How to get ExpressVPN on your big-screen TV

For users who are committed to a particular smart TV, streaming device, or game console that cannot install a VPN directly, and who need more versatility in changing locations and the full suite of privacy and security features, ExpressVPN for routers is the way to go.

You can change to any location easily via the router dashboard in your browser. With split tunneling, every device that connects to the router can be set to connect to the chosen VPN location, set to “no VPN,” or set to use MediaStreamer. The router and every device connected to it together count as only one device under the five-device limit. And if you’re in a household with users who can’t be bothered (or figure out how) to connect to a VPN, it allows you to cover them without any effort on their part.