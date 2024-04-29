How to live stream the World Rally Championship
Can I use a VPN to watch the World Rally Championship from another country?
Some users watch the World Rally Championship by connecting to a VPN server in a country other than their own, but doing so may violate copyright or the streaming service’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a privacy and security tool, and using it to circumvent copyright is against our Terms of Service. We cannot see or control what you do while connected to our VPN, so you are responsible for ensuring that your use complies with all relevant terms and laws.
Should I use a free VPN to watch the World Rally Championship?
How to live stream the World Rally Championship for free
Austria
ServusTV
Austrian racing fanatics can tune into ServusTV (German commentary) to catch the World Rally Championship throughout the 2024 season. ServusTV is a great streaming service for following live sports in Austria—from F1 and MotoGP to soccer, rugby, tennis, and more. Broadcast commentary is in German.
Belgium
RTBF
Belgian racing fans can follow the World Rally Championship live on RTBF all season long.
Italy
RaiPlay
Italian viewers can tune into World Rally Championship live streams online for free on RaiPlay. Watch via your browser or through its apps for iOS and Android. RaiPlay also allows you to stream other sports, including football and thousands of Italian movies and TV programs live and on-demand.
New Zealand
TVNZ
New Zealand residents can watch World Rally Championship races all season long on TVNZ.
Other ways to watch the World Rally Championship
Australia
Stan Sport
Price: 10 AUD/month (on top of 15 AUD/month Stan subscription)
Aussie fans can live stream World Rally Championship races ad-free, live, and on-demand via Stan Sport. Stan Sport is available as an add-on package (10/AUD month) on top of a Stan subscription (15 AUD/month). The Australian broadcaster also offers a 7-day free trial, which is handy if you only want to watch one particular game.

Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.
Note: You may need an Australian credit/debit card and postcode to sign up.
United Kingdom
Discovery+
Price: 30 GBP/month and up (Premium plan)
Channels: TNT Sports
United Kingdom residents can watch the World Rally Championship with TNT Sports, which is included in discovery+'s Premium plan, along with Eurosport and a host of entertainment channels. It's also a great way to watch other sports, including the UEFA Champions League, MotoGP, and more.
When will the 2024 World Rally Championship start?
The 2024 World Rally Championship began January 25 with the Monte Carlo Rally in France.
2024 World Rally Championship schedule
|Event
|Dates
|Winning driver
|Winning co-driver
|Monte Carlo Rally
|January 25-28
|Thierry Neuville
|Martijn Wydaeghe
|Rally Sweden
|February 15-18
|Esapekka Lappi
|Janne Ferm
|Safari Rally Kenya
|March 28-31
|Kalle Rovanperä
|Jonne Halttunen
|Croatia Rally
|April 18-21
|Sébastien Ogier
|Vincent Landais
|Rally de Portugal
|May 9-12
|Sébastien Ogier
|Vincent Landais
|Rally Italy Sardegna
|May 30-June 2
|Ott Tanak
|Martin Jaervoja
|Rally of Poland
|June 27-30
|Kalle Rovanperä
|Jonne Halttunen
|Rally Latvia
|July 18-21
|Kalle Rovanperä
|Jonne Halttunen
|Rally Finland
|August 1-4
|Sébastien Ogier
|Vincent Landais
|Acropolis Rally of Greece
|September 5-8
|Thierry Neuville
|Martijn Wydaeghe
|Rally Chile
|September 26-29
|Kalle Rovanperä
|Jonne Halttunen
|Central European Rally
|October 17-20
|Rally Japan
|November 21-24
Who has won the most World Rally Championships?
Sébastien Loeb owns the most World Rally Championship Drivers titles, winning nine straight from 2004 through 2012.
Recent World Rally Championships winners
|Year
|Winner
|2014
|Sébastien Ogier (Second victory)
|2015
|Sébastien Ogier (Third victory)
|2016
|Sébastien Ogier (Fourth victory)
|2017
|Sébastien Ogier (Fifth victory)
|2018
|Sébastien Ogier (Sixth victory)
|2019
|Ott Tänak (First victory)
|2020
|Sébastien Ogier (Seventh victory)
|2021
|Sébastien Ogier (Eighth victory)
|2022
|Kalle Rovanperä (First victory)
|2023
|Kalle Rovanperä (Second victory)
|2024
|TBD
FAQ: About World Rally Championship live streams
Can I stream the World Rally Championship for free?
Yes, users in select regions can watch the World Rally Championship for free, including in Austria (Servus TV), Belgium (RTBF), and New Zealand (TVNZ).
What TV channel is the 2024 World Rally Championship on?
The 2024 World Rally Championship will air on various channels, including RTBF (Belgium), Servus TV (Austria), and TVNZ (New Zealand).
Can I watch the World Rally Championship live with an app?
Users around the world can live stream the World Rally Championship on various apps, including RTBF (Belgium), Servus TV (Austria), TVNZ (New Zealand), and TNT Sports (United Kingdom).
Can I watch the World Rally Championship on YouTube?
No, you cannot watch the World Rally Championship on YouTube.
Can I stream the World Rally Championship on my computer?
Can I watch the World Rally Championship on my phone or tablet?
How can I watch the World Rally Championship on my TV with a VPN?
What other streaming services can I watch with ExpressVPN?
