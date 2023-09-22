How to live stream Handball-Bundesliga fixtures in 2024

You can live stream every Handball-Bundesliga match securely with a VPN in just a few steps:

For example, German handball fans can connect to a server in Germany to catch matches for free on ARD or ZDF.

Why you need a VPN to stream handball matches

How to watch Handball-Bundesliga live streams for free in 2024

Live stream handball for free on ARD and ZDF in Germany

The best way for German fans to live stream Handball-Bundesliga matches for free is by watching on several free-to-air German broadcasters. ARD and ZDF will air up to 12 live matches per season on free TV. ARD also shows a semifinal and the final of the REWE Final 4.

Check back for more ways to live stream Handball-Bundesliga matches!

Live stream Handball-Bundesliga games on all your streaming devices

Handball fans can live stream Handball-Bundesliga matches on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and smart TVs.

About the 2024-25 Handball-Bundesliga season

Is SC Magdeburg forming the next Handball-Bundesliga dynasty? SCM finished the 2023-24 campaign with a stellar 30-2-2 record, holding off Füchse Berlin to win their second title in three years. Elsewhere on the court, Domagoj Duvnjak and THW Kiel entered the new campaign seeking a record 24th title and their fourth in six seasons.

2024 Handball-Bundesliga schedule

Rounds Dates Round 1-4 September 5-29, 2024 Rounds 5-8 October 5-28, 2024 Rounds 9-12 October 31-November 30, 2024 Rounds 13-16 December 7-21, 2024 Rounds 17-20 December 26, 2024-February 22, 2025 Rounds 21-24 March 1-29, 2025 Rounds 25-28 April 5-May 3, 2025 Rounds 29-32 May 15-31, 2025 Round 33 June 4, 2025 Round 34 June 8, 2025

Recent Handball-Bundesliga winners

Year Winner 2014–15 THW Kiel (20th title) 2015–16 Rhein-Neckar Löwen (First title) 2016–17 Rhein-Neckar Löwen (Second title) 2017–18 SG Flensburg-Handewitt (Second title) 2018–19 SG Flensburg-Handewitt (Third title) 2019–20 THW Kiel (21st title) 2020–21 THW Kiel (22nd title) 2021–22 SC Magdeburg (Second title) 2022–23 THW Kiel (23rd title) 2023–24 SC Magdeburg (Third title) 2024-25 TBD

