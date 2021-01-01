Stream German TV channels from anywhere
Stream ProSieben live
ProSieben offers a free account and is known for its entertainment and reality shows and blockbuster movies. It also airs many popular international series from the U.S. and elsewhere.
ExpressVPN is fully compatible with ProSieben, so you can stream whatever you want, on any network.
Stream Zattoo in HD
Switzerland-based Zattoo is actually the largest live TV provider in German-speaking countries, with more than 200 channels broadcasting in six different countries. Zattoo is also free, and you can stream it securely anytime, anywhere in HD with ExpressVPN.
Livestream ARD
Whether for the daily news, a live broadcast, or an exciting thriller, the full ARD media library is at your fingertips with ExpressVPN, which enables you to stream privately and securely in HD. You’ll never have to miss another livestream of “Das Erste” or any of its regional programs.
Stream ZDF live
ZDF (“Second German Television”) is a free public broadcaster that airs popular series, talk shows, and news, along with occasional live sports events (such as the German Cup, FIFA and UEFA tournaments) that draw millions of views around the world. With a VPN you, too, can watch its streaming platform, ZDF.de, securely and in blazing HD.
Livestream ORF
ORF is Austria’s premier broadcaster, and it has many international fans, especially in Germany. It features both international and domestic productions on its channels, and is particularly famous for its historic programs. ORF also carries live broadcasts of half of the Formula One racing season.
Watch Sport1 online
Sport1 carries the Bundesliga and other international top football leagues. But it also shows other sports like darts, handball, and motorcycle racing. Tune in with a VPN to ensure you never miss a minute of the action!
