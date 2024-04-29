How to live stream the World Rally Championship

Great news: You can live stream the World Rally Championship with ExpressVPN by following just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN . Connect to the VPN server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to stream an Austrian broadcaster, connect to an Austrian server . The same goes for a New Zealand resident looking to stream a New Zealand broadcaster. Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, such as ServusTV or TVNZ , and find the game you want to stream. Enjoy the draft!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Can I use a VPN to watch the World Rally Championship from another country?

Some users watch the World Rally Championship by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.

Should I use a free VPN to watch the World Rally Championship?

Rather than use a free VPN to watch racing, including the World Rally Championship, sports fans should instead use ExpressVPN all season long. ExpressVPN offers high-speed servers in 105 countries and easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on platforms that other VPN companies may not support, like Linux, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and routers, plus browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

Best VPN for watching the World Rally Championship

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for safely and securely live streaming the World Rally Championship. With next-gen 10-Gbps servers in locations around the world, you can enjoy the full privacy protections of a VPN without ever missing a second of the action. ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, not to mention a range of ways to stream on your big-screen TV. If you need help along the way, ExpressVPN offers 24/7 live chat support and a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee!

How to live stream the World Rally Championship for free

Austria

ServusTV

Austrian racing fanatics can tune into ServusTV (German commentary) to catch the World Rally Championship throughout the 2024 season. ServusTV is a great streaming service for following live sports in Austria—from F1 and MotoGP to soccer, rugby, tennis, and more. Broadcast commentary is in German.

Belgium

RTBF

Belgian racing fans can follow the World Rally Championship live on RTBF all season long.

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Italy

RaiPlay

Italian viewers can tune into World Rally Championship live streams online for free on RaiPlay. Watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RaiPlay also allows you to stream other sports, including football and thousands of Italian movies and TV programs live and on-demand.

New Zealand

TVNZ

New Zealand residents can watch World Rally Championship races all season long on TVNZ.

Other ways to watch the World Rally Championship

Australia

Stan Sport

Price: 10 AUD/month (on top of 15 AUD/month Stan subscription)

Aussie fans can live stream World Rally Championship races ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. Stan Sport is available as an add-on package (10/AUD month) on top of a Stan subscription (15 AUD/month). The Australian broadcaster also offers a 7-day free trial, which is handy if you only want to watch one particular game.

Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.

United Kingdom

Discovery+

Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)

Channels: TNT Sports

United Kingdom residents can watch the World Rally Championship with TNT Sports, which is included in discovery+’s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. It’s also a great way to watch other sports, including the UEFA Champions League, MotoGP, and more.

When will the 2024 World Rally Championship start?

The 2024 World Rally Championship began January 25 with the Monte Carlo Rally in France.

2024 World Rally Championship schedule

Event Dates Winning driver Winning co-driver Monte Carlo Rally January 25-28 Thierry Neuville Martijn Wydaeghe Rally Sweden February 15-18 Esapekka Lappi Janne Ferm Safari Rally Kenya March 28-31 Kalle Rovanperä Jonne Halttunen Croatia Rally April 18-21 Sébastien Ogier Vincent Landais Rally de Portugal May 9-12 Sébastien Ogier Vincent Landais Rally Italy Sardegna May 30-June 2 Ott Tanak Martin Jaervoja Rally of Poland June 27-30 Kalle Rovanperä Jonne Halttunen Rally Latvia July 18-21 Kalle Rovanperä Jonne Halttunen Rally Finland August 1-4 Sébastien Ogier Vincent Landais Acropolis Rally of Greece September 5-8 Thierry Neuville Martijn Wydaeghe Rally Chile September 26-29 Kalle Rovanperä Jonne Halttunen Central European Rally October 17-20 Rally Japan November 21-24

Who has won the most World Rally Championships?

Sébastien Loeb owns the most World Rally Championship Drivers titles, winning nine straight from 2004 through 2012.

Recent World Rally Championships winners

Year Winner 2014 Sébastien Ogier (Second victory) 2015 Sébastien Ogier (Third victory) 2016 Sébastien Ogier (Fourth victory) 2017 Sébastien Ogier (Fifth victory) 2018 Sébastien Ogier (Sixth victory) 2019 Ott Tänak (First victory) 2020 Sébastien Ogier (Seventh victory) 2021 Sébastien Ogier (Eighth victory) 2022 Kalle Rovanperä (First victory) 2023 Kalle Rovanperä (Second victory) 2024 TBD

ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.