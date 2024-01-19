Live stream the 2024 NHL All-Star Game online

Great news: You can live stream the 2024 NHL All-Star Game live with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN. Connect to the server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Canadian fans can connect to a Toronto server to watch the free CBC stream securely in Canada. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as CBC, and find the match you want to stream. Enjoy the hockey!

Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game from another country?

Some users watch the NHL All-Star Game by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch NHL games?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch NHL games, including the All-Star Game, hockey fans should instead use ExpressVPN all season long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Best VPN for watching the 2024 NHL All-Star Game

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Where to watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game for free

CBC

CBC is one of the official NHL broadcasters in Canada. Signing up is painless, although you may need a valid Canadian postal code (e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8.) to connect to CBC Gem. Note that Canadian viewers should also be able to watch the 2024 All-Star Game live on CBC.

Where to watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will air on ABC on Saturday, February 3, at 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT. Additional All-Star Weekend events will air on ESPN or ESPN+.

United States

YouTube TV

Price: 73 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN

American viewers can watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on ABC using YouTube TV. A subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.

Fubo

Price: 80 USD/month (base package; price increases to watch NHL games on other networks)

Channels: ABC, ESPN

Fubo offers ABC, allowing U.S. viewers to catch the entire 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Although Fubooffers a seven-day free trial, it does not have Turner channels (including TBS and TNT) as of January 2024. However, fans from the United States can watch NHL games through Fubo if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which cost 10 USD/month.

Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

DirecTV Stream

Price: 85 USD/month and up

Channels: ABC, ESPN

DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream the NHL All-Star Game if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. The service offers a 5-day free trial.

ESPN+

Price: 11 USD/month

ESPN+ will air NHL All-Star Weekend events, including the NHL All-Star Player Draft on Thursday, February 1. Although U.S. viewers can watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on ESPN+, they may need proof of subscription to either a cable company or a cord-cutting service.

Hulu + Live TV

Price: 77 USD/month

Channels: ABC, ESPN

Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes ABC in select markets. Please note Hulu and ESPN+ will also have exclusive NHL games this season.

Sling TV

Price: Varies

Channels: ABC, ESPN

Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to ABC in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

United Kingdom

Viaplay

Price: From 16 EUR/month

Country: United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland

Hockey fans living in the United Kingdom can live stream the 2024 NHL All-Star Game through Viaplay, the European online streaming service.

Germany

Sky Sports

Price: 30 EUR/month and up

Living in Germany and want to watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the games. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and credit or debit card.

If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!

Want it on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.

Where and when is the NHL All-Star Game?

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will occur on Saturday, February 3, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, home of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto is hosting the All-Star Game for the first time since 2000; Canada last hosted the All-Star Game in 2012, when then-New York Rangers right winger Marian Gaborik earned MVP honors in Ottawa.

What is the format of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game?

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will look quite different compared to previous years. Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid are two of four captains (the other two will be announced later) who will draft teams on February 1. The four-team, three-on-three format returns for another year.

Which Leafs are going to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game?

Auston Matthews is among four Toronto Maple Leafs players headed to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Matthews will join forwards Mitch Marner and William Nylander, along with defenseman Morgan Rielly, at the All-Star festivities.

2024 NHL All-Star Game rosters

You can find the complete 2024 NHL All-Star Game player pool on the NHL’s official website. Check back to see how the draft goes, and which superstars pair up in Toronto!

