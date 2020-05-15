Best VPN for Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick
Get a Fire Stick VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for an ExpressVPN subscription on the order page.
Step 2
Type “ExpressVPN” in the search bar of your Fire device. Select the app and download it.
Step 3
Sign in to your ExpressVPN account, then connect to any secure VPN location and stream your favorite shows!
How to install ExpressVPN on Amazon Fire TV Stick
One VPN for every Amazon device
Looking for an easy streaming VPN for Fire Stick or Fire TV? ExpressVPN is your best bet, with simple and intuitive apps for virtually every Amazon device
Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max
Fire TV Stick 2nd and 3rd Generation
Fire TV 2nd and 3rd Generation
Fire TV Cube
If you don’t want to install ExpressVPN on your Fire device, you can also try screen mirroring from another device with ExpressVPN installed.
Note: Fire TV 1st Generation is not compatible with any VPN.
How to use a Fire Stick VPN anywhere, anytime
ExpressVPN instantly changes your Fire Stick’s IP address to match whatever country you select, securing your connection and allowing you to stream with added privacy.
Using a VPN also helps you bypass content-based throttling by your ISP. Stream in 4K HD with the fastest VPN for Fire Stick—our global, high-speed servers in 105 locations get you the content you love at the speed you need. You can even choose between different streaming protocol options like Lightway UDP and TCP, as well as OpenVPN—or simply let the app choose what’s best for you.
If you want to stream content from a specific country, make sure that your Fire device’s country settings match the corresponding VPN server location.
FAQ: Amazon Fire Stick VPN
What does a VPN app for Fire Stick do?
A VPN, or virtual private network, lets you stream all that you want with privacy and security, while avoiding ISP throttling.
Do I need a VPN app on my Fire Stick device?
Using a VPN on your Fire TV or Fire Stick device will give you a different IP address and encrypt your internet connection, ensuring your privacy and security while you stream online shows and movies.
Can I use ExpressVPN with Fire Stick?
Yes, and it’s easy, too! Simply install the ExpressVPN app on the following Amazon devices:
Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max
Fire TV Stick 2nd and 3rd Generation
Fire TV 2nd and 3rd Generation
Fire TV Cube
If you don’t want to install ExpressVPN on your Fire device, you can also try screen mirroring from another device with ExpressVPN installed.
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Yes! Besides Fire Stick and Fire TV, ExpressVPN is also available on all major platforms and devices including computers, mobile devices, gaming consoles, and much more. You can install ExpressVPN on unlimited devices and connect up to eight devices simultaneously—all with a single subscription. Or get ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router to connect even more.
Can I use a VPN to watch Netflix on Fire Stick?
Yes, you can. Most of the popular streaming services are free to download on your Fire device, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer, and more. And they all pair seamlessly with ExpressVPN.
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and policy toward logs.
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?
Every ExpressVPN subscription comes with a risk-free money-back guarantee. You can enjoy the full-featured version of ExpressVPN on your devices for up to 30 days and still get a full refund.
How do I know if ExpressVPN is working on my Fire Stick?
An easy way to confirm that ExpressVPN is working is to check the available streaming content.
If you’re connected to a server outside of your physical location, you should be seeing a different selection of shows and movies on your streaming platform of choice. Some streaming platforms, like Netflix, will even indicate the location you’re streaming from. If it corresponds with the server location you’re connected to, your VPN is functioning correctly.
If you're facing issues getting connected, simply reach out to our Support Team.
How do I install ExpressVPN on Fire TV Stick
Installing ExpressVPN on your Fire TV Stick is easy!
Open Amazon Appstore.
Search for ExpressVPN.
Select Download.
Once ExpressVPN is installed, select Open.
If you cannot access the Amazon Appstore, or if you can’t find the ExpressVPN app on the Amazon Appstore, you can sideload the ExpressVPN Android APK on your Fire TV Stick instead.
For a more detailed breakdown, learn how to sideload the ExpressVPN app here.
Does ExpressVPN work on all Fire TV Stick generations?
ExpressVPN is compatible with the 2nd generation and above of the Amazon Fire TV Stick. This includes:
Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max
Fire TV Stick 2nd and 3rd Generation
Can I use ExpressVPN on Fire TV Cube?
Yes, you can! ExpressVPN is compatible with the Amazon Fire TV Cube.
In fact, ExpressVPN is compatible for virtually every Amazon device including:
Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max
Fire TV Stick 2nd and 3rd Generation
Fire TV 2nd and 3rd Generation
Should I use a free VPN on Fire Stick?
You won’t be able to find a free VPN for the Fire TV Stick that offers ExpressVPN’s reliability, speed, privacy features, and customer support. Many free VPNs, in addition to not working as advertised, may also even sell your data or leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
How should I choose a Fire Stick VPN?
With servers across the world in 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, and ultra-fast speeds that offer minimal buffering, ExpressVPN is the best and most reliable Fire Stick VPN available.
Learn more about how ExpressVPN is the best VPN service.
Will a VPN stop buffering?
Use of a VPN can help mitigate video buffering if your internet service provider (ISP) is intentionally throttling your internet connection based on your streaming activity.
How can I update my Fire Stick ExpressVPN app?
To update the ExpressVPN app on your Fire Stick device, simply:
Open Amazon Appstore.
Search for ExpressVPN.
If an update is available, you should see an Update button.
Select Update.
If you downloaded the ExpressVPN by sideloading the APK file, you will need to update it manually to the latest version.
