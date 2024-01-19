Live stream the 2024 NHL All-Star Game online
Great news: You can live stream the 2024 NHL All-Star Game live with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:
- Connect to the server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, Canadian fans can connect to a Toronto server to watch the free CBC stream securely in Canada.
- Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as CBC, and find the match you want to stream.
Can I use a VPN to watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game from another country?
Some users watch the NHL All-Star Game by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch NHL games?
Rather than use a free VPN to watch NHL games, including the All-Star Game, hockey fans should instead use ExpressVPN all season long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Best VPN for watching the 2024 NHL All-Star Game
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
Where to watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game for free
CBC
CBC is one of the official NHL broadcasters in Canada. Signing up is painless, although you may need a valid Canadian postal code (e.g., R3T 4A7, V1M 1Y8.) to connect to CBC Gem. Note that Canadian viewers should also be able to watch the 2024 All-Star Game live on CBC.
Where to watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game
The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will air on ABC on Saturday, February 3, at 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT. Additional All-Star Weekend events will air on ESPN or ESPN+.
United States
YouTube TV
Price: 73 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN
American viewers can watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on ABC using YouTube TV. A subscription costs 73 USD/month. You may need to submit a U.S. ZIP code (e.g., 10022, 48104, etc.), but it accepts a wide array of payment options. If you don’t feel like committing to YouTube TV, use the free trial.
Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card or PayPal to subscribe to YouTube TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Fubo
Price: 80 USD/month (base package; price increases to watch NHL games on other networks)
Channels: ABC, ESPN
Fubo offers ABC, allowing U.S. viewers to catch the entire 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Although Fubooffers a seven-day free trial, it does not have Turner channels (including TBS and TNT) as of January 2024. However, fans from the United States can watch NHL games through Fubo if you purchase Max and the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On tier for Max, each of which cost 10 USD/month.
Note: You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe. The billing address used may determine which local channels are available, and you may be unable to change your location.
DirecTV Stream
Price: 85 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN
DirecTV Stream is often on the pricier side, but it’s a great option for U.S. fans to stream the NHL All-Star Game if you prefer a cord-cutting service over an additional streaming app. The service offers a 5-day free trial.
ESPN+
Price: 11 USD/month
ESPN+ will air NHL All-Star Weekend events, including the NHL All-Star Player Draft on Thursday, February 1. Although U.S. viewers can watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on ESPN+, they may need proof of subscription to either a cable company or a cord-cutting service.
Hulu + Live TV
Price: 77 USD/month
Channels: ABC, ESPN
Hulu does not offer a free trial, but it does have a live TV package for American fans that includes ABC in select markets. Please note Hulu and ESPN+ will also have exclusive NHL games this season.
Sling TV
Price: Varies
Channels: ABC, ESPN
Sling TV provides U.S. viewers with access to ABC in select markets. Please note that Sling no longer offers a free trial.
United Kingdom
Viaplay
Price: From 16 EUR/month
Country: United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland
Hockey fans living in the United Kingdom can live stream the 2024 NHL All-Star Game through Viaplay, the European online streaming service.
Germany
Sky Sports
Price: 30 EUR/month and up
Living in Germany and want to watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game? Sky Sports is your best bet for catching streams of the games. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and credit or debit card.
If you’re traveling abroad and you already have an existing Sky subscription, you can access Sky Go with a VPN and get set up in a minute!
Where and when is the NHL All-Star Game?
The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will occur on Saturday, February 3, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, home of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto is hosting the All-Star Game for the first time since 2000; Canada last hosted the All-Star Game in 2012, when then-New York Rangers right winger Marian Gaborik earned MVP honors in Ottawa.
What is the format of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game?
The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will look quite different compared to previous years. Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid are two of four captains (the other two will be announced later) who will draft teams on February 1. The four-team, three-on-three format returns for another year.
Which Leafs are going to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game?
Auston Matthews is among four Toronto Maple Leafs players headed to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. Matthews will join forwards Mitch Marner and William Nylander, along with defenseman Morgan Rielly, at the All-Star festivities.
2024 NHL All-Star Game rosters
You can find the complete 2024 NHL All-Star Game player pool on the NHL’s official website. Check back to see how the draft goes, and which superstars pair up in Toronto!
Do NHL playoff games face broadcasting restrictions?
Yes, NHL Playoff games face broadcasting restrictions in the United States and Canada. In the United States, games being broadcast on local TV channels in your area will be blacked out on ESPN+, Hulu, and other streaming services. This includes games airing on national TV channels, such as ABC and ESPN. In Canada, games showing on local TV channels in your area will be blacked out on Sportsnet NOW Premium and other streaming services. As with the U.S., this includes games that are being broadcast on national TV channels, such as CBC and Sportsnet.
What’s the reason behind the blackout of the Wild game?
Every NHL team, including the Minnesota Wild, is susceptible to blackouts. The Minnesota Wild have a contract with Bally Sports North, which gives them the exclusive rights to broadcast Wild games in the Minnesota market. If you live in the Minnesota market, you can only watch Wild games on Bally Sports North. If you live outside of the Minnesota market, you can watch Wild games on NHL.tv. However, the game will be blacked out if it is being broadcast on Bally Sports North in another market.
How can I access out-of-market NHL games?
ESPN+ is the best way to watch out-of-market NHL games. Subscriptions start at 10 USD/month.
Does ESPN+ impose blackouts on NHL games?
Yes, ESPN+ imposes blackouts on NHL games in the United States. This means that if you live in the market of a team whose game is being broadcast on a local TV channel, you will not be able to watch that game on ESPN+.
Why do NHL games experience blackouts on ESPN when using Hulu?
NHL games on ESPN+ experience blackouts on Hulu because Hulu uses your location to determine which games are available to you. If you live in the market of a team whose game is being broadcast on a local TV channel, that game will be blacked out on ESPN+ even if you are subscribed to Hulu.
How can I watch NHL games internationally?
NHL.tv is a streaming service that offers live and on-demand streaming of NHL games in most countries outside the United States and Canada. However, it is important to note that NHL.tv does have blackout restrictions in some countries.
Does the NHL Network broadcast all hockey games?
No, the NHL Network does not broadcast all hockey games. However, NHLN will live stream select games throughout the 2023-24 season.
Can I use a free VPN to watch the NHL?
Yes, you can use a free VPN to watch the NHL, though we strongly advise against doing so. Free VPNs are often slower than paid VPNs, may have data caps, and may not be as secure as paid VPNs. Your best bet is going with ExpressVPN!
What causes a game to be unavailable on the NHL Network?
There are a few reasons why a game might be unavailable on the NHL Network, including local blackouts, national blackouts, and scheduling conflicts.
Is it possible to watch full games using the NHL app?
Yes, it is possible to watch full games using the NHL app. However, there are some restrictions. United States viewers must have an ESPN+ subscription to watch full games using the NHL app. In Canada, you can watch full games using the NHL app if you subscribe to Sportsnet NOW Premium. In other countries, you can watch full games using the NHL app if you subscribe to NHL.tv.
Can I stream NHL games on my computer?
Definitely. If you’re accessing the streaming service from a web browser, be sure to also install the ExpressVPN extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. The extension has a few features under the hood that can smooth out common streaming issues.
Can I stream NHL games on my phone or tablet?
How can I stream NHL games on my TV with a VPN?
In brief there are five different ways to stream sports on your TV with ExpressVPN:
-With the native app for a smart TV or streaming device
-By streaming on your computer and connecting to the TV with an HDMI cable
-By mirroring or casting wirelessly to your TV or streaming device from your computer or mobile device
-By connecting to an ExpressVPN-enabled router, which allows for unlimited devices and makes it super simple to connect to different server locations simultaneously
-With MediaStreamer, ExpressVPN’s solution for devices that cannot install a VPN, such as some streaming consoles and gaming consoles. MediaStreamer only needs to be set up once, although it does not provide the full security benefits of a VPN.
I connected to the VPN but my internet speed is slow!
If your internet speed is slow or your streaming seems to lag, there are a few possible reasons:
-The distance of your selected VPN server location from your physical location
-Your connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)
-Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your ISP
-Slow internet connection speed at your location
-Your device type and processing power
Try each of the following steps to troubleshoot:
-Download the latest version of ExpressVPN
-Connect to a different VPN server location
-Change your VPN protocol
If you try each of the above and are still experiencing issues with your streaming speed, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team 24/7 and someone will be with you in seconds.
I connected to the suggested VPN server location but I can’t log in to the streaming service!
No worries! Server load changes rapidly (especially when lots of people are trying to watch certain events), but that’s exactly why ExpressVPN has high-speed servers all over the world. If you’re trying to access a site in the U.S. or Germany, for instance, try connecting to a different server location in those countries.
If you’re trying to connect to a country with one server location, the first step is to check your location settings. If you’re on a mobile device, disconnect from the VPN, turn off location services, then connect to the VPN again. On both Windows and Mac computers, you can turn off Location Services within the Privacy & Security settings menu.
For more help, you can always talk to a member of our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat.
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with all the most popular streaming apps from around the world. Using a VPN for streaming ensures you watch securely in blazing-fast HD with unlimited bandwidth, free from ISP throttling (which can sometimes slow down speeds). If you want to watch your favorite team from anywhere—even while traveling or on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi—ExpressVPN is a great way to enhance your sports streaming experience.