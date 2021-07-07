Stream the 2022 US Open live on ESPN

Price: 7 USD/month and up

Channels: ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN 3

ESPN has broadcasting rights for the 2021 US Open in the U.S. Coverage of the event will be split between ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3 (Available via U.S. major cord-cutting services), and ESPN+. Find out when to watch on the ESPN website. A variety of free trials are available. To watch:

Note: You may need a U.S. billing address to subscribe to fuboTV, Sling TV, or Hulu.

Stream the 2022 US Open live on Amazon Prime Video UK

Price: 8 GBP/month

Amazon holds broadcasting rights for the 2021 US Open in the UK. A 30 day free trial is available. To watch:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to a server location in the UK. Head to Amazon Prime Video UK (8 GBP/month) and sign up. Enjoy watching!

Note: You may need a UK billing address to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video UK.

Stream the 2022 US Open live on Eurosport

Price: Varies

Eurosport holds broadcasting rights for the 2021 US Open in continental Europe (reaching 42 countries). A seven-day free trial is available. To watch tennis live on Eurosport:

Note: You may need a local billing address to subscribe to the chosen Eurosport region.

When and where is the 2022 US Open?

This years edition of the tournament is scheduled to run August 29 – September 11, 2022 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York City.