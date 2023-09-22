How to live stream Handball-Bundesliga fixtures in 2024
You can live stream every Handball-Bundesliga match securely with a VPN in just a few steps:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, German handball fans can connect to a server in Germany to catch matches for free on ARD or ZDF.
- Let the fun begin!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Why you need a VPN to stream handball matches
You can watch every Handball-Bundesliga match this season with ExpressVPN protecting you along the way. An ExpressVPN subscription allows you to bypass activity-based ISP throttling so you can catch the action on any network, whether that’s your bedroom, your office, or even the coffee shop down the street!
Best VPN for watching Handball-Bundesliga fixtures in 2024
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely streaming Handball-Bundesliga fixtures. You’ll never miss a goal with our blazing-fast speeds, allowing you to catch the action without fear of lag or buffering. We boast well-maintained servers in 105 countries, ensuring you can connect to your favorite streaming services. You can download easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, allowing you to watch games at home or on the go. ExpressVPN is also easy to set up! If you have any questions, 24/7 live chat support is available. Try it now with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!
How to watch Handball-Bundesliga live streams for free in 2024
Live stream handball for free on ARD and ZDF in Germany
The best way for German fans to live stream Handball-Bundesliga matches for free is by watching on several free-to-air German broadcasters. ARD and ZDF will air up to 12 live matches per season on free TV. ARD also shows a semifinal and the final of the REWE Final 4.
Check back for more ways to live stream Handball-Bundesliga matches!
Live stream Handball-Bundesliga games on all your streaming devices
Handball fans can live stream Handball-Bundesliga matches on a plethora of devices from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and smart TVs.
About the 2024-25 Handball-Bundesliga season
Is SC Magdeburg forming the next Handball-Bundesliga dynasty? SCM finished the 2023-24 campaign with a stellar 30-2-2 record, holding off Füchse Berlin to win their second title in three years. Elsewhere on the court, Domagoj Duvnjak and THW Kiel entered the new campaign seeking a record 24th title and their fourth in six seasons.
2024 Handball-Bundesliga schedule
|Rounds
|Dates
|Round 1-4
|September 5-29, 2024
|Rounds 5-8
|October 5-28, 2024
|Rounds 9-12
|October 31-November 30, 2024
|Rounds 13-16
|December 7-21, 2024
|Rounds 17-20
|December 26, 2024-February 22, 2025
|Rounds 21-24
|March 1-29, 2025
|Rounds 25-28
|April 5-May 3, 2025
|Rounds 29-32
|May 15-31, 2025
|Round 33
|June 4, 2025
|Round 34
|June 8, 2025
Recent Handball-Bundesliga winners
|Year
|Winner
|2014–15
|THW Kiel (20th title)
|2015–16
|Rhein-Neckar Löwen (First title)
|2016–17
|Rhein-Neckar Löwen (Second title)
|2017–18
|SG Flensburg-Handewitt (Second title)
|2018–19
|SG Flensburg-Handewitt (Third title)
|2019–20
|THW Kiel (21st title)
|2020–21
|THW Kiel (22nd title)
|2021–22
|SC Magdeburg (Second title)
|2022–23
|THW Kiel (23rd title)
|2023–24
|SC Magdeburg (Third title)
|2024-25
|TBD
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.
FAQ: About live streaming Handball-Bundesliga matches
Can I use a VPN to watch Handball-Bundesliga matches from another country?
Some users might watch Handball-Bundesliga matches by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch Handball-Bundesliga matches?
You can try, but you may have to put up with constant buffering or disconnects due to server overcrowding, if you can even manage to connect to the streaming service you want to watch.
ExpressVPN offers premium features that free VPN services typically don’t include. Our network spans 105 countries, ensuring you can always find a high-speed server in the location you need and stream Handball-Bundesliga matches live in HD or even UHD when available. You can try ExpressVPN risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee!
Where can I watch the Handball-Bundesliga?
German viewers can watch up to 12 live matches per season on free TV channels ARD and ZDF. ARD also shows a semifinal and the final of the REWE Final 4.
Who is the top scorer in German handball-Bundesliga?
ThSV Eisenach star Manuel Zehnder led all goalscorers with 277 goals on 462 shots (60%) during the 2023-24 season. However, Füchse Berlin standout Hans Lindberg deserves praise for hitting 81% of his shots (198 of 243) last year.
Why is handball popular in Germany?
Handball is deeply ingrained in German sports culture. The country boasts strong national teams, passionate fans, and a top-tier league. In fact, the sport is often called Germany’s second most popular sport after soccer.
Which country is number one in handball?
The International Handball Federation currently considers Denmark the top handball nation. The Scandinavian country has consistently performed at the highest level, capturing multiple world and European titles. Their dominance in recent years has solidified their position as the global leader in the sport.
Which country is best for handball?
Denmark is often considered the best handball nation. Its consistent dominance in international competitions and strong domestic league have solidified its top spot. While other countries like France, Spain, and Germany are also handball powerhouses, Denmark’s recent achievements set it apart.
Is handball a big sport in Europe?
Yes! Handball is a major sport across much of Europe. Countries like Germany, France, Spain, Denmark, and those in the Nordic region have robust handball cultures. It boasts passionate fanbases, top-tier leagues, and consistently produces world-class teams.