Stream Dutch TV live with an NOS VPN
NOS is Holland's largest public broadcaster. Get ExpressVPN to stay secure and up to date with NOS’s round-the-clock news, current affairs, and sports coverage.
Stream NOS content with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to a secure VPN server location in the the Netherlands.
Step 3
Securely stream NOS live, at top speeds.
What is NOS?
Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS) is Holland's largest public broadcasting organization. It uses the Nederlandse Publieke Omroep (NPO)’s streaming platform, NPO Start, to provide impartial, independent, round-the-clock coverage of news, sports, and international events.
Broadcasting the Eurovision Song Contest and offering live coverage of the EuroHockey Nations Championship and TT Assen (Dutch TT), NOS is also the Netherlands’ official broadcaster of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and NOS and NPO Terms & Conditions for more details.
FAQ: VPN for NOS
Does NOS work with ExpressVPN?
Certainly! ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast Dutch servers provide secure and private access for streaming NOS content. A VPN also helps you bypass any access restrictions set by your school, office, or public Wi-Fi network, while defeating ISP throttling that may be affecting your connection.
Is NOS content free to watch?
Yes. NOS uses NPO’s streaming platform, NPO Start, which offers a free and anonymous plan—simply connect to an ExpressVPN Netherlands server to start streaming. You don’t even need to create an account! NPO Start offers two other subscription plans that unlock extra services; the paid plan, NPO Start Plus, provides an ad-free experience and HD viewing for a monthly fee.
Will using a VPN slow down my NOS streams?
Usually, no. While all VPNs have the potential to slow your internet connection, ExpressVPN is one of the fastest, so users rarely notice a difference. In some cases, using a VPN to stream NOS content may actually improve your video quality, especially if your ISP has been throttling bandwidth on streaming services.
What devices can I watch NOS content on?
NOS content is available on the streaming platform, NPO Start, which is compatible with:
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, and Ziggo's Mediabox Next
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want to stream NOS content on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
From encrypting your network to finding better deals online, there are tons of things you can do with your VPN. Check out our Get Started page for more tips on getting the most out of ExpressVPN.
Why use ExpressVPN?
