Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Best VPN for Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick

  • Watch a world of content
  • Securely access all your apps
  • Try a risk-free Fire Stick VPN today
  • Watch a world of content
  • Securely access all your apps
  • Try a risk-free Fire Stick VPN today
Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

Fire TV Stick using ExpressVPN's app for Android TV.

Get a Fire Stick VPN in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for an ExpressVPN subscription on the order page.

Step 2

Step 2 of setting up VPN for Smart TVs.

Type “ExpressVPN” in the search bar of your Fire device. Select the app and download it.

Step 3

Television screen with Amazon Fire TV logo.

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account, then connect to any secure VPN location and stream your favorite shows!

Get ExpressVPN

How to install ExpressVPN on Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV ExpressVPN app setup tutorial
Firestick VPN: ExpressVPN works with nearly all Firesticks.

One VPN for every Amazon device

Looking for an easy streaming VPN for Fire Stick or Fire TV? ExpressVPN is your best bet, with simple and intuitive apps for virtually every Amazon device

  • Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max

  • Fire TV Stick 2nd and 3rd Generation

  • Fire TV 2nd and 3rd Generation

  • Fire TV Cube

If you don’t want to install ExpressVPN on your Fire device, you can also try screen mirroring from another device with ExpressVPN installed.

Note: Fire TV 1st Generation is not compatible with any VPN.

How to use a Fire Stick VPN anywhere, anytime

Stream on your Fire TV Stick with ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN instantly changes your Fire Stick’s IP address to match whatever country you select, securing your connection and allowing you to stream with added privacy. 

Using a VPN also helps you bypass content-based throttling by your ISP. Stream in 4K HD with the fastest VPN for Fire Stick—our global, high-speed servers in 105 locations get you the content you love at the speed you need. You can even choose between different streaming protocol options like Lightway UDP and TCP, as well as OpenVPN—or simply let the app choose what’s best for you.

If you want to stream content from a specific country, make sure that your Fire device’s country settings match the corresponding VPN server location.

FAQ: Amazon Fire Stick VPN

What does a VPN app for Fire Stick do?
Do I need a VPN app on my Fire Stick device?
Can I use ExpressVPN with Fire Stick?
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Can I use a VPN to watch Netflix on Fire Stick?
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?
How do I know if ExpressVPN is working on my Fire Stick?
How do I install ExpressVPN on Fire TV Stick
Does ExpressVPN work on all Fire TV Stick generations?
Can I use ExpressVPN on Fire TV Cube?
Should I use a free VPN on Fire Stick?
How should I choose a Fire Stick VPN?
Will a VPN stop buffering?
How can I update my Fire Stick ExpressVPN app?

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service for more details.

ExpressVPN for Amazon Fire: Key features

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

More VPN locations

Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

Get ExpressVPN

People love ExpressVPN for Fire TV

User @JULIACHEF recommending ExpressVPN for Nvidia Shield.

Any of you guys need a VPN for any reason, I can't recommend these guys highly enough. First class service, always.

@juliachef
User @JAMESRDR90 recommending ExpressVPN for Nvidia Shield.

@expressvpn love your service it is simply the best and fastest #VPN i have ever used many thanks for your excellent hard work :)

@Jamesrdr90
User SKY_MASTERS737 recommending ExprssVPN for Nvidia Shield.

Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.

@Sky_Masters737
Get ExpressVPN
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try a risk-free VPN for Fire Stick

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for Fire TV and Fire Stick with a 30-day guarantee today and secure your internet.

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language