuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Stream the 2022 US Open live on Amazon Prime Video UK
Price: 8 GBP/month
Amazon holds broadcasting rights for the 2021 US Open in the UK. A 30 day free trial is available. To watch:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the UK.
- Head to Amazon Prime Video UK (8 GBP/month) and sign up.
- Enjoy watching!
Note: You may need a UK billing address to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video UK.
Learn more about watching Amazon Prime Video with ExpressVPN.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Stream the 2022 US Open live on Eurosport
Price: Varies
Eurosport holds broadcasting rights for the 2021 US Open in continental Europe (reaching 42 countries). A seven-day free trial is available. To watch tennis live on Eurosport:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Europe, for assistance, contact ExpressVPN Support via live chat.
- Head to Eurosport and sign up.
- Enjoy the stream!
Note: You may need a local billing address to subscribe to the chosen Eurosport region.
Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
When and where is the 2022 US Open?
This years edition of the tournament is scheduled to run August 29 – September 11, 2022 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York City.